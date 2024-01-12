Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 7 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,807.25
    -8.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,886.00
    -41.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,944.00
    -22.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.80
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.70
    +1.68 (+2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    2,039.70
    +20.50 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    +0.31 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0970
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    12.44
    -0.25 (-1.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2767
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.2560
    -0.0700 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    45,975.07
    -155.39 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.59
    -75.17 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,577.11
    +527.25 (+1.50%)
     

Vedanta Cut to Selective Default by S&P After Debt Extension

Harry Suhartono
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Debt-laden Vedanta Resources Ltd. has been downgraded to selective default by S&P Global Ratings after the miner concluded a deal with creditors to extend the maturities of its three dollar bonds.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The junk-rated miner said last week its bondholders approved the changes after months of talks to tackle more than $3 billion of bonds maturing in 2024 and 2025. Under the deal, the company will pay $779 million upfront, with the remaining principal extended by as much as four years.

“We regard the transaction as distressed under our criteria,” the ratings agency said in a statement on Friday. The company also “lowered the issue ratings on the company’s bonds due January 2024, August 2024, and March 2025 to ‘D’ from ‘CC’.”

Read: Vedanta Inks Deal to Delay Due Dates for $3 Billion of Bonds

A heavy debt load amassed due to a string of acquisitions has weighed on the group controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal. It has already slashed about $3 billion worth of borrowings. India-based subsidiary Vedanta Ltd. also announced plans to split up and spin off parts of the business.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement