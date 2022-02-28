U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

Veea™ Announces the World's First CPE with a Globally Carrier Certified 5G Modem, Tri-band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router, IoT Gateway and Distributed Computing Supporting Edge Managed Applications and Services

·10 min read

STAX@Home Smarter Home Offering and Developer Portal for Custom Apps Brings Next Level Capabilities to Service Providers Rolling Out 5G-based Fixed Wireless Access CPE

NEW YORK and BARCELONA, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veea Inc., a leader in integrated smart edge connectivity, computing and security technologies for hybrid edge-cloud managed services, today announced STAX@Home "Smarter Home" solution for its STAX-5G CPE, which is the first ever 5G-based broadband access CPE, with a globally carrier certified 5G modem, as a stack module that can be purchased together with, or separately as an add-on to, the STAX base unit supporting a highly integrated Tri-band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router, IoT connectivity gateway and distributed computing delivering hybrid edge-cloud managed applications and services, at Mobile World Congress taking place in Barcelona this week.

Veea STAX 5G Smart Computing Hub
Veea STAX 5G Smart Computing Hub

Veea STAX 5G Edge Cloud Smart Computing Hub for Service Providers, Drives New Revenue and Increases ARPU

The entire solution can be offered by service providers as a single CPE unit or as a whole house mesh with only one STAX base unit in either configuration requiring the STAX-5G sub-6 GHz module.

STAX' distributed computing, delivered through the whole house Wi-Fi 6 mesh network, supports a virtualized software environment on each STAX mesh node with each application securely running in another industry-first lightweight Secure Docker container with service policies. VeeaHub platform provides for convergence of services, applications, and policy, which is essential to the delivery of a consistent user experience, while providing for end-to-end management of STAX devices.

The unique architecture enables an application mesh, a microservice-based mesh and an edge intelligence mesh over the entire coverage area created by Wi-Fi 6 mesh network, with hybrid edge-cloud managed networking and computing, facilitating many possibilities including 5G network slices directly serving application endpoints running in complete isolation on any mesh nodes.

For example, with this architecture, Smarter Home solutions offered by service providers may include dedicated network slices over 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service offerings for office applications and services used by remote workers at home while the remote workers can simultaneously, seamlessly and securely connect to all typical systems at home, including lighting, HVAC, cameras, etc., anywhere in his or her home over the whole house mesh with multiple "data traffic lanes" over public network connections for office use cases and typical home broadband services.

With a significant percentage of office workers now working from their homes on a more permanent basis and as the popularity of virtual and augmented reality, real time interactive gaming, metaverse applications, ultra-HD streaming of sports and entertainment continues to drive more innovation, subscribers' expectation for rich user experiences, highly secure connectivity for home and office use cases as well as predictable and affordable connectivity also rises. With significantly higher speeds of broadband access and quality of service/user experience along with better long-term economics and rapid service delivery compared to the average grade of wired services, Deloitte forecasts that such 5G-based FWA connections will grow at a CAGR of almost 88% between 2020– 2026. While according to Ericsson data traffic grows at about 60% per year as people stream more video and use more connected services.

This confluence of technological, social and enterprise developments point to 5G-based broadband service delivery through hardware and software solutions at customer premises that are highly secure and can readily be customized to offer value-added services combined with Zero-Touch Installations (ZTI), advanced networking and backend APIs for integration with network operators' BSS/OSS for edge managed services.

Veea checks all these boxes but also offers the Veea Developer Portal with highly advanced tools for the network operators or third-party developers to develop a variety of novel or proprietary applications that can be readily deployed on any individual or a group of whole house mesh network(s). VeeaHub platform's application development and management capabilities along with cloud-managed backend services provide for a set of functions like those provided by iOS or Android OS backends but in this case for individual or multiple device nodes over a mesh network with distributed computing capabilities. The extensive range of applications and services that can be delivered, either bundled or offered à la carte, along with broadband service through 5G-STAX, with or without a whole house mesh network, deepens subscriber relationships and can significantly grow service provider's ARPU over time.

"The Smarter Home of the future is no longer limited to managing a few door locks, thermostats, light switches or cameras," said Allen Salmasi, Chairman and CEO of Veea. "In the near future, besides the typical use cases, our homes will be an extension of the enterprises that we work for, retail stores, local theaters, sports stadium and arenas, concert halls and similar venues with user experiences that require a variety of edge services and capabilities. This is an extremely exciting time in our industry, and network operators who rapidly roll-out 5G-based fixed broadband access and support subscriber's use cases with one highly integrated and easy to install and manage CPE solution at the edge – in the subscriber's home – can gain significant market share while accelerating the return on their initial investments with a stand-alone Smarter Home bundle, other application bundles or potentially even bundled with their mobile service offerings providing for even larger CapEx and OpEx savings while substantially improving subscriber retention."

