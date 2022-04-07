U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,479.75
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,383.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,537.75
    +32.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,017.70
    +3.60 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.26
    +2.03 (+2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.00
    +8.90 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.56
    +0.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0917
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.02
    +0.99 (+4.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3087
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9000
    +0.1000 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,749.02
    -1,247.87 (-2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.83
    -34.52 (-3.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.21
    -11.49 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 200,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

VectivBio Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VectivBio AG
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VECT
VectivBio AG
VectivBio AG

Significant Progress Across Multiple Programs with Key Upcoming Catalysts Beginning H2 2022

STARS Phase 3 Program of Apraglutide in Short Bowel Syndrome with Intestinal Failure (SBS-IF) On-Track for Topline Results at End of 2023

Cash Runway Extends Beyond Anticipated Release of Topline STARS Phase 3 Data

Management to Host Conference Call Today at 8.00 a.m. ET

BASEL, Switzerland, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VectivBio Holding AG (“VectivBio”) (Nasdaq: VECT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel transformational treatments for severe rare conditions, today reported financial results and provided a business update for the full year ended December 31, 2021.

“Since our founding in 2019, VectivBio has continued to make progress in executing against strategic clinical and corporate objectives. In 2021, we conducted a successful IPO and initiated our pivotal program for apraglutide in patients with short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF), encompassing the Phase 3 STARS study and the Phase 2 STARS Nutrition study, the first-ever dedicated clinical study in the subset of SBS-IF patients with colon-in-continuity (CIC). In addition, we acquired the modular Comet platform, from which we expect to drive pipeline growth with several small molecules for the treatment of inherited metabolic diseases,” said Luca Santarelli, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VectivBio.

Santarelli went on to say, “We’ve continued to make significant advancements in 2022, including the launch of our STARGAZE proof-of-concept study in GvHD. Additionally, we recently announced a licensing deal with Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize apraglutide in Japan and a credit facility of up to $75M with Kreos Capital. These two deals, combined with our current cash, provide a financial runway that takes us beyond the anticipated release of topline STARS data at the end of 2023.”

Dr. Santarelli continued, “Looking forward, we are positioned strategically ahead of upcoming data readouts. We look forward to sharing interim data from STARS Nutrition at a scientific conference in the fall, and interim data from STARGAZE in the first half of 2023. We believe these data will demonstrate apraglutide’s potential as a best-in-class GLP-2 analog for treatment of SBS-IF and a first-in-class, regenerative therapy for steroid-refractory aGvHD.”

Business Update

Apraglutide: Next-generation, long-acting synthetic GLP-2 analog being developed for a range of rare gastrointestinal (GI) diseases where GLP-2 can play a central role in addressing disease pathophysiology, including SBS-IF and aGvHD.

  • In March 2022, the Company entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation (“Asahi Kasei Pharma”) to develop and commercialize apraglutide, a next-generation, long-acting GLP-2 analog, for the treatment of SBS-IF, steroid-refractory aGvHD and future indications in Japan. Under the terms of the agreement, VectivBio will receive an upfront cash payment of approximately $30 million ($5 million of which is the first installment of the development cost-sharing) and eligibility for up to approximately $170 million in milestone payments if certain development, regulatory and commercial events are achieved. VectivBio is also eligible to receive tiered, double-digit, escalating royalties on sales of apraglutide in Japan.

Apraglutide for SBS-IF:

  • Enrollment is on track in STARS (STudy of ApRaglutide in SBS), a pivotal Phase 3 trial designed to support a differentiated label and improved outcomes in SBS-IF. The study includes novel secondary endpoints to prospectively demonstrate meaningful efficacy in patients with different types of remnant bowel anatomy, including CIC, which represents the majority of patients with SBS-IF. The Company expects to report topline data from this study at the end of 2023.

  • Enrollment is ongoing in STARS Nutrition, a multicenter, open-label metabolic balance study of apraglutide designed to evaluate the effects of apraglutide on intestinal absorption in SBS-IF patients with CIC including metabolic balance and PS reduction. The Company plans to report interim results in H2 2022.

  • In March, the Company presented data from a Phase 1 study of apraglutide showing that it was well-tolerated without over-exposure in subjects with severe renal impairment and that no dose adjustment is required in this patient population.

Apraglutide for aGvHD:

  • In March, VectivBio launched STARGAZE, a randomized, double-blind, Phase 2 study designed to evaluate weekly dosing of apraglutide in combination with systemic corticosteroids and ruxolitinib in patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal aGvHD. VectivBio believes apraglutide may offer a novel, regenerative approach to the treatment of aGvHD, where there is a significant need for more effective and non-immunosuppressive therapies. The Company anticipates dosing the first patient in the coming weeks and reporting interim data in H1 2023. Apraglutide previously received orphan drug designation from the FDA for the prevention of aGvHD in June 2021.

