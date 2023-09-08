Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Will Pay A Dividend Of £0.01

The board of Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 29th of September, with investors receiving £0.01 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 6.2%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Vector Capital

Vector Capital's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Based on the last dividend, Vector Capital is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 154% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

EPS is set to fall by 5.8% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 58%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Vector Capital's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its short history, we have seen the dividend cut. The annual payment during the last 2 years was £0.0143 in 2021, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.0253. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 33% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. In the last five years, Vector Capital's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 5.8% per annum. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Vector Capital that investors should take into consideration. Is Vector Capital not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.