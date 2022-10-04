U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

Vector Control Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the vector control market are Anticimex Group, Arrow Exterminators Inc, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bell Laboratories Inc, Ecolab Inc, FMC Corporation, Rentokil Initial plc, Rollins Inc, Syngenta AG, The Terminix International Company Lp, Massey Services Inc, ADAMA, Liphatech, Inc.

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vector Control Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325435/?utm_source=GNW
, PelGar International, and Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd.

The global vector control market is expected to grow from $16.37 billion in 2021 to $17.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The vector control market is expected to reach $21.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

The vector control market consists of sales of vector control products and related services by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, and partnerships) that refers to a method for controlling vector-borne diseases spread through mammals, birds, insects, or other arthropods.The primary objective of vector control is to stop or eliminate the local spread of the virus, reduce disease vulnerability, and prevent secondary infections.

These vector control methods can be chemical or non-chemical in nature.

The main methods of vector control are chemical, physical and mechanical, biological, and others (radiation and environmental control services).Chemical vector control uses chemicals to control and prevent the spread of diseases.

The chemical vector control is intended to impact mosquito densities, longevity and other transmission parameters. The vector control is designed to eliminate insects, rodents, and others (ticks and snails) and they are applied in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

North America was the largest region in the vector control market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the vector control market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The vector control market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides Vector control market statistics, including vector control industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a vector control market share, detailed vector control market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the vector control industry. This vector control market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The rising prevalence of vector-based diseases is expected to propel the vector control market.The increasing climate’s impact and geographical distribution affect vector-borne disease transmission and spread.

Due to such growing prevalence of vector-borne diseases has led to the adoption of vector control methods.These methods of preventing vector-based diseases is done by removing or dumping out water-holding containers and applying vector control methods such as pest control.

For instance, In March 2020, according to a report from the World Health Organization, vector-borne diseases caused 700,000 deaths annually and accounted for 17% of all infectious diseases. Therefore, the rising prevalence of vector-based diseases is driving the growth of vector control market.

Technological advancements are a key trend driving the vector control market.The companies operating in the vector control market are increasingly focusing on developing innovative products to meet fast-growing industry demands and expand their business presence across the globe.

For instance, in September 2019, Co-Diagnostics Inc., a Utah-based company involved in developing and manufacturing of diagnostic solutions launched new vector control testing products at the Oklahoma Pest Management Association (OPMA) conference.

In December 2021, Rentokil Initial plc, UK-based commercial pest control and hygiene service provider, acquired Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. for $6.7 billion. Through this acquisition, Rentokil is focused on expanding the business to provide a solid foundation for future growth in North America and an appealing financial profile to support future growth, including continued investment in innovation and technology. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc is a US-based provider of pest-control solutions including vector control products.

The countries covered in the vector control market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325435/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