"Veea offers a highly modular edge computing and wireless access network solution that provides service providers and enterprises with the flexibility and capabilities they need to address a fast-expanding frontier of heterogamous computing and network opportunities across the edge," said Leonard Lee, Managing Director & Founder of neXt Curve. "The STAX platform's modular design allows developers to design and deploy tailored wireless networks and distributed edge applications supporting innovative solutions in retail, the home, and more. VeeaHub also offers edge infrastructure managers with cloud-based tools to manage the full lifecycle of edge computing and network services. These are all important features and elements of mobile edge computing that Veea has integrated into an integrated portfolio of hardware, software, and services that can accelerate the realization of novel edge applications in the era of distributed edge intelligence."

Veea is a proven leader in developing a new alchemy for service providers who understand the potential for winning over their subscribers at home by fusing fixed and wireless technologies, which blurs the distinction between Local Area Networks (LANs) and Wide Area Networks (WANs), when it comes to delivering exceptional experiences at home and other venues. This also offers a unique opportunity to service providers to gradually side-step many of the Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms that have captured much of the value in the traditional mobile value chain, with applications and services that will serve the needs of their subscriber base across the fixed and mobile network through one core network function.

Veea's mission is to bring service providers an easy to sell, easy to provision, and automated 'plug and play' solution for 5G-based broadband access with Smart Computing Hub solutions that support network managed applications and services with an intuitive mobile app and web interface for their subscribers. Veea offers white label STAX-5G CPE and applications, including the Smarter Home application, that can turn into a managed service offering by service providers who would be able to extend the range of features or even integrate with other Veea services such as AdEdge for targeted ad insertion with personalized campaigns, or soon, interactive IPTV-type of services and/or the UCaaS application developed by Veea.

Developer friendly, Veea's smartphone OS-like approach makes provisioning, monitoring and management of edge devices and services far more efficient for service providers, while also collecting data that can be used to understand subscriber preferences and behavior, leading to recommendations for future services which, by extension, leads to steady growth of Monthly Recurring Revenue.

STAX-5G with Smarter Home Benefits for Service Providers

  • Device, Application, Service & Platform Management in an Agile Service Environment

  • Notably increase ARPU

  • "Land & Expand" cost effectively

  • Lock-in current customer base, reduce churn

  • Strengthen competitive position

  • Participate in the "Apps Economy"

5G Broadband Access Integrated with Groundbreaking Mesh Router and a Panoply of Apps

  • Application management capabilities enables a reliable, secure, and controlled application deployment and execution environment

  • Distribute Edge-Cloud Architecture enables highly scalable, secure and economical deployment and operation

Smarter Home Application Features

  • Hybrid edge-cloud authentication

  • Role-based access control

  • Device visibility and control

  • Industry standards compliant

  • Remote device management

  • SIEM integration: logging APIs for 3rd party systems

Learn more about STAX@Home5G here.

Watch the video here.

About Veea
Veea™ is redefining and simplifying secure edge computing that improves application responsiveness, reduces bandwidth costs, and eliminates central cloud dependency. VeeaHub® Smart Computing Hubs™ integrate a full range of connectivity options, application processing power, and a full security stack to form an elastic edge computing platform with a dynamic connectivity and application mesh that can easily be deployed and centrally managed from the cloud. Veea Edge Services run across this application mesh to deliver secure remote access, IoT/IIoT/AIoT, and a wide range of smart applications. These elements along with a range groundbreaking vertical-specific applications comprise the Veea Edge Platform, serving the needs of organizations across Smart Buildings, Smart Energy, Smart Cities, Smart Construction, Smart Farming, Smart Retail, and other industry verticals. Veea's Virtual Trusted Private Networking (vTPN™) solution, based on a unique and highly secure VPN technology and cloud-managed full stack security services, makes it simple and affordable to securely connect for most smart vertical market applications including the remote and work-from-home workforce and branch offices. Veea was formed in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY, with its development activities primarily located in its engineering offices in Bath, UK, and Iselin, New Jersey, USA, along with sales and support offices located at multiple locations throughout the US, France, South Korea, and Brazil. Veea was named by Gartner as a 2021 Cool Vendor in Edge Computing. For more information, visit veea.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Founder, Chairman and CEO of Veea, Allen Salmasi
Founder, Chairman and CEO of Veea, Allen Salmasi
Veea Stackable STAX 5G LTE Smart Computing Hub
Veea Stackable STAX 5G LTE Smart Computing Hub
VEEA STAX 5G Smart Computing Hub STAX@Home
VEEA STAX 5G Smart Computing Hub STAX@Home
Veea STAX 5G STAX@Home
Veea STAX 5G STAX@Home
Veea Logo (PRNewsfoto/Veea Inc.)
Veea Logo (PRNewsfoto/Veea Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veea-announces-the-worlds-first-cpe-with-a-globally-carrier-certified-5g-modem-tri-band-wi-fi-6-mesh-router-iot-gateway-and-distributed-computing-supporting-edge-managed-applications-and-services-301491676.html

SOURCE Veea Inc.

