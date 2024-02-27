Vector First Half 2024 Earnings: EPS: NZ$0.02 (vs NZ$0.067 in 1H 2023)

Vector (NZSE:VCT) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: NZ$571.0m (down 7.3% from 1H 2023).

Net income: NZ$20.2m (down 70% from 1H 2023).

Profit margin: 3.5% (down from 11% in 1H 2023).

EPS: NZ$0.02 (down from NZ$0.067 in 1H 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Vector Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 3.1% growth forecast for the Global Integrated Utilities industry.

Performance of the market in New Zealand.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 4 warning signs for Vector (2 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

