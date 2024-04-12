‘We’ve had our ups and downs’: My late in-laws left their estate to me, my husband and our son. Do we need to hire an attorney?

“My father-in-law died last February, and my mother-in-law died last week. We’ve been living with them, and caring for them and the property since 2018.” - Getty Images

Dear Quentin,

My husband is an only child, and we have one adult son.

My in-laws created a will five years ago that split their assets three ways — between me, my husband and our son — mainly because my son was (and is) extremely involved in model railroading — a hobby my father-in-law had for over 40 years — and has a model railroad in the basement. My son participates in a model-railroad group that rotates gatherings at each member’s house and has been working with them since he was a child.

My spouse and I live in Ohio, and we have had our ups and downs, and my in-laws just wanted to ensure we were all taken care of equitably. My father-in-law died last February, and my mother-in-law died last week. We’ve been living with them, and caring for them and the property since 2018. There is a house, a bank account and some antiques and art (value unknown now). None of us want to buy the other out.

We all intend to stay in the house (it has a couple of separate living areas that are fully apartment-like, so our son has his autonomy). Is a lawyer needed to transfer the house into all our names, and is this something that is done before probate or during probate? We haven’t gotten the death certificate yet. I know we have to have a probate auditor to assess the house’s assets. I am just wondering if it’s feasible to handle the probate paperwork on our own.

Wife, Mother & Daughter-in-Law

“In Ohio, there is no legal requirement to hire a lawyer for the probate process, but it would likely help make the process go more smoothly when assessing assets, debts and taxes.” - MarketWatch illustration

Dear Daughter-in-Law,

This is the most cordial and civilized question I’ve ever received about an inheritance. Bravo!

You clearly established a lot of respect and trust both between you and your husband’s parents, and in your own marriage that would lead to a situation where your in-laws left their house to all three of you. In a world where so many siblings and children are out of state and out of mind, only to reappear when their parents are ailing and vulnerable or there’s an estate to be divided, your letter is a welcome respite.

Whether an estate goes through probate or a trust, you must administer and account for the estate’s assets. A lawyer is advisable, particularly if there is a risk of lawsuits. “Many states have simplified or streamlined their probate processes over the years,” according to the American Bar Association. “In such states, there is now less reason to use probate-avoidance techniques unless there are other valid reasons to continue to minimize probate.”

In Ohio, there is no legal requirement to hire a lawyer for the probate process, but it would likely help make the process go more smoothly when assessing assets, debts and taxes. The process, depending on the nature of the estate, can be cumbersome and complicated. If you can afford a lawyer to help you through this, I recommend that you do it. Your in-laws’ will must be submitted to the probate court, which will then ensure the terms are followed.

Step-up in basis

A transfer-on-death deed would have enabled the property title to be transferred upon your in-laws’ death, thereby avoiding probate. But the most important issue when leaving a house to your heirs is to make sure that you benefit from the step-up in basis. For example, putting your heirs on the deed of the house is a no-no: Not only would it not benefit from a step-up in basis, but you are relinquishing full ownership of your home during your lifetime.

Here’s a quick summary: A “step-up in basis” values a property at its current value, not its purchase price, after a person dies. That reduces heirs’ capital-gains taxes when they sell. If the house was originally purchased for $500,000 and sold for $1 million, if you were on the deed, you would have to pay capital-gains taxes on $500,000 if you decided to sell. Heirs who are not on a deed would only pay long-term capital gains on the appreciation post-inheritance.

Probate on a relatively straightforward estate should take about six months to complete in Ohio, and creditors are allowed to make a claim on the estate for up to six months after the person dies. “Federal taxes must be filed nine months after the death,” says John Lewandowski, an Ohio-based attorney. “If this results in an audit, the process can take an additional year. While these expenses are being calculated, the executor cannot distribute the assets.”

Cynthia D. Brittain, partner at Karlin & Peebles LLP in Los Angeles, agrees that — despite the costs — filing probate without an attorney could lead to more problems down the road. “Each jurisdiction is unique, and the tax implications are too significant to risk getting it wrong. A couple of hours of professional advice is well worth it in most cases.” Take a deep breath and enjoy the process. It will be an emotional and complicated journey.

Probate expenses

Be prepared for the following expenses, even if you decide against hiring an attorney to help you with the probate process. These, according to Lewandowski, include: “attorney’s fees; appraisal fees for real estate and other high-value property; filing fees; court costs; estate executor’s fee; federal and estate taxes. In addition, any outstanding debts must be paid during probate. Most of these costs come from the value of the estate.”

So what’s the final bill? An attorney could cost you anywhere between $2,500 and $7,500 (that’s a rough estimate), but this could rise to $10,000 if there is a legal dispute over the estate, according to SmartAsset. Court-filing fees could cost $200 to $250 to open an estate for probate, appraisal fees per property could cost up to $500 and executor fees could cost anywhere between 1% to 4% of the estate’s value. (Read more here.)

And now, a warning: Do not delay the probate process. Some states have a criminal penalty for not probating a will in a timely manner, while others require you to file the will within days of the person’s death. Ohio does not have such criminal penalties, but you are obligated to file probate within a year of the person’s death. Failure to file probate or concealing a will without reasonable cause could result in you losing your inheritance rights.

I wish you the best of everything in your new home.

