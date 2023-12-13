Vectron Systems' (ETR:V3S) growing losses don't faze investors as the stock spikes 13% this past week

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Vectron Systems AG (ETR:V3S) share price is up 80% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 4.7% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 39% in the last three years.

Since it's been a strong week for Vectron Systems shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Vectron Systems isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Vectron Systems grew its revenue by 6.0% last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. The modest growth is probably largely reflected in the share price, which is up 80%. While not a huge gain tht seems pretty reasonable. It could be worth keeping an eye on this one, especially if growth accelerates.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Vectron Systems has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 80% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 4% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Vectron Systems that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

