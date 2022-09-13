U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,126.50
    +15.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,500.00
    +114.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,787.50
    +46.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,921.80
    +8.20 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.57
    +0.79 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.40
    -5.20 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    19.75
    -0.11 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0143
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.60
    +0.81 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1716
    +0.0034 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.2490
    -0.5510 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,330.41
    +231.59 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.44
    +8.28 (+1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.58
    +1.55 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Vedanta and Foxconn sign agreement with Indian state for $20 billion semiconductor unit

Manish Singh and Jagmeet Singh
·1 min read

Indian oil-to-metals giant Vedanta and global manufacturing giant Foxconn have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian state of Gujarat to set up a $20 billion semiconductor unit in the coastal state that is home of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said Tuesday.

Foxconn will bring technical expertise to the venture whereas Vedanta, which has a background in mining, will finance the project, top officials said. The state of Gujarat will offer subsidies on capital expenditure and electricity to the project.

The state of Gujarat will "offer every possible help in this project," said Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel. "Every state government department will also provide all possible assistance to make this project successful."

Tuesday's move is the latest step in India's growing ambition to expand its hardware manufacturing prowess as the world's second most populated nation works to become self-reliant. New Delhi has launched several incentive programs worth over $10 billion to attract global giants to locally manufacture in India.

"Electronics manufacturing in India has already generated around 25 lakh (2.5 million) jobs. Modi ji has now given us the target to expand this 25 lakh employment record to 1 crore jobs (10 million). It means we need to take electronics manufacturing in the country from $80 billion to $300 billion," said Ashwini Vaishnaw, India's IT Minister, on Tuesday. "Spectrum and silicon are the two prime raw materials of today's digital world... The world will watch India rapidly emerge as a very strong semiconductor player."

This is a developing story. More to follow...

Recommended Stories

  • Vedanta, Foxconn to invest $19.5 billion in India's Gujarat for chip project

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Vedanta Ltd and Taiwan's Foxconn will invest $19.5 billion (1.54 trillion rupees) under a pact signed on Tuesday to set up a semiconductor project in Gujarat, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state. Reuters was first to report on Monday that the joint venture obtained subsidies including on capital expenditure and electricity from Gujarat. They plan to build separate units for semiconductor and display production near the western state's largest city, Ahmedabad.

  • Vedanta picks Modi's home state for $20 billion India semiconductor foray -sources

    Vedanta Ltd has selected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat for its semiconductor project, two sources told Reuters, the first major step in its $20 billion joint venture with Taiwan's Foxconn. Vedanta obtained financial and non-financial subsidies including on capital expenditure and cheap electricity from Gujarat to build the semiconductor plants, the first source with knowledge of the matter said.

  • ‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’ Powers to $28 Million Global Opening Weekend, Bringing Temporary Relief to Beleaguered Bollywood Box Office

    Ayan Mukerji’s Bollywood action fantasy “Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva” was one of the leading films at the global box office over the weekend, grossing $28.2 million, according to its producers, Disney’s Star Studios India and Dharma Productions. The film released in India across 5,019 screens and debuted at No. 1 with a three-day weekend of […]

  • Some Fans See Disrespect In Jimmy Kimmel's Stunt During Quinta Brunson's Emmy Speech

    Many Twitter users complained that the comedian cheated the “Abbott Elementary” creator out of her big moment when he couldn’t quit a previous bit.

  • Russia’s cash reserves run dry as West shuns Putin’s energy

    UK teeters on edge of recession after ‘feeble’ rebound FTSE 100 jumps 1.3pc; Pound slumps against euro Roger Bootle: We face a succession of Black Wednesdays – but good things can come out of bad Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • CPI Inflation Rate Is Sliding, But This Is What Matters For The Fed And Dow Jones

    Tuesday's CPI report could show the inflation rate falling to 8%, but it will take more than that to satisfy the Fed and lift the Dow Jones.

  • Fed set for another 75-basis-point rate hike; early pivot unlikely: Reuters poll

    The Federal Reserve will deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate hike next week and likely hold its policy rate steady for an extended period once it eventually peaks, according to a Reuters poll of economists released on Tuesday. Policymakers have done little to push back on market pricing for a third consecutive rate hike of three-quarters of a percentage point at the U.S. central bank's Sept. 20-21 meeting, with inflation, as measured by the Fed's preferred gauge, running at more than three times its 2% target. A strong majority of economists, 44 of 72, predicted the central bank would hike its fed funds rate by 75 basis points next week after two such moves in June and July, compared to only 20% who said so just a month ago.

