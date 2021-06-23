VCs to meet with StartupAlley+ cohort at Disrupt 2021

This year we’re taking exhibiting in Startup Alley, the epicenter of opportunity at every Disrupt, to a whole new level at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 (September 21-23). Team TechCrunch will tap up to 50 exhibiting founders to take part in Startup Alley+, an exclusive, VIP experience designed to grow your business and increase your opportunities two months before Disrupt kicks off. Want a shot? Buy a Startup Alley Pass before they’re gone.

Pro Tip: The Startup Alley+ experience does not cost anything beyond what every founder pays to exhibit in Startup Alley.

One of the many perks you’ll receive as a member of the Startup Alley+ cohort is access and warm introductions to leading investors — every startup founder’s favorite network connection. We’ll have a veritable volume of VCs available before Disrupt begins, and we’ll match founders and investors based on how their investment theses align.

You’ll meet with your curated VC on CrunchMatch, our investor-founder platform. Get comfy, because you’ll have access to the full list of investors attending Disrupt — use CrunchMatch to meet other investors before and during the conference.

What else comes with the Startup Alley+ experience? It kicks off July 8-9 with a complimentary founder pass to TechCrunch Early Stage: Marketing & Fundraising. Check out the event agenda packed with presentations and breakout sessions, and don’t miss the pitch competition on day two.

In the run-up to Disrupt, you’ll also get to attend these masterclasses and learn from the best.

Key Principles of the Lean Startup Methodology with John Lynn, founder of CELA Innovation

How to Create Product/Market Fit with Dan Olsen, author of “The Lean Product Playbook”

Outreach Strategies for Contacting VCs and Press with Annie Kadavy of Redpoint Ventures and TechCrunch editor Danny Crichton

Get ready to compete in a mini pitch-off at one of these five Extra Crunch Live feed-back sessions. Whip your pitch into shape now — before you need to impress investors.

Session 1: July 21

Session 2 - August 4

Session 3 – August 18

Session 4 - September 1

Session 5 - September 8

TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 takes place on September 21-23. We have only a handful of spots left if you want to exhibit in Startup Alley — and have a crack at joining the Startup Alley+ cohort. Buy your Startup Alley Pass, stand in the epicenter of opportunity and do what it takes to make your startup dream a reality.

