Vector (NZSE:VCT) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Vector (NZSE:VCT), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Vector is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = NZ$391m ÷ (NZ$6.9b - NZ$364m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Vector has an ROCE of 6.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Integrated Utilities industry average of 5.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Vector compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Vector.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Vector. The company has consistently earned 6.0% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 22% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Vector has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Since the stock has gained an impressive 56% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Vector (of which 3 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

