U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,198.23
    +15.05 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,852.79
    +32.41 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,067.37
    +16.34 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,295.62
    -8.53 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.84
    +0.98 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.10
    -4.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2120
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    +0.0480 (+2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3951
    +0.0012 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9400
    +0.3430 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,677.74
    -711.38 (-1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,279.44
    +4.31 (+0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,961.47
    -2.20 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

Vectra AI picks up $130M at a $1.2B valuation for its network approach to threat detection and response

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read

Cybersecurity nightmares like the SolarWinds hack highlight how malicious hackers continue to exploit vulnerabilities in software and apps to do their dirty work. Today a startup that's built a platform to help organizations protect themselves from this by running threat detection and response at the network level is announcing a big round of funding to continue its growth.

Vectra AI, which provides a cloud-based service that uses artificial intelligence technology to monitor both on-premise and cloud-based networks for intrusions, has closed a round of $130 million at a post-money valuation of $1.2 billion.

The challenge that Vectra is looking to address is that applications -- and the people who use them -- will continue to be weak links in a company's security set-up, not least because malicious hackers are continually finding new ways to piece together small movements within them to build, lay and finally use their traps. While there will continue to be an interesting, and mostly effective, game of cat-and-mouse around those applications, a service that works at the network layer is essential as an alternative line of defense, one that can find those traps before they are used.

"Think about where the cloud is. We are in the wild west," Hitesh Sheth, Vectra's CEO, said in an interview. "The attack surface is so broad and attacks happen at such a rapid rate that the security concerns have never been higher at the enterprise. That is driving a lot of what we are doing."

Sheth said that the funding will be used in two areas. First, to continue expanding its technology to meet the demands of an ever-growing threat landscape -- it also has a team of researchers who work across the business to detect new activity and build algorithms to respond to it. And second, for acquisitions to bring in new technology and potentially more customers.

(Indeed, there has been a proliferation of AI-based cybersecurity startups in recent years, in areas like digital forensics, application security and specific sectors like SMBs, all of which complement the platform that Vectra has built, so you could imagine a number of interesting targets.)

The funding is being led by funds managed by Blackstone Growth, with unnamed existing investors participating (past backers include Accel, Khosla and TCV, among other financial and strategic investors). Vectra today largely focuses on enterprises, highly demanding ones with lots at stake to lose. Blackstone was initially a customer of Vectra's, using the company's flagship Cognito platform, Viral Patel -- the senior MD who led the investment for the firm -- pointed out to me.

The company has built some specific products that have been very prescient in anticipating vulnerabilities in specific applications and services. While it said that sales of its Cognito platform grew 100% last year, Cognito Detect for Microsoft Office 365 (a separate product) sales grew over 700%. Coincidentally, Microsoft's cloud apps have faced a wave of malicious threats. Sheth said that implementing Cognito (or indeed other network security protection) "could have prevented the SolarWinds hack" for those using it.

"Through our experience as a client of Vectra, we’ve been highly impressed by their world-class technology and exceptional team," John Stecher, CTO at Blackstone, said in a statement. "They have exactly the types of tools that technology leaders need to separate the signal from the noise in defending their organizations from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. We’re excited to back Vectra and Hitesh as a strategic partner in the years ahead supporting their continued growth.”

Looking ahead, Sheth said that endpoint security will not be a focus for the moment because "in cloud there is so much open territory". Instead it partners with the likes of CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, Carbon Black and others.

In terms of what is emerging as a stronger entry point, social media is increasingly coming to the fore, he said. "Social media tends to be an effective vector to get in and will remain to be for some time," he said, with people impersonating others and suggesting conversations over encrypted services like WhatsApp. "The moment you move to encryption and exchange any documents, it's game over."

Recommended Stories

  • Wasabi scores $112M Series C on $700M valuation to take on cloud storage hyperscalers

    Taking on Amazon S3 in the cloud storage game would seem to be a fool-hearty proposition, but Wasabi has found a way to build storage cheaply and pass the savings onto customers. Fidelity Management & Research Company led the round with participation from previous investors. It reports that it has now raised $219 million in equity so far, along with additional debt financing, but it takes a lot of money to build a storage business.

  • The gig is up on 21st-century exploitation

    Today’s app-based or “gig” economy is frequently dressed up in talk about “modern innovation” and the “21st century of work.” The only difference is that today, companies like Uber, DoorDash and Instacart claim they don’t have to play by the rules because they use digital apps to manage their workforce. Even as many of these tech giants remain unprofitable, they have been allowed for far too long to shirk responsibility for providing safe and just working conditions where workers can thrive on and off the job.

  • Google announces career and digital training initiative for formerly incarcerated individuals

    Google today announced the launch of Grow with Google Career Readiness for Reentry. The initiative -- created in partnership with nonprofits The Last Mile, Center for Employment Opportunities (CEO), Defy Ventures, Fortune Society and The Ladies of Hope Ministries -- is designed to offer job readiness and digital skill training for formerly incarcerated individuals. As the company notes in a blog post today, returning citizens have an unemployment rate 5x higher than the national average -- and returning citizens who are Black experience this at an even higher rate, due to discriminatory practices.

  • U.S. Pending Home Sales Rose Less Than Forecast on Tight Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of U.S. pending home sales rose less than forecast in March, signaling a lack of available properties is keeping some buyers sidelined even though demand for homes remains strong.The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales increased 1.9% from the prior month to 111.3, according to data released Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 4.4% gain.Severe winter weather limited housing activity in February and rising borrowing costs and skyrocketing property values have been pricing some buyers out of the market. Still, mortgage rates remain historically low, which could allow for more contract signings throughout the U.S. in the coming months.Compared with last March -- when pandemic-related lockdowns began -- contract signings rose 25.3% on an unadjusted basis, the biggest year-over-year gain since 2010.“Low inventory has been a consistent problem,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the NAR, said in a statement. “With mortgage rates still very close to record lows and a solid job recovery underway, demand will likely remain high.”All regions except the Midwest saw gains, with sales rising the most in the Northeast.The Realtors group said it expects existing home sales to rise 10% this year to 6.2 million and prices to climb 9.2% to a median $323,900.Policy makers at the Federal Reserve said this week they are watching home prices closely.“There’s clearly strong demand and there’s just not a lot of supply right now, so builders are struggling to keep up,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during a press conference Wednesday.Housing has been a bright spot for the economy throughout the pandemic. U.S. growth accelerated to a 6.4% annualized rate in the first quarter following a softer 4.3% pace in the prior three months, the Commerce Department’s preliminary estimate showed Thursday.(Updates with chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Merck Stock Dives As Pandemic Bungles First-Quarter Sales, Earnings

    Merck stock tumbled Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic contributed to a sluggish first quarter, though the company's 2021 outlook remained strong in relation to analysts' forecasts.

  • EU explores chipmaker alliance as alternative to foreign-funded megafab: sources

    The European Union is considering creating a semiconductor alliance including STMicroelectronics, NXP, Infineon and ASML to cut dependence on foreign chipmakers amid a global supply chain crunch, four EU officials said. It would complement or come as an alternative to a possible foreign-funded factory, with the aim to double the EU's market share in semiconductors to 20% by 2030, a target set out by European internal market chief Thierry Breton. The EU Commissioner, who is seeking to persuade a leading chipmaker to site a major fabrication plant in the bloc, is due to meet Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Friday.

  • Kraft-Heinz thrives as pandemic spurs home dining

    (Reuters) -Kraft Heinz Co beat first-quarter revenue and profit estimates on Thursday as a year-long surge in demand for consumables including Lunchables crackers and Kraft Macaroni & Cheese held up even as the U.S. economy gradually reopened. "Similar to industry peers, our cost pressures have accelerated since the start of the year," Chief Executive Officer Miguel Patricio said in prepared remarks before the earnings call. "We continue to think our cost-benefit equation is manageable", Patricio said, adding that its forecast does not include any pricing changes.

  • Is this cliffside office the ultimate in remote working?

    Is this cliffside office the ultimate in remote working?Location: Anglesey, WalesJason Griffin is a call center consultant turned ‘digital nomad.’It's a term used to described people who use technology to work from wherever there's connectivity.And the trend is becoming more popular, as the ongoing health crisis continues to change our working habits."Today, we are pushing the technology to its limits because we are going over a cliff face, abseiling down to a ledge and I will be working all day from that ledge and taking and making calls, interacting with internal staff while I sit there at this ledge on the side of a cliff, just showing that remote literally means remote."Griffin says as long as he has a mobile connection and his laptop,he can do his job as good as - if not better - than if he were in a busy office."The traditional five days in the office, Monday, Friday, 9 to 5 – they're gone, they are not here anymore. People are going to be split between home and office, if not home all the time. And it's exciting because it fits people's life so much better. Everything is going to be better."But even if you’re not planning on dangling off the side of a cliff over the Irish Sea,you may find yourself being wooed by the idea of packing up and setting up camp on say…a Greek islandCommunications consultant Rowena Harding likes to take a walk by the sea before work,then opens up her laptop in the sun and starts her day."My favorite thing about being a digital nomad on a Greek island is that I can get to the sea so quickly, I can walk here in 10 minutes, even if I don't know what I want to do. If I'm really stressed out from something I just go, 'take the rubbish' out and the rubbish bins are just over there and it means I get to walk to the sea and it just lifts my soul so much."Soon – her working set up may not be uncommon.A survey from U.S.-based Enterprise Technology Research predictsthe percentage of workers globally permanently working from home is expected to double in 2021.In Britain, more employers say working from home is increasing the productivity of their staff, according to a survey by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.Ade McCormack is a digital strategist and author of "Beyond 9 to 5: Your career guide for the digital age.""The untethered workforce would appear to be the way forward. The big problem that the major players have is that they believe that the best work can be done when the people are bundled together in the one office, so to speak. So there's going to be a little bit of a tension there. But again, as the war for talent becomes increasingly acute, it will be the talent that determines the conditions of work and not the employer. So I see that's going to be one of the major post-industrial era shifts. //The new way of working is going to be completely different going forward. That's how I see it. The traditional five days in the office, Monday, Friday, 9 to 5; they're gone, they are not here anymore. People are going to be split between home and office, if not home all the time. And it's exciting because it fits people's life so much better. Everything is going to be better."

  • Service Now (NOW) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    NOW earnings call for the period ending March 31, 2021.

  • Lime launches 100 e-mopeds in New York City as Mayor de Blasio reveals plan to fully re-open by July 1

    Weeks after Lime became one of the first companies to win the bid to operate e-scooters in New York City, the micromobility giant is bringing e-mopeds to the city's streets. On Friday, Lime will release 100 electric mopeds onto the streets of Brooklyn, with planned expansions in Queens and lower Manhattan in the coming weeks. Lime will be directly competing with the only other existing dockless e-moped operator in the city, Revel, which just announced the launch of an all-EV rideshare service.

  • Snap's latest diversity numbers are almost unchanged from last year

    Snap published its second-ever diversity report, which confirms the company is still overwhelmingly white and male.

  • Linksys' first WiFi 6E routers are now available to buy

    Linksys has launched its first WiFi 6E-certified systems.

