U.S. markets close in 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,055.85
    +77.12 (+1.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,662.75
    +542.47 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,723.55
    +288.81 (+2.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,841.64
    +42.47 (+2.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.86
    +3.53 (+3.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.80
    +4.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    +0.13 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0723
    +0.0038 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7560
    +0.0070 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2593
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0730
    -0.1680 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,431.62
    -320.85 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    642.87
    -18.27 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.92
    +42.17 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,604.84
    -72.96 (-0.27%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

VCs will discuss how to find funding when you’re not in a major tech hub at TC Disrupt

Lauren Simonds
·4 min read

Silicon Valley — it’s synonymous with tech startups. Other big cities, such as Beijing, Berlin, London and New York City to name a few, built their own growing startup ecosystems. For years, conventional wisdom said startup success required relocating to a traditional, big-city innovation hub with extensive networks of tech talent and startup investors.

But more young tech companies are migrating away from the maddening crowds and the higher cost of living to build startups outside of the big hubs. Then COVID-19 turned the migration into an exodus as work went virtual and made geography a moot point.

However, this non-traditional route comes with different challenges. It often requires non-traditional fundraising methods, because some of these founders lack a network of investors beyond the friends and family variety.

It’s an interesting and exciting trend, which is why we’re thrilled to have this trio of investors — Mike Asem, general partner, M25; Rich Wong, partner, Accel and Elizabeth Yin, co-founder and general partner, Hustle Fund — join us on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18-20.

During this panel discussion, these experts will share tips and strategies for founders who are building outside of the traditional hubs — whether in small U.S. cities and towns or in other countries. They’ll talk about ways founders can make some noise, get noticed and navigate the fundraising process. They’ll also weigh in on the public market downturn and how that’s impacted early-stage fundraising for startups.

You’ll have questions, and here are the people who can provide the answers.

Chicago-based Mike Asem has managed more than 100 investments in early-stage companies such as Cheddar, FanBox and Nexus.AI. Outside of his responsibilities at M25, Ansem is a Kauffman Fellow and a national board member of BLCK VC where he leads initiatives in the Midwest to connect, engage, empower and advance Black venture investors.

Prior to M25, Ansem founded The Anvil, a co-working space and startup incubator on Purdue University's campus, where he helped launch the first Purdue startup accepted to Y Combinator and many more that have gone on to raise venture capital and get acquired.

Rich Wong joined Accel as a partner in 2006, and he currently serves on the boards of Atlassian, UiPath, Checkr, Instabug, Pyn, Process St, Middesk and Qwilt. Rich also served on the National Venture Capital Association board of directors.

Wong led Accel's investments in AirWatch (acquired by VMware), Angry Birds/Rovio, MoPub (acquired by Twitter), AdMob (acquired by Google), Dealer.com (acquired by Cox), Osmo (acquired by BYJUs), Parature (acquired by Microsoft), ServiceChannel (acquired by Fortive), Sunrun, SwiftKey (acquired by Microsoft) and 3LM (acquired by Motorola).

Wong previously served as executive vice president and general manager of products for Openwave Systems and as CMO of Covad Communications. He began his career as a brand manager at Procter & Gamble and at McKinsey.

Yin is a co-founder and general partner at Hustle Fund, a pre-seed fund for software entrepreneurs. Its portfolio includes companies such as Possible Finance, Dat Bike and Sydecar.

Previously, Yin was a partner at 500 Startups where she invested in seed-stage companies and ran the Mountain View accelerator. In her prior life, she co-founded and ran an adtech company called LaunchBit (acquired by BuySellAds).

Yin has reviewed more than 20,000 startup pitches from around the world and has helped numerous portfolio founders raise hundreds of millions of dollars.

When you don’t live near a traditional startup hub, understanding the different options to secure funding is essential. It’s especially true in the midst of economic uncertainty when raising could become even more challenging.

Whether you’re an early-stage startup founder, planning to start your own enterprise or bracing for an economic downturn, this panel is designed with you in mind. Join Mike Asem, Rich Wong and Elizabeth Yin for solid advice on ways to improve your fundraising potential.

TechCrunch Disrupt is back in person to reengage the startup ecosystem on October 18-20 in San Francisco. Register before May 30 to get access to our Memorial Day 2-for-1 savings!

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/088e45f6eab558a21a147cdc3ae12365 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-088e45f6eab558a21a147cdc3ae12365') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-088e45f6eab558a21a147cdc3ae12365' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Adani’s Food Venture Is Best-Performing Asia IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s Adani Wilmar Ltd. is an outlier among Asia’s newly listed stocks. The food company has almost tripled since its debut while most newcomers are trading under water.Most Read from BloombergRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to ChinaFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearThese Are the Best — and Worst — Cities for Work-Life BalanceBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackStocks Advance as Retailers and Banks Beat

  • The Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Is On—Here’s Exactly What to Buy

    So many designer pieces are up to 50% off.