  • In March, VectivBio presented preclinical data supporting apraglutide as a potential novel regenerative approach for the prevention and treatment of acute GvHD at the 48th Annual Meeting for the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT). These data support the potential therapeutic role of apraglutide in reducing GI damage and limiting mortality from GvHD.

Comet Platform: Modular, small molecule platform applying innovative chemistry to address severe Inherited Metabolic Diseases (IMDs) in pediatric populations with a deficit of energy metabolism caused by the depletion of functional Coenzyme A (“CoA”).

  • VectivBio plans to initiate a first-in-human trial of VB-1197, the first candidate from the Comet platform, in H2 2023. VB-1197 is initially being evaluated for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) and propionic acidemia (PA).

Corporate Updates:

  • In March 2022, VectivBio entered into a debt facility agreement with Kreos Capital, granting the Company access to the EUR equivalent of up to $75 million USD. The proceeds from this debt facility, together with the proceeds from the Asahi Kasei Pharma licensing agreement also entered into in March 2022, are anticipated to provide the Company with the financial runway beyond topline STARS data.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

  • Research and development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses were $50.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $43.0 million for year ended December 31, 2020. The increase of $7.2 million in R&D expenses year-over-year was primarily due to an increase of $18.0 million related to our STARS program, our proof-of-concept clinical trial in GvHD, our manufacturing and the dual-chamber syringe activities; an increase of $9.0 million of employee expenses due largely to a non-cash share-based compensation to support the growth of the Company’s research and development programs and a decrease of $19.8 million related to revaluation of contingent liabilities.

  • General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses were $36.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $14.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase of $22.3 million was primarily due to an increase of $15.1 million in employee expenses primarily due to a non-cash share-based compensation and $7.2 million mainly related to increased professional services for the preparation of the initial public offering, for operating as a public company and to support the growth of the Company.

  • Net Loss: Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $87.0 million, or per basic and diluted share of $3.23. This compares with a net loss of $59.9 million, or per basic and diluted share of $6.24, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

  • Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents were $102.7 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $40.2 million during the same period in 2020. The cash and cash equivalent of $102.7 million combined with the expected proceeds of up to $117 million from the agreements signed with Kreos Capital and Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation in March 2022, are anticipated to provide the Company with the financial runway beyond topline STARS data.

Announcement of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of VectivBio

The board of directors of the Company has resolved to hold the annual general meeting of shareholders of VectivBio Holding AG (the AGM) on June 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. CEST/8:00 a.m. EDT at the registered office of the Company (Aeschenvorstadt 36, 4051 Basel, Switzerland).

The invitation, together with the proposal and further details on the AGM, will be published in due course.

Conference Call Details

The Company will discuss these results on a conference call today, April 7, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

To participate in the live call, please dial 855-307-5413 (domestic) or 929-517-0945 (international) and refer to conference ID number 9892600. A webcast will be accessible under Events and Presentations in the Investors & Media section of VectivBio’s website at ir.vectivbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on VectivBio’s website approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for 30 days following the call.

About VectivBio AG

VectivBio (Nasdaq: VECT) is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming and improving the lives of patients with severe rare conditions. Lead product candidate apraglutide is a next-generation, long-acting synthetic GLP-2 analog being developed for a range of rare gastrointestinal diseases where GLP-2 can play a central role in addressing disease pathophysiology, including short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF) and Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease (aGVHD).

VectivBio is also advancing its modular, small molecule CoMET platform to address a broad range of previously undruggable Inherited Metabolic Diseases (IMDs). CoMET leverages innovative chemistry, based on a proprietary stabilized pantetheine backbone, to restore fundamental cellular metabolism in pediatric populations with IMDs characterized by a deficit of energy metabolism caused by the depletion of functional Coenzyme A (“CoA”). Candidates from the CoMET platform are initially being evaluated in methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), propionic acidemia (PA), and other organic acidemias.

Learn more at www.vectivbio.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Words and phrases such as “anticipated,” “forward,” “will,” “would,” “may,” “remain,” “potential,” “prepare,” “expected,” “believe,” “plan,” “near future,” “belief,” “guidance,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company’s plans regarding the use of funds from the debt facility with Kreos Capital and its partnership agreement with Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, and the prospects of apraglutide and its Comet platform, as well as potential upcoming data readouts from its clinical trials. All of such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond VectivBio’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impacts of the Russian/Ukrainian war and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including interruptions or other adverse effects on clinical trials and delays in regulatory review; delay in or failure to obtain regulatory approval of VectivBio’s product candidates and successful compliance with FDA and other governmental regulations applicable to product approvals; the risks inherent in drug development and in conducting clinical trials; and those risks and uncertainties identified in the “Risk Factors” section of VectivBio’s Annual Report for the year ending December 31, 2021 on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 7, 2022. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, VectivBio undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

VectivBio Contacts:

Claudia D’Augusta
VectivBio Chief Financial Officer
claudia.daugusta@vectivbio.com

