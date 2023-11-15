Vector (NZSE:VCT) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Vector (NZSE:VCT) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Vector, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = NZ$318m ÷ (NZ$7.5b - NZ$615m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Vector has an ROCE of 4.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Integrated Utilities industry average of 5.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Vector compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Vector.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Vector, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 6.0%, but since then they've fallen to 4.6%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Vector's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And with the stock having returned a mere 39% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Vector and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