  • Warren Buffett Poised to Weigh In on How Berkshire Fares Post-Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- A year after Warren Buffett revealed he was unloading airline stocks as the pandemic took hold, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shareholders are eager for his sense of what’s next for the conglomerate with more Americans emerging from lockdown.On Saturday, Berkshire’s chief executive officer will address shareholders via video-conference to conform with health guidelines, scrapping for a second year an arena event in Omaha, Nebraska, that typically attracted thousands of adoring fans. He’ll likely recount how the global crisis took a toll on some of the company’s wide-ranging businesses while bolstering some others.Investors will seek insights into the pulse of the U.S. economy from Buffett, whose company owns the BNSF railroad and has a stake in truck stop chain Pilot Travel Centers.“The first thing we’re going to be looking for is a demeanor on his part that should reflect a greater degree of confidence and visibility on the impact of the pandemic,” Cathy Seifert, an analyst at CFRA Research, said in an interview. At last year’s meeting, when uncertainty continued to plague businesses and markets, Seifert “had the sense that he was truly frightened,” she said.A representative for Berkshire declined to comment ahead of the meeting.Last year’s event was a modest affair with Buffett striking a subdued tone amid uncertainty from the pandemic, as he sat spaced apart on stage from his deputy Greg Abel. Buffett, 90, moved the meeting to Los Angeles this year, where his longtime business partner and Berkshire vice chairman Charlie Munger, who is 97, lives.While the billionaire investor could offer a unique perspective on how the economy is faring, investors have been largely in the dark recently about how he views the fallout from the Covid-19 crisis. His 15-page annual letter in February mentioned the pandemic only once: One of his furniture companies had to close for a time because of the virus, the billionaire noted on page nine.But some of his other businesses also felt the strain. The pandemic weighed on sales for retailers such as See’s Candies and party-goods supplier Oriental Trading Co. Precision Castparts, a maker of aerospace and energy industry equipment, was largely behind the $11 billion writedown Berkshire took last year when the virus slashed demand for flights. But Geico reported lower losses as shutdowns decreased the level of driving across the U.S. Kitchen-supply seller Pampered Chef posted higher earnings in 2020.“There’s a lot of opportunity for him to probably share some really interesting insights into the pandemic,” Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward D. Jones & Co., said in an interview. “He could probably talk about parts of the country that have had more robust recoveries to this point and parts of the country that are lagging in a way that some executives can’t do.”Whatever the commentary he delivers, Berkshire has been shaking things up among its investments since last year’s meeting. The company, which dumped airline stocks including shares in Delta Air Lines Inc. and Southwest Airlines Co. early in 2020 as the pandemic crushed travel, has been trimming its bank holdings over the past year in a major shift for a portfolio that had roughly 41% of its fair value concentrated in banks, insurers and financial firms at the end of 2019.When he addresses shareholders, another potential theme could be how businesses adjust as the recovery unfolds: With vaccines rolling out, large corporations are re-examining everything from customer demand to their return-to-office plans. JPMorgan Chase & Co. said this week that U.S. staff should expect to come back on a rotating basis in July. Other companies, including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., are considering ways to cut real estate footprints in regions such as the Americas.Other topics the meeting might address:Spending That CashBerkshire ended 2020 with more than $138 billion of cash, even after spending a record $24.7 billion on buybacks last year. The constantly swelling pile has been weighing on the conglomerate’s stock, with Berkshire Class A shares falling short of the S&P 500’s 102% price gain over the past five years.“We expect capital management will again be a key topic at this year’s annual meeting,” UBS Group AG analysts led by Brian Meredith said in an April 26 note to clients. They estimated that Berkshire repurchased about $5 billion of its shares in the first quarter.Buffett’s desire to snap up even more of Berkshire’s own stock has offered the billionaire investor another way to deploy capital, especially as the popularity of special purpose acquisition companies makes the environment for takeovers even more competitive. Earnings on Saturday should give investors a sense of how much money he spent on repurchases in the first three months of the year.Berkshire was able to strike a few deals last year. The company invested in five Japanese trading houses and purchased some natural gas assets from Dominion Energy Inc. But the conglomerate was foiled at the start of the pandemic when the federal government swooped in to help companies that might have otherwise turned to Berkshire as a safe haven.“There will be some questions about that, too, because if anything, there’s as much or more capital on the sidelines in competition with him than there was before,” Shanahan said, referring to Berkshire’s dealmaking. “The SPACs were kind of a new wrinkle.”Biden EraBuffett has been careful to tread lightly around political topics in recent years. While he has campaigned for candidates in the past, he kept mostly mum about last year’s election.With President Joe Biden’s newly released tax plan and infrastructure proposal now making the rounds, Buffett could weigh in on their potential impact both on the economy and on Berkshire in particular.Climate Change, DiversityBerkshire is facing two shareholder proposals at the meeting this year, one about climate change and the other about diversity and inclusion. Both seek to push the company to publish more information on its efforts on those fronts.The board is advising investors to vote against the proposals, while acknowledging that managing climate risks and addressing diversity are important issues. Buffett has long said that Berkshire’s decentralized approach -- where each subsidiary handles their own business with very few functions for the conglomerate -- makes producing multiple comprehensive reports or finding ways to report data in a uniform way for such varied businesses burdensome. Each unit should be addressing these risks individually, according to Buffett.The company is also contending with moves by two proxy advisory firms. Glass Lewis recommended withholding votes or voting against the election of audit committee chair Thomas Murphy, citing lack of climate change risk disclosure. Institutional Shareholder Services advised that votes be withheld for four board members because of ineffective oversight on compensation.”I don’t recall there ever being an issue with any of the proxy solicitation firms going against a slate of directors,” said Seifert. On the specific topics of climate change and diversity, “for Berkshire to turn a deaf ear and a blind eye to these to me, at best, looks tone deaf.”SuccessionBuffett routinely faces questions about succession given his age and length of tenure. But in 2018, he took a step toward addressing the matter by promoting Greg Abel and Ajit Jain to vice chairmen roles, alongside Munger. Both Abel and Jain will be at the meeting.One lingering question is Todd Combs’ role leading Geico. Combs, a portfolio manager alongside Ted Weschler, took on that job managing the auto insurer in a move Buffett said was temporary. Any update on his responsibilities could be key, Shanahan said.Stock MarketMany investors tune into Buffett’s annual meetings to hear his thoughts on the stock market. This year offers new themes he might address, after mania surrounding trading of GameStop Corp. and drama with Robinhood Markets Inc.Munger has criticized online brokers that attract inexperienced retail investors, saying they’re essentially offering gambling services. His comments in February also touched on firms that offer commission-free trading, which he called one of the most “disgusting” lies.“Robinhood trades are not free,” Munger said. “When you pay for order flow, you’re probably charging your customers more and pretending to be free. It’s a very dishonorable, low-grade way to talk. And nobody should believe that Robinhood’s trades are free.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Is Flat After Yesterday’s Upside Move

