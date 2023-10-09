'We’ve reached the end': Peoria brewery plans to close

After nearly six years in business, Bearded Owl Brewing is planning to close.

The business, located at 112 State St., made the announcement Oct. 9, but added it will remain in operation into November "as long as the beer is still flowing from our taps."

"We would love to see all of you one more time to have some fun and share some good vibes, so make sure to stop in to say hello and grab a pint of your favorite beer," the business wrote in its announcement. The brewery originally opened in late January of 2018.

Bearded Owl Brewing did not give a reason for the closure but stated, "There are no regrets." The brewery thanked all of the people who have supported the business over the years, noting that it has been "an absolute privilege" to serve the area.

"All things must pass," the business wrote. "For everything, there is a beginning, a middle, and an end. We’ve reached the end my friends."

The announcement did not list a final day but asked customers to stay tuned for updates.

