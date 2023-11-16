VCSC's Megan Kirk receives Indiana Youth Institute Youth Worker Award

Nov. 15—Megan Kirk, behavioral health and wellness coordinator for the Vigo County School Corp., has been honored with the Indiana Youth Institute D. Susan Wisely Youth Worker of the Year Award.

The annual award was established in 2014 to honor the legacy of D. Susan Wisely and celebrate the far-reaching efforts of youth workers throughout Indiana, according to an IYI news release.

Kirk stands out among her peers for her exceptional dedication to the well-being and development of Indiana's children and youth, according to the youth institute.

She spearheaded the grant application for Project AWARE, securing vital funding for mental health services in Vigo County schools.

During the challenges of the Covid pandemic, this program played a crucial role in safeguarding the well-being of students in Vigo County, according to Indiana Youth Institute.

Kirk also participates in Vigo County's Juvenile Drug Court and juvenile probation programs, ensuring comprehensive mental health support for justice-involved juveniles.

Additionally, she collaborates with leaders in the recovery community to bring programming and substance use disorder treatment to the area, particularly focusing on youth experiencing such challenges.

"Awardees, like Dr. Megan Kirk, embody qualities of mentorship, trust-building, integrity, and a profound commitment to results and effective practices," said Tami Silverman, president and CEO of Indiana Youth Institute.

"Megan's dedication extends to fostering equitable opportunities for all children, embracing diversity, and creating a positive impact in Vigo County."

After the awards ceremony Wednesday, Kirk said of the recognition, "There are a lot of impressive youth-serving professionals in the state. I was quite honored and humbled," both to be nominated and receive the award.

But what's most important, she said, is the work that she and others do "to help youth and to really connect them to services and programs and make them the best they can be and help their families and support them however they need."

She works with many partners and organizations in that effort.

A priority for Kirk is focusing on prevention and early intervention services, trying to connect families and students before a situation becomes a problem that can lead to negative outcomes.

Also important is talking about mental health and letting youth know, "We'll listen, and if they need help and support, we will connect them," she said.

The needs are great, Kirk said.

"We're still very much in a mental health crisis with our students, with youth in our community," she said. She attributes at least part of the increase to a greater willingness by younger people to have those conversations about mental health.

A major issue, and not just locally, is the shortage of mental health providers to meet students' needs, she said.

She also noted that the severity of some of the issues seems to be growing. "That's our bigger challenge — helping students that have some pretty significant mental health challenges, and making sure we can provide for them and keep them safe and work with their families."

The IYI award is named in honor of D. Susan Wisely, who spearheaded the development of numerous youth service-related programs during her tenure at Lilly Endowment, Inc., including the Lilly Fellows.

The award ceremony took place Wednesday at the Youth Institute's annual KIDS COUNT Conference in Indianapolis.

