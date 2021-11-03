U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,644.51
    +13.86 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,066.65
    +14.02 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,740.75
    +91.15 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,396.06
    +34.20 (+1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.71
    -3.20 (-3.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.90
    -23.50 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    -0.20 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1598
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5930
    +0.0440 (+2.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3665
    +0.0046 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0740
    +0.1320 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,744.07
    -629.63 (-0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,554.06
    +22.53 (+1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.89
    -25.92 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

VCs must do a better job of supporting Black women founders

Victoria Pettibone
·8 min read

There is a growing body of articles about the important issue of the lack of investment dollars flowing to Black women founders. For anyone following venture news, this data should not be new: Fortune reported that while the numbers have tripled since 2018, Black women still only receive 0.27% of all venture dollars in the U.S.; Sifted reported the number in the U.K. to be 0.24%.

But data, though important for building a case, rarely seems to change behavior (just look at vaccination rates or climate change policy). And data does not begin to articulate the complexity and interconnectedness of the hurdles and barriers causing those numbers, meaning that even well-intentioned investors may be unwittingly contributing to the paltry statistics.

We must do better. As we have worked at Astia to improve our own investment statistics around racial inclusion, we have come face-to-face with some of the nuances behind the numbers.

As a white female investor, I am conscious that my vantage point is one of privilege looking from the outside in, and that there are many more layers that I am not in a position to address. I believe, however, it is important to share some of what I have observed as these are problems that must be addressed -- not just talked about -- by all investors if we are ever to actually change the investment landscape.

Attention must be paid to the many repercussions of the prior-funding hurdle. Because systemic racism in the U.S. has stymied wealth creation over generations for Black women, most Black women founders do not have family and close friends to tap into for that first essential round of funding.

Even if a CEO has broken through barriers and made it to a top university, as was the case in one Astia deal I led, she is less likely to be included in the kind of network that could provide that initial round of funding because networks still, for the most part, divide along gender and race.

One outcome of this lack of a "friends and family round" is that a CEO ends up raising in dribs and drabs over many years with smaller check sizes spaced out over a longer time. This can result in her never being able to make key senior hires, invest adequately in marketing or hire top legal professionals, as just a few examples.

The result is a double bind -- the key performance indicators compared to competitors are deemed not good enough to attract investment, but without investment, those KPIs cannot be improved.

Another outcome of raising small checks over time is a cap table can become bloated with hundreds of investors. Most VCs walk away from such a large cap table, missing out on potentially great companies founded by CEOs who lack a wealthy circle of initial investors.

In these moments, it is important to double down and do the work to get the company investment-ready, as a large and potentially messy cap table is the result of a problem with the system, rather than the company or an entrepreneurial red flag.

Coupled with the above, what I have observed is that investors judge Black women to a far higher standard than their counterparts, including white women and especially white men. Rather than being praised for how much she has accomplished with such limited resources, she is judged for what she has achieved to date and not a day further.

Conversely, men -- again, especially white men -- are judged on the vision of what they will create, the promise of what will be. In all cases, when I held conversations with potential syndicate investors, I was struck by how often the reasons for not investing sounded rational but never would have been reasons to not invest were the founder a white man.

Because the reasons sound rational and are connected to KPIs, however, the investor can avoid considering that their own bias might be at play. Never did an investor flip their logic and remark how incredible it was that the KPIs were what they were given the meager funding history to date.

We need to shift the perspective from one of insufficiency -- what hasn’t the founder accomplished? -- to one of opportunity -- what has she accomplished despite the odds and what could be accomplished with resources?

The first time I heard an investor use the word “trust” when discussing his interest (or lack thereof) in investing in a Black woman founder, I was struck.

In my experience, that word had never come up in conversations about non-Black CEOs. “I don’t trust her numbers is a different sentiment than "That’s an aggressive financial projection," which would be the more likely phrasing if she were a man (and were she a man, the reaction would more likely be, "That CEO has great vision").

A huge driver of early-stage investing is betting on the CEO and their team. But through media depictions of male leadership, stories and culture, we have, for the most part, been socialized to more easily trust a white male persona, so when it comes to early-stage investing, this concept of trust is quite insidious.

It is important we pay attention to what words and concepts are being used and point out when words like trust are thrown around. We must question the investor to look deeply at where that is coming from and try to help them see that they are applying a biased lens to their assessment. Sometimes having an uncomfortable conversation directly can help shift a perspective.

