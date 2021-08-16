U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,467.57
    -0.43 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,521.92
    +6.54 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,763.44
    -59.46 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,213.22
    -9.89 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.15
    -1.29 (-1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.90
    +10.70 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1780
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2500
    -0.0470 (-3.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3841
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2140
    -0.3560 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,555.02
    +561.46 (+1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.52
    -13.07 (-1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Vector Solutions Launches Complimentary Training on COVID-19 Variants

Vector Solutions
·3 min read

Training Included in Vector’s Coronavirus Resource Center

TAMPA, FL, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of industry-focused software solutions for training, risk management, safety, and prevention, has launched the latest online training course in its Coronavirus Resource Center, Coronavirus 109: What You Should Know About Variants. The free course provides information about the characteristics of COVID-19 variants prevalent in the world today, including the Delta variant.

By the end of the course, learners will be able to:

  • Identify three characteristics of COVID-19 variants

  • Identify the four variants prevalent in the United States today

    • B.1.1.7 (Alpha)

    • B.1.351 (Beta)

    • P.1 (Gamma)

    • B.1.617.2 (Delta)

“When we launched our Coronavirus Resource Center in March of 2020, our goal was to provide free educational resources for the public to access so that they could keep themselves and others safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “With the discovery of several prevalent COVID variants, including the widespread Delta variant, it’s more important than ever that the public has the information they need to identify these variants and protect themselves as much as possible. Vector is proud to continue supporting our customers and communities with the launch of this new critical resource.”

Vector’s Coronavirus Resource Center offers comprehensive, complimentary online training and CDC-based resources for families, employers and employees, businesses, caregivers, first responders, and cleaning and disinfection crews. Current complimentary trainings available through the Coronavirus Resource Center include:

  • Coronavirus 101: What You Need to Know

  • Coronavirus 102: Preparing Your Household

  • Coronavirus 103: Managing Stress and Anxiety

  • Coronavirus 104: Transitioning to a Remote Workforce

  • Coronavirus 105: Cleaning and Disinfecting Common Spaces

  • Coronavirus 106: CDC Guidelines for Making and Using Cloth Face Coverings

  • Coronavirus 107: Reopening Your Organization

  • Coronavirus 108: The Basics of Vaccines

  • Coronavirus 109: What You Should Know About Variants

  • EMS Training Program for EMS Providers and Law Enforcement Agencies

  • Professional Development Training for Casino Employees

The Vector Solutions Coronavirus Resource Center can be found at www.vectorsolutions.com/about-us/vector-cares/coronavirus/.

The Coronavirus Resource Center evolved from the company’s Vector Cares Program, which focuses on areas where Vector Solutions can do the most good by leveraging the technology and capabilities of Vector’s online courses and learning platforms alongside service to local communities. Launched in 2019, the program currently features complimentary resources on active shootings in the workplace and at school, youth suicide awareness and prevention, PTSD in the fire service industry, and more.

For more information about Vector Cares, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/how-we-serve/vector-cares/.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of award-winning, intelligent SaaS solutions that help organizations and individuals operate at the highest level and prepare for more challenging workplaces and environments. Providing industry-focused solutions that connect information and technology, its unique product set includes training management, continuing education (CE), compliance training, workforce scheduling, safety management, and more. Its extensive online and mobile training library features carefully curated world-class content to meet the unique needs of professionals in the industrial, engineering, education, and public safety industries. Reaching approximately 22 million users and more than 21 thousand clients worldwide, Vector's mission is to serve everyday heroes by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make safer, smarter, better decisions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

CONTACT: Kara Schafer Vector Solutions 8138642664 kara.schafer@vectorsolutions.com


Recommended Stories

  • Apple bars employees from discussing pay equity: RPT

    Apple has reportedly barred employees from discussing pay equity, according to The Verge. Charter Co-Founder & CEO Kevin Delaney joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin goes toe-to-toe with NASA in federal court over award to SpaceX

    Blue Origin, the space company helmed by billionaire Jeff Bezos, is taking NASA to court. The company filed a complaint with a federal claims court on Monday over the agency’s decision to award a lunar lander contract solely to rival company SpaceX. The complaint, which Blue Origin successfully petitioned to have sealed, says NASA's evaluation of proposals for the the Human Landing System was "unlawful and improper."

  • Why won’t anyone hire this 60-year-old?

    Has the system of employment search and response has become intrinsically biased toward younger people?

  • Sonos scores big patent win over Google — stock surge may be just getting started

    Sonos investors have reason to be happy after a big patent win against mighty Google.

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • China economy faces pressure, T-Mobile investigates data breach, Jay-Z invests in sports betting

    Julie Hyman breaks down Monday’s business headlines, including: China’s economy experiencing a loss in momentum as the factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply due to rising Delta cases, T-Mobile launching an investigation to look into claims about a data breach after hackers claimed to be selling personal data, and Jay-Z applying for a sports betting license in New York as his company Roc Nation pursues plans to invest in Fanatics.

