VCSC transgender lawsuit may be nearing settlement

Feb. 23—Lawyers for the Vigo County School Corp. and two transgender students suing over the use of school bathrooms and locker rooms may be nearing a settlement.

Attorneys for both sides on Thursday filed a request in federal court for a settlement conference with the court.

"The parties wish to pursue a settlement, and believe that a settlement conference with the Court will be helpful to the parties in reaching a resolution," the attorneys wrote. They ask the court schedule such a conference at its earliest convenience.

Two Terre Haute North Vigo High School students, with the aid of the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, sued in November 2021. They said they had been illegally denied use of school bathrooms and locker rooms associated with their gender identity, which in this case is male.

The lawsuit claimed the school district violated the student's rights and represented intentional discrimination in violation of federal law. It argued the district was violating Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause.

A judge in U.S. District Court, Southern District of Indiana, in June 2022 issued temporary injunction allowing the two students to use bathrooms and locker rooms associated with their gender identity. The plaintiffs had stated they would not use the showers in the boys' locker room.

A federal appeals court in August 2023 upheld such injunction in a ruling that applied to both the Vigo County School Corp. case and another emanating from the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville, Indiana.

While Martinsville sought to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, Vigo County did not join in that request. In January of this year, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take the Martinsville case.

The case involving Vigo County is No. 2:21-cv-00145. It is before U.S. District Judge Matthew P. Brookman.