Venture capital places substantial value on a company having a lead investor who brings in a significant portion of the round. This construct is potentially problematic for the success of Black women CEOs given that less than 0.3% of venture capital is invested into them. Not only this, but the majority of new funds coming to market that have a focus on underrepresented founders are sub-$100-million funds, due in part to allocators not committing enough capital to that segment (but that is the subject for another column entirely).

Taking these stats into consideration, finding a lead investor who can support a majority of the round is far more challenging -- if not impossible -- for a Black woman CEO. While having one investor negotiate and set terms can be helpful, the idea that a lead has to take a majority position in the round is one that we have chosen to ignore.

Twice we have led the deal into a company run by a Black woman with only a fraction of the full raise to deploy. Eyebrows were raised, especially when we claimed a board seat. We countered those raised eyebrows by saying, "If you would like to lead, please step in."

No one did in either case. By putting a stake in the ground, however, and backing the companies with our reputation, support, contacts and connections, we were able to start attracting additional investment. So while Silicon Valley lawyers or other investors may insist “that’s not how it is done,” remember that what they are saying is “that is not how it is done for white men” -- and go ahead and be a non-traditional lead.

Unfortunately, it often seems that naysayers need to experience the problem themselves or be overridden by converts. In the case of funding to Black women CEOs, the overall trend may not change very much until the small number of VCs who are making the bets on Black women CEOs show the world that those bets are paying off.

Happily, there are several new firms taking proactive steps to invest in Black women CEOs, but many have limited pools of capital dedicated to that strategy. My experience with the deals I’ve worked on was that I often had to call upon social capital to pressure other investors to step up as advocates within their own investment committees.

Extra time and thought were required to clean up the historic investment mess that was a result of the prior lack of funding and get the company investment-ready. With far less capital to deploy than I would have wanted, we had to structure investor-attractive deals that gave other investors little reason to say “no” and forced them to push past their biases.

For two of the deals, we held a first close at only 15% of the round, which also raised eyebrows because, again, “that’s not how it is done,” but we had to get cash in the door to support the companies so that they could get through the raise, again due to the lack of prior funding. By taking these abnormal steps, we were finally able to get the ball rolling and investors started to come to the table. In one case, the story ended up a success -- the round was oversubscribed.

But this happened due to a huge amount of intentionality, of constantly facing and confronting biases -- including our own -- and working through them and of learning to become comfortable with uncomfortable conversations.

Without intentionality, these investments could easily have not happened at all, and one -- or four -- more exceptional founders could have ended up out of business, not because of a lack of vision or execution or market size or product-market fit, but because of the numerous barriers tied up in race and gender and that unfortunately are too often overlooked or misunderstood, even by a “well-intentioned” investor.

Recommended Stories

  • SEC Chief Signals He Has Bond Trader Advantages in His Sights

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler signaled he’s interested in leveling the playing field in the corporate bond market by making key pricing information available to more investors. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Surges 91% Amid Accelerated Buyback Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. soared in late trading on Tuesday after announcing accelerated share buybacks and the launch of a new digital marketplace for merchandise from third-party producers. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives

  • Bitcoin Futures ETF Mania Cools as Wall Street Hits Pause Button

    (Bloomberg) -- What was expected to be a wave of U.S. exchange-traded funds tied to Bitcoin futures has all but dried up -- for now -- after off-the-charts demand for the first one rattled Wall Street’s all-important middlemen. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tanking Today

    After an auspicious beginning to November, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are headed south today. Why are investors turning a cold shoulder to the fuel cell specialist? Instead, investors seem to be responding to the results from Election Day.

  • Here's Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Losing Ground Today

    Shares of BioCryst (NASDAQ: BCRX), a biopharmaceutical company, are falling after the company reported third-quarter earnings results. The FDA approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, for patients with hereditary angioedema last December. Independent new drug launches have a terrible tendency to miss expectations, so the stock market is extra jumpy about revenue figures right now.

  • Why Dell Stock Got Cut in Half Today

    If you haven't been paying close attention to Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock lately, you may have woken up to a shock today. At a share price of $55.12 as of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Dell shares seem to have been cut in half overnight, after closing at $111.51 per share Monday evening. Instead, what happened is that yesterday after close of trading, Dell completed the spinoff of its 81% stake in VMware (NYSE: VMW), effectively dividing the company into two stand-alone companies and distributing a total of 310.9 million shares of VMware (and a boatload of cash) among Dell shareholders.

