Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 7.2% Yield

Readers hoping to buy Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Vector Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 31st of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.20 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.80 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Vector Group stock has a trailing yield of around 7.2% on the current share price of $11.08. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Vector Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Vector Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

View our latest analysis for Vector Group

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. It paid out 79% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 74% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

Story continues

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see how much of its profit Vector Group paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Vector Group's earnings per share have been growing at 13% a year for the past five years. It paid out more than three-quarters of its earnings in the last year, even though earnings per share are growing rapidly. We're surprised that management has not elected to reinvest more in the business to accelerate growth further.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Vector Group's dividend payments per share have declined at 3.0% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. Vector Group is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Vector Group? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. That's why we're glad to see Vector Group's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 79% and 74% respectively. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Vector Group from a dividend perspective.

In light of that, while Vector Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Vector Group (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.