  • 'NCIS' Fans Are Screaming Their Explosive Gibbs Prediction After the Season 19 Finale

    'NCIS' season 19 concluded with Parker (Gary Cole) possibly walking into a setup by his ex-wife Vivian (Teri Polo). Will Gibbs (Mark Harmon) come back and help him out?

  • Why Nio Stock Hit the Gas Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock soared this morning and was trading up a solid 9% at 10:20 a.m. ET. Nio's latest expansion plans are reassuring investors about the company's growth potential even as they realize Nio's stock price may not be hit too hard if the company makes a bold move similar to the one a Chinese stock made today. Aside from its domestic market, China, the only other market Nio has entered so far is Norway, where it first launched its SUV, ES8, in September and opened a Nio House in October last year.

  • Costco set to report Q3 earnings on Thursday afternoon

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at Costco shares ahead of the retailer's earnings report coming out tomorrow.

  • Why GameStop Is Racking Up Another Day of Huge Gains

    With GameStop's share gains yesterday and so far today, it could certainly generate a squeeze as short-sellers rush to cover their positions. It's why it's not wise to short a stock like the video game retailer or fellow meme stock AMC Entertainment since, as economist John Maynard Keynes once noted, the market can be irrational longer than you can remain solvent. The stock has rallied sharply higher, giving hope to belief the MOASS finally arrived, only to quickly give up all the gains and more.

  • How can I generate some steady income in this manic market? Here are 3 top-rated stocks yielding up to 7.7% (with fat upside to boot)

    The market is unstable. Your portfolio doesn’t need to be.

  • Why Nutanix Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of cloud computing company Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) fell sharply this morning after that the company reported a third-quarter loss that was far worse than expected and issued revenue guidance that was below Wall Street's average estimate. Nutanix's third-quarter sales increased 17% from the year-ago quarter to $403.7 million and beat analysts' consensus estimate of $397.9 million. Nutanix's diluted loss per share of $0.50 in the quarter was an improvement from a loss of $0.60 in the year-ago quarter, but it was far worse than the loss of $0.22 that Wall Street was expecting.

  • Alibaba earnings boosted by China COVID lockdown spending

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Alibaba.

  • Tech Selloff: Hedge Funds are Dumping These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks hedge funds are dumping amid the tech selloff in 2022. If you wish to skip our comprehensive review of the latest market situation around tech stocks, go directly to Tech Selloff: Hedge Funds are Dumping These 5 Stocks in 2022. Investors are offloading growth stocks that don’t […]

  • Why DXC Technology Is Up More Than 12% Today

    Investors are looking past a lackluster quarter to focus on the company's bigger-picture overhaul.

  • Why Tesla Stock Keeps Going Up

    For the second day in a row, shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock zoomed higher on Thursday -- and indeed, after shooting up 4.9% yesterday, Tesla's 5.8% gain as of 11:15 a.m. ET today suggests that momentum may be building behind the electric cars stock. Once again, you can thank Cathie Wood for that. As I pointed out yesterday, on Monday and Tuesday this week, growth investor Wood swooped in to buy nearly 42,000 Tesla shares for her various ARK ETF funds.

  • Twitter Investors Deal a Big and Humiliating Blow to Musk

    Twitter did not provide any details about the proposed takeover offer from billionaire Elon Musk at its annual shareholder meeting.

  • Snowflake stock under pressure on disappointing earnings guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Snowflake.

  • Nvidia CEO names 2 big challenges after disappointing guidance

    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told Yahoo Finance that China's COVID lockdowns and the company's decision to pull out of Russia will dent its bottom line in Q2.

  • Macy’s stock soars premarket on earnings beat, lifted guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Macy’s.

  • Dividend stocks have trounced the market this year. Here are 15 high-yield stocks expected to raise payouts the most through 2024

    DEEP DIVE The stock market, shocked by the Federal Reserve’s policy changes to fight inflation, has been gored this year, with growth and technology companies bearing the brunt of the biggest declines.

  • Why Shares of GameStop Are Surging Today

    Shares of the video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) had popped nearly 26% as of 1:37 p.m. ET today as excitement over a potential short squeeze rose on social media. GameStop is the pioneer of the meme-stock movement that took 2021 by storm, so the stock is heavily susceptible to big random moves up and down. Today, it looks like interest in the stock on social media is building, as short interest has risen to the highest it's been in more than a year, according to analytics company Ortex.

  • Is General Electric Undervalued Right Now?

    2022 hasn't been a vintage year so farfor industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE). If GE Healthcare misses its earnings expectations, then the spinoff might not get the price that management hopes, and the 19.9% stake retained by GE will not be worth as much as many expect.

  • Nutrien Ltd.'s (TSE:NTR) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

    Nutrien's (TSE:NTR) stock is up by a considerable 27% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the...