  • Apple Ordered To Pay $300M In Royalties Over Wireless Technology Patent

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been ordered to pay $300 million over the use of the company’s wireless technology in iPhones and other products. What Happened: A Texas judge upheld a jury's decision that Apple owes royalties to PanOptis Patent Management and its Optis Cellular and Unwired Planet units for patents held by the company on the LTE cellular standard. Optis says Apple products that utilized 4G networks were using its patented technology. The order comes at the conclusion of a retrial o

  • Bayer takes legal battle over Roundup cancer claims to U.S. Supreme Court

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bayer, trying to contain billions of dollars in legal costs, filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse an appeals court verdict that upheld damages to a customer blaming his cancer on the German group's glyphosate-based weedkillers. Bayer last week lost a third appeal against verdicts that sided with users of glyphosate-based Roundup, awarding them tens of millions of dollars each, leaving the drugs and pesticides group to pin hopes for relief on the United States' top court. Bayer on Monday asked the Supreme Court to review one such verdict by the federal 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that found in favour of California resident and Roundup user Edwin Hardeman, it said in a statement.

  • Which jobs pay $100K or more? This list might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • Huawei accused of pressuring US firm into installing a data backdoor

    Huawei has been accused of pushing a US company into installing a data backdoor for a Pakistani project, but the truth isn't clear.

  • Ex-Regulators Draw Top Pay to Help Firms Decode China Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies in China are scouring ministries and regulators for officials willing to cross over and help them navigate a sweeping crackdown on the private sector that has upended some of the nation’s most high-profile firms.Officials at watchdogs in charge of the financial system, and those from ministries overseeing commerce, industry and information are the most sought after, with pay packages in some instances approaching half a million dollars, about 60 times the average for civ

  • Analyst Report: Altria Group, Inc.

    Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Nu Mark, and Philip Morris Capital, although the company plans to wind down Philip Morris Capital by the end of 2022. It holds a 10.2% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the U.S. with a 43% share in 2020.

  • My big jump: Sukhinder Singh Cassidy's CEO journey

    After listening to others pitch me a few different job opportunities while still at Google in 2008, it became clear to me that I would make a better decision if I could fully explore the larger landscape of new companies emerging in Silicon Valley. Beyond my goal of becoming a CEO of my own company, I had two other ambitions: I wanted to help build a great consumer service that would delight people (potentially in e-commerce) and I wanted to build further wealth for myself and my family. To better evaluate my options, I made the decision to quit Google first and find a way to study the wider ecosystem of companies before choosing where to go.

  • Here's Americans' Median Retirement Savings Balance. How Does Yours Stack Up?

    You can't expect Social Security to cover all of your living costs in retirement. The median retirement savings balance workers of all ages is $93,000, as per the 21st Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey. No matter your age, if you're not happy with your retirement plan balance, it's imperative that you take steps to boost your savings while you can.

  • Oil Weakens as Delta Variant Takes Toll on China and Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for a third consecutive day as Chinese economic data disappointed and the spread of the delta coronavirus variant hurt prospects for global demand.West Texas Intermediate futures slumped as much as 3.8% before as fresh outbreaks in Asia have started weighing on China’s economy, with retail sales growth and industrial output slowing. U.S. stock markets were also weaker, with energy and travel-related companies slumping on worries that further restrictions could threaten na

  • Implications of State Street vacating NYC offices

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;discuss the possible&nbsp;reasoning behind State Street Corp.'s decision to vacate its two New York City offices as the company has notified its employees that it will not be reopening its Rockefeller Center locations.

  • Retail Giant Walmart Seeking to Hire Digital, Cryptocurrency Lead

    The company is looking for someone to develop its digital currency strategy and product roadmap.

  • Analysis-U.S. SEC prepares to take on corporate America over workforce disclosures

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is headed for a scuffle with corporate America over how much information public companies must disclose about their most important asset: employees. Urged on by progressive Democrats, unions and investors, the regulator is working on a rule that will require public companies to disclose more information on their workforces, such as data on diversity, staff compensation and employee turnover. As companies depend less on physical assets and more on employees, including gig workers and contractors, such "human capital" data provides crucial insight into corporate strategy and governance issues, investors and employee advocates say.

  • Cervus Equipment Corporation Agrees to be Acquired by Brandt Tractor Ltd. for $19.50 per Share in Cash

    Cervus Equipment Corporation (the "Company" or "Cervus") (TSX: CERV) today announced that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") pursuant to which Brandt Tractor Ltd. ("Brandt") will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, excluding those held by Brandt, for $19.50 per share in cash (the "Consideration"), valuing Cervus at approximately $302 million on an equity value basis (the "Transaction"). The Consideration represents a 37%

  • Oil pares loses as OPEC+ sees no need for more supply hikes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices slipped more than 1% on Monday, paring steep losses on weak Chinese economic data after sources told Reuters that OPEC and its allies believe the markets do not need more oil than they plan to release in the coming months. The market had dropped more than 3% earlier in the session after data showed Chinese factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply in July, missing expectations as flooding and fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 disrupted business activity.