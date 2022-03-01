U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,302.76
    -71.18 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,243.20
    -649.40 (-1.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,531.68
    -219.72 (-1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,021.61
    -26.48 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.35
    +8.63 (+9.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.20
    +40.50 (+2.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.44
    +1.07 (+4.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1131
    -0.0091 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7020
    -0.1370 (-7.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3312
    -0.0109 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8560
    -0.1340 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,725.71
    +2,431.06 (+5.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.60
    +8.61 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Vector Solutions Named a Winner of the 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award

Vector Solutions
·3 min read

Team Members Dedicated to Help Make Customers & Communities Safer, Smarter, Better

2022 Top Workplaces USA Award

Vector Solutions wins 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award
Vector Solutions wins 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award

TAMPA, FL, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of industry-focused software solutions for training, workforce management, and risk communications, has been awarded a Top Workplaces USA 2022 honor by Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“Vector Solutions is honored to be ranked among the nation’s top workplaces,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “This honor demonstrates our company’s commitment to create an environment that supports, empowers, listens to, and engages with our team members, which was more critical than ever during these last few years. Our team members are our greatest asset. Their dedication and passion allow Vector to help make our customers and their communities safer, smarter, and better.”

"Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."

In addition to this 2022 Top Workplaces USA recognition, Vector Solutions has also previously been recognized as a top workplace by the Tampa Bay Times and Ohio Business Magazine.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of award-winning, intelligent SaaS solutions that help organizations and individuals operate at the highest level and prepare for more challenging workplaces and environments. Providing industry-focused solutions that connect information and technology, its unique product set includes training management, continuing education (CE), compliance training, workforce scheduling, safety management, and more. Its extensive online and mobile training library features carefully curated world-class content to meet the unique needs of professionals in the industrial, engineering, education, senior care, and public safety industries. Reaching approximately 31 million users and more than 34 thousand clients worldwide, Vector’s mission is to serve everyday heroes by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make safer, smarter, better decisions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Kara Schafer Vector Solutions 8138642664 kara.schafer@vectorsolutions.com


Recommended Stories

  • Russian oil trade in disarray over sanctions as prices blast through $100

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian oil trade was in disarray on Tuesday as producers postponed sales, importers rejected Russian ships and buyers worldwide searched elsewhere for needed crude after a raft of sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine. Numerous nations imposed sweeping sanctions against Russian companies, banks and individuals following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week and global majors announced plans to leave multi-million-dollar positions in Russia. Even though sanctions have not specifically targeted the oil trade, buyers throughout Asia, Europe and North America have vanished, sending worldwide benchmarks to over $100 a barrel.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • What Russia trades with the US, China, Brazil and the world

    The west continues to roll out sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine. The restrictions have decimated the value of Russia’s currency—which should make Russian products cheaper in the global marketplace. Russia’s largest exports by far are fuels and oil.

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff as British Gas owner abandons Russia

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • Shunned Russian Oil May Be Grabbed by Hungry Chinese Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are expected to scoop up discounted Russian oil should sanctions deter other buyers, traders said, potentially repeating a pattern seen when Iran and Venezuela were hit by U.S. curbs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft

  • Exxon Mobil removing U.S. citizen employees from Russia -sources

    Exxon Mobil has begun removing employees who are U.S. citizens from Russia, according to two people familiar with the matter. The departures include staff from its large oil and gas production operations on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East. Exxon last year employed more than 1,000 people across Russia with offices in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Yuzhno-Sakhalinst, according to its website.

  • The List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out of Russia Keeps Growing

    (Bloomberg) -- The invasion of Ukraine is causing a mass exodus of companies from Russia, reversing three decades of investment by Western and other foreign businesses there following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26World’s B

  • Oil Prices Jump 10%. Neither OPEC nor Biden Is Coming to the Rescue.

    Oil prices were jumping to new multiyear highs on Tuesday as pressure built around the world to isolate Russia. While the group said it would “send a unified and strong message to global oil markets that there will be no shortfall in supplies as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the market clearly sees otherwise. It’s simply not enough to really move the needle on oil prices.

  • Editas Medicine Stock Jumps As Patent Office Rules In Favor Of Broad's CRISPR Patents

    The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has ruled in favor of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in a dispute over the patents around CRISPR gene-editing technology. The decision is part of a long-running legal battle brought by two universities and one of the founders of the gene-editing technique Emmanuelle Charpentier. The technology dubbed CRISPR/Cas9 can cut any DNA molecule. Several companies, including Editas Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT), are among the companies that use technology licen

  • Semiconductor sales to Russia banned, but that shouldn’t hurt Intel, AMD and other chip makers

    Sanctions against Russia are not expected to harm the semiconductor market following last week's invasion of Ukraine, but the cybersecurity sector is expected to benefit on a sales boost out of fear of retaliatory Russian cyberattacks.

  • Important new clues about the labor shortage

    The biggest set of missing workers may be a group economists don't think about too much.

  • HP smashes profit forecasts, stops shipments to Russia

    Yahoo Finance chats with HP CEO Enrique Lores fresh off the company's better-than-expected earnings. Here's what we learned.

  • Macy’s Is Latest Retailer to Announce Sustainability Push

    Department-store chain Macy's plan would spend $5 billion through 2025 on initiatives linked to “people, communities, and planet."

  • OPEC+ signals it will to stick to plan despite Ukraine invasion

    LONDON (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to an OPEC+ agreement with Russia in the oil markets despite widening sanctions on Moscow and global outrage over its military assault on Ukraine. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia - a group known as OPEC+ - have been unwinding historic production cuts they instated in 2020 after the pandemic caused an unprecedented fall in global demand. Then, former U.S. President Donald Trump intervened to encourage Riyadh and Moscow to end a price war and work together to shore up the oil market.

  • Viatris to settle EpiPen antitrust litigation for $264 million

    (Reuters) -Viatris Inc, the drugmaker formerly known as Mylan, said on Monday it had agreed to pay $264 million to resolve a class action lawsuit alleging it engaged in a scheme to delay generic competition to its EpiPen allergy treatment. The proposed settlement would resolve litigation that began following public outrage in 2016 over Mylan's decision to raise the list price for a pair of EpiPen to $600 from $100 in 2008, fueling a debate about rising U.S. drug costs. The lawsuit accused Mylan and Pfizer, which manufactured the EpiPen, of engaging in wide-ranging anticompetitive conduct that allowed them to maintain a monopoly over the market for the devices.

  • 2 Top Stocks in Creativity Worth Considering

    It is time to consider buying these two imagination-unlocking companies, down 15% and 25% year to date.

  • First Horizon to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour amid acquisition, will pour $150M into retention incentives

    According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), First Horizon will raise its minimum wage to $18 an hour on April 10, to match TD’s minimum wage.

  • Bucks County biopharm firm files lawsuit against Moderna over Covid-19 vaccine

    Moderna denied the allegations concerning its Covid-19 vaccine SpikeVax and said it will "vigorously" defend itself in court.