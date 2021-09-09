VEA Technologies acquires The Evoke Group, bolstering its portfolio of forward-thinking digital marketing services

Already a full-service agency, VEA’s acquisition brings The Evoke Group’s marketing prowess, SEO advertising expertise and social media capabilities into its growing service portfolio

DENVER, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VEA Technologies, a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, digital advertising, social media, web development, design and branding, today announced it has acquired The Evoke Group, a media production and digital marketing firm, to strengthen its digital marketing expertise and drive the results that move clients’ businesses forward.

“Since marketing plays a key role in retaining customers and building brand value, the importance of marketing increased during the pandemic. Consequently, company spending on marketing rose to record levels, and due to the recent burst of virtual services and new small businesses, we’ve experienced exponential growth as the need for our offerings continues increasing,” said Clint Macklin, co-founder and CEO at VEA Technologies. “We are thrilled that The Evoke Group’s incredibly talented marketing staff is now a part of the VEA Technologies team! We’ve successfully partnered together on numerous projects over the last couple of years, which is why it made sense for us to bring our two brands together in order to deliver better, more impactful service to our clients.”

In obtaining The Evoke Group’s services, VEA Technologies increased its output capabilities and is now able to directly offer Evoke’s Regional Emmy Award-winning video capabilities to clients. By adding every Evoke marketing employee to its staff, VEA has now doubled their in-house SEO, advertising and social media resources. VEA will continue providing digital marketing services for its clients, and the acquisition adds The Evoke Group’s client base to VEA’s growing client portfolio.

In addition to adding capabilities, resources and bandwidth to its creative and advertising service offerings, VEA adds The Evoke Group’s two locations — in Denver and Columbia, Missouri — to better reach multiple markets. The acquisition also enables VEA to upgrade its suite of tools and technologies and boost its video production capacity. The Evoke Group’s CEO, Adam Weber, is an award-winning video producer and SEO professional who will join VEA Technologies as the agency's head strategist.

“We recognize the powerful effect video content can have on consumers. From brand awareness to education to engagement, video can powerfully impact any business,” said Weber. “Over the past several years, we have established an extensive partnership with VEA focused on supporting each other’s web and app development, digital marketing, and search engine marketing projects. By joining forces, we will be able to provide not only improved video production expertise but better account management, faster response times and high-quality service that not only meets but exceeds our clients’ digital marketing needs.”

Leveraging more than 60 years of combined experience in web development, design, digital marketing and consulting, the VEA Technologies team has recently been honored with several industry awards. Clutch recognized VEA as one of Colorado’s top pay-per-click management companies in 2021, the dotComm awards announced VEA as a 2021 gold winner for work on the Caicos Dream Tours digital campaign, and Digital.com ranked VEA among the best e-commerce website developers in Denver.

About VEA Technologies

Founded in 2016, VEA Technologies is a full-service digital agency comprised of diverse digital experts who are passionate about driving the results that matter. Leveraging more than 60 years of combined experience, VEA’s experienced team of marketing professionals specializes in SEO, digital advertising, social media, web development, design and branding to support clients across their entire digital footprint. VEA recently bolstered its capabilities, resources and bandwidth by acquiring The Evoke Group’s marketing, SEO advertising and social media services, solidifying its partnership with the company’s Regional Emmy Award-winning video production team. With office locations in Colorado and Missouri, VEA Technologies develops and executes process-driven marketing strategies for clients across industries by using a thoughtful combination of tried-and-true techniques and forward-thinking tactics. For more information, visit veatechnologies.com.





