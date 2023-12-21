‘I’ve lived in Scotland all my life – but tax rises are forcing me to leave’

Miles Lynn only staying in Scotland as his children are about to start university - CHRIS WATT

Higher earners are planning to flee Scotland after Humza Yousaf’s SNP government unveiled a new “advanced” tax rate.

The new 45pc income tax band for those earning between £75,000 and £125,140 was introduced in the Budget on Tuesday. Previously these workers faced a tax rate of 42pc.

In addition, the top rate of income tax, paid by those earning over £125,140 will increase from 47pc to 48pc.

An estimated 154,000 people face higher taxes as a result of the changes, which come into effect next April.

The new higher band means a worker on £80,000 will see their tax bill rise by £140 in 2024-25. Compared to a worker in England, they will pay £2,346 more.

Shona Robison, the Finance Secretary, unveiled the SNP Budget - Andrew Milligan/PA

Meanwhile, the increase to the top rate will see workers on £150,000 pay an extra £2,120 each year.

Andrew, from Edinburgh, who works in aviation earning £100,000 a year, said he was now considering moving south of the border following the announcement by Shona Robison, the SNP Finance Secretary.

“To earn the same take home pay in Scotland than England I would need a salary £10,000 higher,” he said.

“It beggars belief that the SNP still think ever-increasing tax on high earners will do anything for their fiscal mismanagement or in any way help grow the economy.”

Another worker earning £80,000 said: “I was born in Scotland and have lived here all my life. Now at 60-years-old, I feel almost forced to leave.”

Estate agents have reported a jump in enquiries from Scots looking to relocate across the border to Northumberland.

Patrick Paton, of estate agents Paton & Co, said: “We have already taken three or four calls from high-end buyers looking to move south of the border because of these tax rises.”

One financial adviser said Scots were reclassifying their holiday homes in Berwick-upon-Tweed – the northernmost town in England – as their main properties.

Miles Lynn, a 53-year-old from Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire, said he was shocked that the SNP had decided to raise income tax for higher earners just months after England had announced that it would reduce the levy.

“I’m only staying in Scotland because my kids are about to go to university so I am biting the bullet. But we are being hit left right and centre by this government.

“There are a lot of well-paid people in Scotland, enough of them who would give the SNP the chance to see if independence works. But when you get to the point of increasing tax so much, the game is over.

“The only silver lining is that this hopefully has sealed the death now for them. The Scottish mentality is that we will let the underdog win but this time they have gone too far.”

Mr Lynn added that he would be saving more into his pension to reduce his income tax bill. “I’ve increased my voluntary contributions and I’ve also done this to my bonus, so I’ve saved myself nearly £4,000,” he said.

Pension contributions benefit from tax relief according to the saver’s highest marginal rate. For example, someone who earns between £100,000 and £125,140 can boost their nest egg by £1,000 in return for a cut in take-home pay of £325 thanks to tax relief, according to calculations from the pension provider Aegon.

Steven Cameron, of Aegon, said: “For those earning between £75,000 and £100,000, their marginal income tax rate is 45pc meaning a cut in take-home pay of £550 will boost their pension by £1000.

“Indeed, anyone who finds they are paying a higher ‘marginal’ income tax rate than before will find pension contributions more tax efficient.

“Some people could find increasing contributions to their pension is an even better deal as some employers ‘match’ employee contributions. If your employer is offering to match you pound for pound, you could find your extra personal contribution is worth six times as much when in your pension.”

Meanwhile, a growing number of landlords are leaving the buy-to-let market because of a government crackdown.

Last year, Nicola Sturgeon, the former first minister, succeeded by Mr Yousaf, limited rent rises on existing tenancies to 3pc. The Government is now planning to extend this to new tenancies, thereby stopping landlords from upping the rent in between tenants.

Property investors currently make up 12pc of all home sellers in Scotland, the highest since records began in 2010.

Tony Brown, 63, from Northumberland, is selling up his three rental properties in Perth because of the freeze on rents. “In the present climate, a cap of 3pc on rent rises is totally unrealistic. It means it’s no longer viable to be a landlord on a small scale.”

Originally from England, Mr Brown left Scotland after 43 years and moved to Northumberland with his wife in 2020.

“My decision to move south was partly driven by divisive politics,” he said, “but I was also finding the tax increasingly punitive.”

A former offshore installation manager, Mr Brown thinks Scotland could see an exodus of workers like him from the oil industry as a result of Tuesday’s tax increases.