    EUR/USD settled above the resistance at 1.2115 and made an attempt to settle above 1.2130.

  • Powell: Financial system not threatened by 'frothy' asset valuations

    Fed Chairman Jay Powell said Wednesday that although some asset valuations appear “frothy,” he did not see any risks that may hurt the financial system.

  • Huawei cedes further ground as smaller smartphone rivals swoop in

    Smartphone shipments at China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, once the world's biggest smartphone maker, halved in the first quarter in China, as U.S. sanctions choked its supply chain even as the overall smartphone market rebounded. China shipments fell to 14.9 million handsets in the quarter ended March from 30.1 million in the same period last year, according to research firm Canalys. Outside China, Huawei shipped 3.7 million units.

  • U.K. Bond Investors Hail Watchdog’s Plan to Axe Costly Research

    (Bloomberg) -- Fixed-income investors praised plans by the U.K.’s financial watchdog to do away with rules that forced them to pay for research, a change that could save end-investors like pension funds millions of pounds every year.The Financial Conduct Authority proposed exempting research on fixed-income -- as well as currency and commodities -- from the restrictions imposed by the EU’s MiFID II reforms. Investors complained that the rules cost them money without much benefit.“We would welcome the change. The rule always seemed more designed for equities and just led to more costs being incurred for us, mostly unnecessarily,” said Azhar Hussain, head of global credit at Royal London Asset Management. “Fixed income got dragged along.”The revision, which marks the FCA’s first efforts to rewrite the rules since the U.K. left the European Union, applies to one of the most controversial parts of the MiFID II regulations. The U.K. was a strong backer of the rules when the law was originally written.“It’s ironic that we are dropping it,” Hussain said. “It was the U.K. that had pushed this agenda on Europe.”Read More: U.K. Plans to Ax MiFID Research Rule for Small Firms, Bonds (1)The consultation launched on Wednesday and the FCA is asking for comments on consultation paper by June 23. The review is likely to take a few months before any formal decision is taken.The changes would also include analysts’ work on firms with a market value less than 200 million pounds ($278 million).“These proposed changes illustrate the inevitable complexities that arise whenever there is a growing divergence of rules across different jurisdictions,” said Daniel Carpenter, head of regulation at Meritsoft.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Endeavor Raises $511 Million in IPO at Top of Range

