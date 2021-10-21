Vectrus to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

U.S. markets closed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc., (NYSE: VEC) will report its financial results for the Third quarter ended October 1, 2021 on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, after market close. Senior management will conduct a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day.

U.S.-based participants may dial in to the conference call at 844-825-9789, while international participants may dial 412-317-5180. A live webcast of the conference call as well as an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Vectrus Investor Relations website at http://investors.vectrus.com.

A replay of the conference call will be posted on the Vectrus website shortly after completion of the call and will be available for one year. A telephonic replay will also be available through November 23, 2021, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) with passcode 10161138.

About Vectrus
For more than 70 years, Vectrus has provided critical mission support for our customers' toughest operational challenges. As a high-performing organization with exceptional talent, deep domain knowledge, a history of long-term customer relationships, and groundbreaking technical expertise, we deliver innovative, mission-matched solutions for our military and government customers worldwide. Whether it's base operations support, supply chain and logistics, IT mission support, engineering and digital integration, security, or maintenance, repair, and overhaul, our customers count on us for on-target solutions that increase efficiency, reduce costs, improve readiness, and strengthen national security. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 9,200 employees spanning 206 locations in 27 countries. In 2020, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Mike Smith, CFA
michael.smith@vectrus.com
(719) 637-5773

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vectrus-to-announce-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301406305.html

SOURCE Vectrus, Inc.

