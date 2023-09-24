Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.055

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) will pay a dividend of CA$0.055 on the 6th of November. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.3%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Vecima Networks' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Based on the last payment, Vecima Networks was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 23.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 17%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Vecima Networks Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Vecima Networks has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was CA$0.18, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$0.22. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.3% per annum over that time. Vecima Networks hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Vecima Networks has been growing its earnings per share at 46% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think Vecima Networks is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Vecima Networks that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