    (Bloomberg) -- Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., the entertainment and Hollywood talent company, raised $511 million in a U.S. initial public offering in its second attempt to go public.The company sold 21.3 million shares Wednesday for $24 apiece, according to a statement confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The company, based in Beverly Hills, California, had marketed the shares for $23 to $24.Endeavor also is raising $1.8 billion from institutional investors in a private placement, according the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors participating in the placement include KKR & Co., Coatue Management, Elliott Investment Management and Silver Lake, the company said in the filings.The company has a market value of about $6.1 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings.Endeavor, led by Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel, owns the UFC sports league and operates events and talent businesses. It said it will use part of the proceeds from the IPO and private placement to buy shares from UFC holders.The company will have five classes of stock and Emanuel will have 17% of the voting power after the offering. Silver Lake will control more than 68% of the voting power, Endeavor said.On a pro forma basis, Endeavor had a net loss of about $992 million on revenue of $3.48 billion in 2020, according to its filings.Endeavor filed to go public in 2019 before shelving that effort, citing unfavorable market conditions.The current offering was led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Deutsche Bank AG. Endeavor’s shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol EDR.(Updates with statement in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SoftBank Nears End of $23 Billion Buyback, Imperiling Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Masayoshi Son has run almost all the way through $23 billion allocated to buy back SoftBank Group Corp. shares, raising concerns that his stock’s bull run will end without rapid intervention.The Tokyo-based company purchased more than $20 billion worth of its own shares over the past year through March, according to SoftBank filings, an unprecedented effort that more than doubled the value of the stock. Now, with only about 10% of the committed capital left, the program may run out as soon as next month, Bloomberg’s calculations show.Already, there are signs the buybacks are losing their power to lift SoftBank’s stock. Shares declined 5.7% in March, their worst monthly performance since the pandemic low a year earlier. They fell even as more money was spent on re-purchases, the overall markets advanced, and SoftBank’s profit for the March quarter is expected to hit a record.“Buybacks are coming to an end,” said Atul Goyal, senior analyst at Jefferies. “When that upward pressure on the stock price ends, the short bets may come out.”Son hasn’t said whether he will allocate more capital for buybacks, after announcing four overlapping installments last year for a total of 2.5 trillion yen or roughly $23 billion. It’s possible he would make a new commitment when SoftBank reports earnings results on May 12.A SoftBank spokesperson said in an email the stock price reflects not just buybacks but also shareholder appreciation of the progress being made in the investment business, declining to comment on plans for further buybacks.SoftBank shares slipped 1.5%, while Japanese stock indexes rose.After shares plunged in March 2020 with the coronavirus outbreak, Son unveiled plans to sell off assets to reduce debt and fund buybacks. He also announced a deal to sell chip designer Arm Ltd. to Nvidia Corp. for $40 billion. SoftBank’s stock touched a two-decade high before falling last month.It’s difficult to predict exactly when the buyback money will run out, but SoftBank’s history of purchases offers clues. The company spent on average 200 billion yen a month over the past half a year and 253 billion yen in March alone, its biggest monthly outlay this year. It had just shy of 258 billion yen left in the final buyback tranche as of the end of March.“It’s amazing how much they bought back over the past few months even though the shares are at a record high,” said Kirk Boodry, an analyst at Redex Research in Tokyo. “There hasn’t been a deceleration and that lends credence to the idea that the company will buy back more shares when the allocation is done.”SoftBank has also shown a willingness to make big interventions to bolster the stock against bad news and to build momentum on positive events, at times accounting for as much as 19% of trading volume. It spent over 50 billion yen in a single trading session on Dec. 10. The buybacks sent the shares 11% higher and came a day after Bloomberg broke news about Son debating a new strategy to take his SoftBank private, sparking a rally.The company also spent more than 130 billion yen over 5 business days in mid-April last year, its single biggest week of trading, after forecasting a record annual loss as the value of its startups cratered amid the coronavirus pandemic. When the booming equity markets helped turn the losses into a record profit in the Vision Fund business in early February, SoftBank bought more than 34 billion yen of stock over two days after the results announcement.Overall, SoftBank’s purchases have been effective. For every $1 billion spent on buybacks, the company’s market value increased by more than $6 billion -- until March. That month, the company spent over $2.3 billion only to see its market capitalization slide by almost $11 billion.The coming earnings announcement could offer another opportunity to bolster the share price. SoftBank is likely to report a full-year net income that’s the highest ever for a listed Japanese company in any quarter dating back to 1990, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Vision Fund profit, supercharged by the successful initial public offering of Coupang Inc., may reach an unprecedented $30 billion, people familiar with the matter said.SoftBank Vision Fund Profit Said to Near $30 Billion on CoupangWhile the profits are largely paper gains on investments, Son has plenty of cash to keep buying back stock. He paid for the original program by offloading about $16 billion of Alibaba stock, an even larger chunk of its stake in T-Mobile US Inc. and some shares of SoftBank Corp., his Japanese telecommunications unit. He then went even further, announcing the sale of Arm, slashing the stake in SoftBank Corp. by about a third and selling a controlling shareholding in phone-distribution company Brightstar Corp. The Japanese conglomerate had 4.45 trillion yen in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31.Son, who