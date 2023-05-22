Vection Technologies Limited (ASX:VR1) Could Be Riskier Than It Looks

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 2.7x in the Software industry in Australia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Vection Technologies Limited's (ASX:VR1) P/S ratio, which comes in at about the same. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does Vection Technologies' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Vection Technologies certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing its revenue at a really rapid pace. The P/S is probably moderate because investors think this strong revenue growth might not be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Vection Technologies, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Vection Technologies' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 46% last year. This great performance means it was also able to deliver immense revenue growth over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that recent medium-term revenue trajectory with the industry's one-year growth forecast of 23% shows it's noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that Vection Technologies is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Vection Technologies' P/S?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

We didn't quite envision Vection Technologies' P/S sitting in line with the wider industry, considering the revenue growth over the last three-year is higher than the current industry outlook. It'd be fair to assume that potential risks the company faces could be the contributing factor to the lower than expected P/S. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

Having said that, be aware Vection Technologies is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