Investors:
Investor Relations
ir@vectivbio.com



VectivBio Holding AG

Consolidated and carve-out statements of operations and other comprehensive loss

In thousands of United States dollars ("USD")

For the year ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Research and development expenses

(50,180

)

(43,035

)

(15,980

)

General and administrative expenses

(36,536

)

(14,226

)

(8,335

)

Operating loss

(86,716

)

(57,261

)

(24,315

)

Financial income

1

15

Financial expense

(36

)

(1,118

)

(50

)

Foreign exchange differences, net

(193

)

(1,565

)

869

Loss before income taxes

(86,945

)

(59,943

)

(23,481

)

Income taxes

(64

)

Net loss

(87,009

)

(59,943

)

(23,481

)

OTHER CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OR LOSS, NET OF INCOME TAX

Remeasurement of net pension liabilities

457

(858

)

(678

)

Total items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

457

(858

)

(678

)

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations

853

801

338

Total items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

853

801

338

Total other comprehensive loss, net of income tax

1,310

(57

)

(340

)

Total comprehensive loss

(85,699

)

(60,000

)

(23,821

)

LOSS PER SHARE

Basic and diluted loss per share (in USD)

(3.23

)

(6.24

)

(2.49

)



VectivBio Holding AG

Consolidated and carve-out statements of financial position

In thousands of USD

As of December 31,

2021

2020

2019

ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

51

173

192

Goodwill

925

901

883

Intangible assets

25,122

21,758

21,329

Right-of-use assets

291

114

245

Financial assets

61

64

72

Total non-current assets

26,450

23,010

22,721

CURRENT ASSETS

Other current receivables

777

963

252

Other current assets

6,597

6,417

1,118

Cash and cash equivalents

102,707

40,172

19,813

Total current assets

110,081

47,552

21,183

Total assets

136,531

70,562

43,904

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

EQUITY

Share capital

1,900

1,370

492

Reserves

246,815

101,933

24,479

Accumulated losses

(132,716

)

(71,065

)

(15,709

)

Total equity

115,999

32,238

9,262

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Lease liabilities

158

4

106

Net pension liabilities

3,190

3,557

1,983

Total non-current liabilities

3,348

3,561

2,089

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Convertible loans at fair value

19,737

Contingent consideration liabilities

19,140

6,202

Trade payables

8,595

9,490

3,222

Accrued expenses

8,339

5,247

2,876

Other current liabilities

116

774

374

Lease liabilities

134

112

142

Total current liabilities

17,184

34,763

32,553

Total liabilities

20,532

38,324

34,642

Total equity and liabilities

136,531

70,562

43,904


Recommended Stories

  • Why billionaire Warren Buffett took a stake in HP

    Buffett goes big on HP.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • JPMorgan Says Be Ready for 40% Commodities Rally in Market Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyCommodities could surge by as much 40% -- taking them far into record territory -- should investors boost their allocation to raw materials at a time of rising inflati

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq War. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Caught in the sell-off of growth stocks, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has lost more than one-third its value this year, and a staggering 66% of its value in the past six months, as of this writing. It's true that Upstart stock ran up too high too fast, but it's also true that the company is growing rapidly and sitting on trillion-dollar opportunities. If you believe in Upstart's growth story, now's the time to buy.

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • Better Metaverse Chip Stock: Nvidia vs. Qualcomm

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) have emerged as metaverse stocks, primarily on the hardware side. While each company has a slightly different niche, both make chips that will play key roles in powering the metaverse. Understanding these dynamics could help investors choose between the two prominent metaverse stocks.

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet Through 2026

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have dominated. According to consensus revenue estimates from Wall Street, the following three companies should be among the fastest-growing stocks on the planet through 2026. Perhaps it's no surprise that one of the hottest initial public offerings of 2021, electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), is expected to be one of the stock market's fastest-growing stocks over the next five years.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Reaffirms 2022 Financial Outlook Ahead Of 3-Way Split

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation pure-play, after the industrial icon spins off its lower-growth units. Is GE stock a buy?

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Adds New $4.2 Billion HP Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bought a stake in HP Inc. valued at more than $4.2 billion. Shares of the laptop maker surged as much as 10%.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyBerkshire bought

  • SoFi Stock Drops as Firm Cuts Forecast on Student-Loan Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- SoFi Technologies Inc., which operates a business for refinancing educational debt, cut its guidance after President Joe Biden’s administration again extended the pause on student-loan payments. The lender’s shares slumped. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Correction

    These are solid, proven performers to consider for your portfolio. Two are already down significantly.

  • 3 Top Pot Stocks to Watch in April

    It's a big month for the marijuana industry and there's been lots of excitement surrounding pot stocks of late. Hopes for marijuana legalization in the U.S. are on the rise with the passing of the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act in the House earlier this month. Three stocks that investors should have on their watchlists this month include Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI), and Verano Holdings (OTC: VRNO.F).

  • With EPS Growth And More, Steamships Trading (ASX:SST) Is Interesting

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...