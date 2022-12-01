VDA Member Perks Adds Five More iCoreConnect Product Endorsements

iCoreConnect Inc.

OCOEE, FL, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – iCoreConnect, Inc., (OTCQB: ICCT), a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise and healthcare workflow platform, today announced that VDA (Virginia Dental Association) Member Perks expanded from three endorsed products to a total of eight iCoreConnect cloud-based product endorsements.

The Virginia Dental Services Corporation and iCoreConnect have a long-trusted relationship together. In 2015, VDA Member Perks endorsed iCoreExchange HIPAA-compliant encrypted email. In 2020, VDA Member Perks added iCoreRx ePrescription software to its endorsed partner offerings to its members. iCoreVerify automated insurance verification software gained endorsement in 2021. With the success of its membership implementing iCoreConnect products over the years, VDA Member Perks chose to endorse iCoreConnect’s additional software solutions to provide its members with the tools needed to increase productivity and profitability.

VDA Member Perks endorses the following iCoreConnect products:

iCoreRx electronic prescribing software allows doctors to ePrescribe all medications, including controlled substances. Doctors can prescribe from any location using any internet-connected device. Doctors have direct access to drug dosing and contraindication information to care for their patients efficiently and safely. Meets all state and federal requirements.

iCoreVerify automates the insurance verification process, checking every patient on the schedule beginning a week in advance of their appointment. Staff can now spend their time on patient care and revenue-generating tasks instead of spending 20+ hours a week dealing with payors.

iCoreCloud offers HIPAA-compliant backup of all data and stores it in iCoreConnect’s world-class, secure data centers.

iCoreCodeGenius provides doctors with rapid, accurate ICD-10 medical coding and dental cross-coding. Medical coding for dental procedures doesn’t need to be complicated. iCoreCodeGenius takes the complexity out and helps ensure your patients get the care they need, and you get insurance payments on time and in full.

iCoreExchange allows doctors to transmit HIPAA-compliant encrypted email with no file size restrictions. iCoreExchange enables practices to share patient information securely and safely with anyone in or outside of the network.

iCoreHuddle analytic software aggregates massive amounts of real-time data to a simple dashboard. Practices can easily see and act on the metrics that matter most to their revenue.

iCoreHuddle+ provides expanded iCoreHuddle capabilities to include detailed practice metrics including recall status, production numbers, new patient count and outstanding A/R, treatment plan potential, and lists. Doctors will be able to use this actionable information to set goals and track daily, weekly, monthly, and annual progress.

Story continues

iCoreIT Managed IT services ensures your hardware and software protections are up to date and that your network is monitored for vulnerabilities and attack indicators.

Additionally, all of iCoreConnect's solutions integrate with most major practice management systems in the United States, expediting processes, improving patient safety, and better protecting the dental practice.

Robert McDermott, President and CEO of iCoreConnect, commented, "The VDA is a terrific organization, and its subsidiary, the VDSC, works hard to vet any product or service they endorse. The fact that they now have more than doubled the number of iCoreConnect endorsed products is yet another confirmation of the quality and reliability of our software and services. The iCoreConnect platform has proven itself as a leader in solving the biggest issues related to staff shortages, workflow efficiencies, and identifying revenue-generating opportunities."

Frank Iuorno, Jr., D.D.S., President of the Virginia Dental Services Corporation, noted, "The VDA Member Perks program has been working with iCoreConnect since 2015. After years of positive member experiences with their HIPAA-compliant email, ePrescribing, and real-time insurance verification services, we are pleased to expand the offering to include new recommended services. The team at iCoreConnect is dedicated to helping dental offices run efficiently and dedicated to providing VDA Members with exclusive savings on these helpful services."

About iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT)

iCoreConnect, Inc. is a market-leading, cloud-based software, and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and practice profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company's philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market's needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 15 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 90 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations across the U.S.

About VDA Member Perks

The Virginia Dental Association is a professional membership organization with 4,000 members across the Commonwealth. The VDA’s mission is to represent and serve member dentists by fostering quality oral health care and education. VDA Member Perks is a program of the Virginia Dental Services Corporation, a for-profit subsidiary of the Virginia Dental Association. VDA members can find all of iCoreConnect's endorsed products on the VDA Member Perks page of the VDA website here.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

In this news release, the use of the words "believe," "could," "expect," "may," "positioned," "project," "projected," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements that represent the Company's current judgment about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors.

Brian Loper

602-785-4120

IR@iCoreConnect.com