  • Why Ternium Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of Ternium (NYSE: TX) were down more than 11% as of 10:45 a.m. EDT on Wednesday following the release of the steel company's third-quarter report. Ternium shipped 3.1 million tons of steel during the third quarter, about even with Q2. The company shipped more finished steel in the U.S. market, which was offset entirely by lower volumes elsewhere.

  • 3 Ridiculously Cheap Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in November

    Whether it's value, income, or growth, these industry-leading companies all look affordable right now.

  • Here's Why Zillow Stock Is Plunging Again on Wednesday

    The stock market was little changed on Wednesday morning, but real estate technology company Zillow (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG) was a big underperformer. As of 10 a.m. EDT, Zillow's stock was down by about 17%, and this is on top of a multi-day losing streak for the stock. Zillow released its third-quarter earnings Tuesday afternoon, but it isn't the latest numbers that are causing today's plunge.

  • Why Shares of AcuityAds Are Down 23% Today

    Shares of the ad tech company AcuityAds Holdings (NASDAQ: ATY) were more than 23% lower as of 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday after the company reported third-quarter earnings results. Acuity reported earnings per share in Canadian dollars of $0.06 ($0.048) on total revenue of CA$27.5 million ($22.2 million), which beat on earnings per share but missed on revenue. The company's relatively new flagship product, illumin, which allows clients to plan and execute ad campaigns in real time, saw revenue grow to CA$7.4 million, up 42% from the sequential quarter.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed as market digests Fed's tapering announcement

    Stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon as investors digested a key monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve, which included a formal announcement of the central bank's start to tapering its pandemic-era asset purchases.

  • Barbara Corcoran on Zillow ending home-buying business: 'I'm not sure they're out of the woods yet'

    Real estate consultant and Shark Tank host Barbara Corcoran discusses difficulties Zillow faced with house-flipping in a consistently unpredictable real estate market, and her thoughts on Rivian and Tesla electric vehicles.

  • Here is Why the Bank Charter Will Transform SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had its "buy the rumor "moment yesterday after the stock rallied almost 13%. The main driver behind the move is likely the expectation that the company will get the regulatory green light for its bank charter. We can expect more volatility as the earnings report date is closing in, set for November 10.

  • Why Freshworks Stock Dropped 16% Today

    Shares of software-as-a-service specialist Freshworks (NASDAQ: FRSH) cratered on Wednesday, falling 15.9% through 10 a.m. EDT despite the company reporting what was technically an "earnings beat" last night. Analysts had forecast that the company, which provides help-desk services to small and medium-sized businesses, would book $90.8 million in sales and lose $0.10 per share in the third quarter. In fact, Freshworks booked sales of $96.6 million and lost only $0.04 per share.

  • Here's Why Bristol Myers Squibb Can't Miss Out on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

    The biopharma's takeover bid has failed to materialize after nearly two weeks. Here's what might be going on.

  • Here's Why GameStop Shares Soared Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are up more than 23% this month, with a good chunk of that run coming today. GameStop shares were up as much as 23% earlier this morning, but subsequently pared some of those gains. Like many of the gains driven by retail investors in the popular meme stocks, it wasn't specific company news that caused today's stock pop.

  • Zillow took 'massive losses' on Phoenix homes, laying off 25% of workforce

    Taking losses on its home sales, Zillow is winding down its Zillow Offers division and laying off 25% of its workforce. Here's what local brokers have to say about it.

  • The Key Highlight From General Electric's Earnings Report Will Surprise You

    It's no secret that the industrial sector is facing soaring raw material costs and supply chain constraints impacting its costs and sales. While the PTC extension is good news for GE over the long term, it will create a near-term revenue headwind.

  • 10 Best Fintech Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best fintech stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Fintech Stocks To Buy Now. There is little doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the wider adoption of fintech around the world. However, figures from […]

  • Why Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Are Sliding Today

    Failing to meet top- and bottom-line estimates, Turquoise Hill (NYSE: TRQ) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings yesterday after the market closed, and investors, unhappy with the results, are sending the stock spiraling down today. While analysts expected the copper producer to report revenue of $673.2 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92, the company booked sales of $622.8 million and EPS of $0.17. As of 12:35 p.m. EDT, shares of Turquoise Hill have plunged 21%.