has long railed against the gap between SoftBank’s capitalization and the value of its assets, has flirted with the idea of taking his company private as recently as last March. The buybacks may be part of a multi-year strategy of reducing outstanding shares until the founder has a big enough stake so that he can squeeze out the remaining investors, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg in December. The proportion of treasury stock held by the company rose from just over 1% to almost 17% in the year since the re-purchases began last March. Combined with his personal stake, Son now controls about 40% of the outstanding shares.SoftBank Is Said to Discuss ‘Slow-Burn’ Buyout to Go Private (2)SoftBank’s stock has climbed more than 160% since the company started buying back shares, but gains have slowed in recent months as the corporate discount shrank. The gap has narrowed from 74% in March 2020 to about 30% without taking capital gains into the account, Jefferies’ Goyal estimates. Boodry at Redex Research sees the discount at about 40% now.The stock will face further headwinds if the sale of Arm to Nvidia falls through, according to Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. Chinese technology companies including Huawei Technologies Co. are lobbying their government against the transaction, while a regulator in the U.K., where Arm is based, said it plans to intervene “on national security grounds.” At the same time, Arm is mired in a legal battle for control of its China unit with the chief executive, who was fired by SoftBank but has refused to leave.“Unless there is a catalyst to expand its net asset value, it is probable that we will see the discount widening out again,” Tang said. “It still is a conglomerate with a lot of unlisted investments in its portfolio.”(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global Chip Drought Hits Apple, BMW, Ford as Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- The global chip shortage is going from bad to worse with automakers on three continents joining tech giants Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. in flagging production cuts and lost revenue from the crisis.In a dizzying 12-hour stretch, Honda Motor Co. said it will halt production at three plants in Japan; BMW AG cut shifts at factories in Germany and England; and Ford Motor Co. reduced its full-year earnings forecast due to the scarcity of chips it sees extending into next year. Caterpillar Inc. later flagged it may be unable to meet demand for machinery used by the construction and mining industries.Now, the very companies that benefited from surging demand for phones, laptops and electronics during the pandemic that caused the chip shortage, are feeling the pinch. After a blockbuster second quarter, Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri warned supply constraints are crimping sales of iPads and Macs, two products that performed especially well during lockdowns. Maestri said this will knock $3 billion to $4 billion off revenue during the fiscal third quarter.“It’s a fight out there and you have to be in daily contact with your suppliers. You need to make sure that you’re important to them,” Nokia Oyj Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said Thursday on Bloomberg Television. “When there is a shortage in the market, it is things like how important you are in the big picture, how strong your relationships are and how you manage expectations.”Meanwhile, companies that supply chips are reporting surging sales and pledging to invest billions to expand capacity as they struggle to keep up with demand. Qualcomm Inc., the world’s largest smartphone chipmaker, said demand for handsets is surging back as life returns to normal in some markets that had been locked down by the Covid-19 pandemic.STMicroelectronics NV, a key chip supplier for carmakers, said profit for its auto and power unit jumped 280% in the first quarter. CEO Jean-Marc Chery credited a surprise rebound in demand as well as the industry’s adoption of new, digital features that require more chips for the latest wave of supply chain constraints.Samsung, which is both a producer and user of chips, said Thursday that component shortages will contribute to a slide in revenue and profit this quarter at its mobile division, which produces its marquee Galaxy smartphones.The shortfall of critically needed semiconductors has forced the entire auto industry to cut output, leaving thin inventories at dealerships just as consumers emerge from Covid-19 lockdowns. In just the past week, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, Volvo Group and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. have joined the list of manufacturers idling factories.“The second quarter is going to be worse for automakers than the first quarter,” said Song Sun-jae, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities Co. in Seoul. “The chip-shortage problem could end up lasting longer, maybe into next year.”Beyond Apple, whose high-specification iPhones and aggressive demands typically place it at the front of the line, the dearth of chips threatens to dampen a nascent rebound in the entire smartphone market. Worldwide shipments surged an estimated 27% to 347 million devices in the first quarter, aided by a plethora of new models and China’s swift post-pandemic recovery. A shortage of components such as app processors could sap that momentum over the rest of 2021.“Covid-19 is still a major consideration, but it is no longer the main bottleneck,” Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton wrote Thursday. “Supply of critical components, such as chipsets, has quickly become a major concern, and will hinder smartphone shipments in the coming quarters.”At Ford, the shortage will likely reduce production by 1.1 million vehicles this year, CFO John Lawler said on a call with reporters. The carmaker expects a $2.5 billion hit to earnings due to scarce chip supplies.Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk earlier this week called the chip shortage a “huge problem.” NXP Semiconductors NV said it’s expecting supply to be tight all year and warned constraints for the auto industry could extend into 2022.“There are too many uncertainties about when chip supplies will improve, and that’s making it difficult for automakers,” said Lee Han-joon, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities Co. in Seoul. “For semiconductor makers, the auto industry isn’t really seen as one of their key customers and that’s putting the carmakers in a much tougher position in securing supplies.”(Updates with Caterpillar in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.