  • China’s ponzi-like property market is eroding faith in the state

    Its meltdown could scarcely come at a worse time for Xi Jinping

  • U.S. Senate panel presses Twitter CEO on whistleblower claims

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the panel's top Republican on Monday asked Twitter Inc Chief Executive Parag Agrawal to answer questions about a former company executive turned whistleblower who is set to testify. Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a famed hacker who served as Twitter's head of security until he was fired last year, will appear Tuesday before the committee. Senate Judiciary chair Dick Durbin and Republican Chuck Grassley on Tuesday asked Agrawal to answer questions by Sept. 26 including on Zatko's allegations Twitter "turned a blind eye to foreign intelligence infiltration, does not adequately protect user data and has provided misleading or inaccurate information about its security practices to government agencies."

  • Here's the Social Security Change Joe Biden Wants That's Most Likely to Happen

    Biden wants to make several major changes to Social Security. Here's the Social Security change Biden wants that's most likely to happen. Biden campaigned on a promise to "put Social Security on a path to long-run solvency."

  • Russia loses at least 125 pieces of heavy equipment in Kharkiv retreat, analysts say

    During its haphazard retreat from Kharkiv Oblast, the Russian army has lost at least 125 tanks, armored personnel carriers (APC), and infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), Conflict Intelligence Team analysts said in a report published on Sept. 11.

  • Donald Trump Officially Declared Whether or Not His Daughter Ivanka Will Be His 2024 Running Mate

    Former President Donald Trump has been hinting here and there about who his potential running mate would be for the 2024 presidential run, not confirming or denying anything surrounding that notion. That is, until now. In a recent interview with India’s NDTV, Trump was asked if his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump would be his running […]

  • Trump’s Lawyers Reveal That Garland’s DOJ Has Backed Them Into a Legal Corner

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe latest response filed by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers in the special master dispute before Judge Aileen Cannon smacks of an extremism and desperation perhaps born of having been maneuvered into a legal corner by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Justice Department.Instead of filing a concise counter to the DOJ’s carefully tailored ask of Judge Cannon to partially stay her own order just enough to allow investigators acces

  • Putin Bailed on Top Military Meetings After Crushing War Losses

    Grigory SYSOYEV / SPUTNIK / AFPAfter Russian forces in Ukraine suffered a series of crushing defeats over the weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin went into retreat himself.The Russian president postponed a planned meeting with his top military brass and representatives of the defense industry in Sochi, in a sign that Putin is caught in the lurch after Ukrainian forces reclaimed a lot of territory that Russian armed forces had seized earlier in the war, according to TASS. It is thought to b

  • A new law could raise fast-food wages to $22 an hour — and opponents are trying to halt it

    Almost as soon as California's fast-food labor law had been signed, critics started trying to overturn it. Here's what you need to know about AB 257.

  • Russian municipal deputies call for Putin’s resignation

    More than 30 Russian municipal deputies have signed a petition calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s resignation. The petition, posted by Xenia Torstrem, a deputy in St. Petersburg’s Semyonovsky District, was originally signed by 19 officials. “We, the municipal deputies of Russia, believe that the actions of President Vladimir Putin harm the future of Russia…

  • Incredible moment Russian politician admits 'it's impossible' to defeat Ukraine on live TV

    A Russian politician has suggested Vladimir Putin should consider peace talks with Ukraine.

  • August CPI report will be ‘another soft one,’ Goldman Sachs chief economist says

    Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi about inflation, the path of the Fed, the outlook for the economy, and a potential freight rail strike.

  • Ukrainian army has liberated the entire north-east of the Kharkiv region from the Russian occupiers

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:18 The soldiers of the Azov Kharkiv Special Operations Forces (SOF) and the 14th Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great liberated and cleared the entire northeast of Kharkiv Oblast, from the village of Vesele to the city of Vovchansk.

  • Japan govt to waive tourist visa requirements as part of border easing -FNN

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's government is planning to waive tourist visa requirements from some countries as part of a further easing of border controls enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19, Fuji News Network reported on Monday. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may decide as early as this week on the easing, which would also allow individual travellers to visit Japan without travel agency bookings, FNN reported. Japan did not require tourist visas for 68 countries and regions before the pandemic.