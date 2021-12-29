U.S. markets open in 7 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,785.25
    +6.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,311.00
    +29.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,541.25
    +53.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,246.10
    +2.30 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.17
    +0.19 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.70
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.13
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1306
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.54
    -0.14 (-0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3424
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9200
    +0.1100 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,860.38
    -1,432.39 (-2.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,206.55
    -39.79 (-3.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,372.10
    -1.24 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,906.88
    -162.28 (-0.56%)
     

We’ve Updated Our Canon EOS R Review, and It’s a Beast Now

Chris Gampat
·2 min read

We’ve just updated our Canon EOS R review after a long time. You can see it here. No, Canon hasn’t given it any major new firmware updates for a little while. But instead, Capture One 22 has given the Canon EOS R a whole lot more usefulness. Indeed, it’s truly now one of the cameras no one should sleep on. What’s more, this is truly insane as it’s nearly the end of the life of the Canon EOS R. But in the end, it works almost as well as the Canon EOS R5 for portrait shooters. And if you like to tether, this is going to be a camera that’s very hard to beat.

You can view this article and much more with minimal ads in our brand new app for iOS, iPadOS, and Android.

The Canon EOS R was introduced back in 2018, and it’s now nearly at the end of it’s life. It got a number of very good upgrades. When firmware 1.4 was introduced, the Canon EOS R leapt forward light-years ahead of what it was. The autofocus performance was suddenly able to hold its own with Sony cameras. As time went on, the firmware and camera just seemed to get even better. In low light, the Canon EOS R is very hard to beat. And for portraiture, it’s still really tough to beat. The autofocus performance is just fantastic and can hold its own with the Canon EOS R5.

That’s part of what makes this update so incredibly fascinating. We didn’t at all think that Capture One 22 would provide support for a camera that old. But sure enough, it did. Wireless tethering is something they touted more for the Canon EOS R5 than they did with the Canon EOS R. However, the Canon EOS R can be an exceptional studio camera to shoot portraits with this new tethering solution. That’s not to say that it wasn’t already, but shooting tethered can make things move a whole lot faster on a production set.

In our update we said:

Update: In December 2021, Capture One 22 gave the Canon EOS R wireless tethering. To do this, you just need to update to the latest firmware and have Capture One 22. Then, using more or less the same process presented in this video, you can tether with Capture One 22.

With this update, the Canon EOS R becomes incredibly powerful. You’ve got a solidly built, weather-resistant camera that can use great lenses like the Canon RF 50mm f1.2 L. You’ll get fantastic image quality when shooting portraits or anything else. And if you find that you can’t afford the Canon EOS R5 but you just want to shoot portraits, you’ve got most of the Canon EOS R5’s functionality right here. When you shoot a photo, it takes a couple of seconds to beam a RAW photo to a computer. For the record, I have Verizon FiOS in NYC with 1GB up and down. I’m shooting to a 2019 iMac fully spec’d out. If you’re one of those newer photographers that machine gun shoots their portraits, you may be disappointed. But if you shoot old-school and shoot a single photo, have a model change the pose, and then shoot and other photo; you’ll be all set.

The Canon EOS R is probably nearly at the end of its life. But realistically, Canon gave us a brand new camera towards the end. We can’t really complain.”

Better yet, the Canon EOS R is at a fantastic price. We invite you to go check out our Canon EOS R review and judge for yourself.

Recommended Stories

  • China pursues ‘self-reliance’ in making chips, fueling global unease

    To help make China a self-reliant “technology superpower,” the ruling Communist Party is pushing the world's biggest e-commerce company to take on the tricky, expensive business of designing its own processor chips — a business unlike anything Alibaba Group has done before.

  • Nvidia Stock Is One of the Biggest Gainers in 2021. Should It Replace Netflix in the FAANGs?

    The semiconductor company has "far more in common with the likes of Google, Apple, and Amazon" than the video streamer ever did.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • 3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

    Investors looking for long-term winners shouldn't miss out on these stocks trading at attractive valuations.

  • Oculus app downloads surge, Meta stock rises

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman examine the upward spike in Oculus VR app downloads on Christmas while parent company Meta experiences a rise in its stock.

  • CDC Investigating 86 Cruise Ships With Covid-19 Cases

    The agency is investigating or monitoring dozens of vessels with reported infections as the Omicron variant spreads around the world.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Apple Upgraded On View Augmented Reality To Drive 5G

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Apple iPhone Production Seen Rebounding In Q1 After Q4 Decline

    A Wall Street firm sees Apple iPhone production declining 7% year over year in the fourth quarter but returning to growth in Q1.

  • Better Buy: Apple vs. Facebook

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), are two of the biggest companies. While both have been great stocks to own over their histories, they are increasingly becoming rivals, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly picked on Apple on recent earnings calls. For investors wondering which is the better buy between these two tech giants today, keep reading to see the thoughts of an Apple bull and a Facebook bull.

  • Microsoft, Salesforce Battle to Revitalize Customer Service

    (Bloomberg) -- Customer support has become a crowded battlefield in enterprise technology as software vendors from Microsoft Corp. to Salesforce.com Inc. rush to arm organizations with tools to create one-stop service centers.Most Read from BloombergApple Aims to Prevent Defections to Meta With Rare $180,000 Bonuses for Top TalentThe Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s AgendaCovid With Omicron Isn’t ‘Same Disease,’ Oxford Scientist SaysBitcoin Holds Drop, Set for Worst Month Since May Crypto RoutCo

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Computer Networking Group Out-Performs Amid Tech Volatility

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Polkadot Leads Altcoin Losses After Bitcoin Is Rejected at $52K

    Crypto markets saw a pullback on Tuesday after a relatively flat weekend.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Buyback Looms As Catalyst, 2022 Guidance A Wild Card

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • China pursues tech 'self-reliance,' fueling global unease

    To help make China a self-reliant “technology superpower,” the ruling Communist Party is pushing the world's biggest e-commerce company to take on the tricky, expensive business of designing its own processor chips — a business unlike anything Alibaba Group has done before. Its 3-year-old chip unit, T-Head, unveiled its third processor in October, the Yitian 710 for Alibaba's cloud computing business. Alibaba says for now, it has no plans to sell the chip to outsiders.

  • Remembering the startups we lost in 2021

    Surprisingly, however, in spite of the fact that we’re still very much in the throes of a global pandemic, 2021 hasn’t been punctuated by as many high-profile losses in the startup world as the year prior. In subsequent years, Chanje came to be known for its practice of importing electric delivery vans from China and selling them to companies like FedEx, Ryder and even Amazon.

  • In 2021, Apple addressed past mistakes

    Apple spent much of 2021 owning up to (and rectifying) past mistakes, but the company has actually been on this course for the last few years. And at the end of 2021, Apple has just about finished replacing some of its most problematic designs.

  • Meta Gains as KeyBanc Sees Strong Holiday Sales for Oculus Headset

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. shares rose on Monday, with the Facebook parent company leading an advance among big-cap technology and internet stocks amid signs of strong demand for its Oculus virtual reality headset during the holiday season.Most Read from BloombergApple Aims to Prevent Defections to Meta With Rare $180,000 Bonuses for Top TalentThe Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s AgendaCovid With Omicron Isn’t ‘Same Disease,’ Oxford Scientist SaysBitcoin Holds Drop, Set for Worst Month S

  • AMD and OnePlus are the latest to cancel in-person CES 2022 plans (updated)

    AMD and OnePlus have joined the ranks of companies backing out of in-person CES 2022 presences as Omicron raises safety concerns.

  • Tesla and Ark Innovation Used to Be Joined at the Hip. Not Anymore.

    The correlation between the EV giant and Cathie Wood's flagship fund has weakened during the second half of 2021.