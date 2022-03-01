Vector Solutions Named a Winner of the 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award

Team Members Dedicated to Help Make Customers & Communities Safer, Smarter, Better

2022 Top Workplaces USA Award

Vector Solutions wins 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award

TAMPA, FL, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of industry-focused software solutions for training, workforce management, and risk communications, has been awarded a Top Workplaces USA 2022 honor by Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“Vector Solutions is honored to be ranked among the nation’s top workplaces,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “This honor demonstrates our company’s commitment to create an environment that supports, empowers, listens to, and engages with our team members, which was more critical than ever during these last few years. Our team members are our greatest asset. Their dedication and passion allow Vector to help make our customers and their communities safer, smarter, and better.”

"Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."

In addition to this 2022 Top Workplaces USA recognition, Vector Solutions has also previously been recognized as a top workplace by the Tampa Bay Times and Ohio Business Magazine.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of award-winning, intelligent SaaS solutions that help organizations and individuals operate at the highest level and prepare for more challenging workplaces and environments. Providing industry-focused solutions that connect information and technology, its unique product set includes training management, continuing education (CE), compliance training, workforce scheduling, safety management, and more. Its extensive online and mobile training library features carefully curated world-class content to meet the unique needs of professionals in the industrial, engineering, education, senior care, and public safety industries. Reaching approximately 31 million users and more than 34 thousand clients worldwide, Vector’s mission is to serve everyday heroes by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make safer, smarter, better decisions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

