Veea™ and iFree Group Launch TROLLEE™ Smart Retail Solution to Transform the Shopping Experience

·8 min read

TROLLEE Shopping Platform, developed by iFREE Group and powered by Veea's Edge Computing and Advertising platforms, drives new revenue opportunities for retailers and increases customer loyalty

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO and HONG KONG, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veea Inc., a New York-based leader in integrated smart edge connectivity, computing and security technologies, and iFree Group, a Hong-Kong based conglomerate providing global connectivity, Smart City, Smart Retail and Smart Hospitality solutions, today announced that they have launched their newest product, TROLLEE, at Qualcomm's Smart Cities Accelerate 2021, a global customer and partner event being held at Qualcomm's headquarters in San Diego on September 28th and 29th.

(PRNewsfoto/Veea, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Veea, Inc.)

TROLLEE is a highly advanced smart shopping cart platform, developed by iFREE Group, that offers one of the most advanced smart retail solutions through leveraging hybrid edge-cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), indoor positioning systems, contextual digital advertising and other technologies powered by Veea's VeeaHub platform that will revolutionize big box and supermarket retail by bridging the online-to-offline (O2O) customer journey and experiences.

iFREE and Veea have collaborated on a range of Smart City, Smart Campus and Smart Retail applications for several years. TROLLEE smart shopping cart, as supported on Veea's VeeaHub platform, is one of the several smart vertical solutions coming to market resulting from this collaboration. It represents another example of Smart City applications that further benefits from VeeaHub platform's AdEdge advertising solution. The AdEdge application that runs on VeeaHub's Linux server delivers the content to TROLLEE's display. AdEdge is a full-featured end-to-end advertising platform offering both cloud-based and local management of the in-store advertisements. Retailers can optionally implement other VeeaHub AdEdge-supported solutions such as smart digital signage, Augmented Reality (AR) throughout the store further supported by an SDK for the retailer's smartphone or smart glasses, smart unattended "store within the store", and several others alongside TROLLEE or just independently. TROLLEE and VeeaHub platform's combined AdEdge digital advertising solution rewrite the rules of digital marketing. Retailers will benefit from increased sales and a new source of highly-coveted advertising revenue. The companies are now making the solution available for Proof-of-Concept trials with major retailers globally.

VeeaHub™ is a groundbreaking Smart Computing Hub product platform, with a unique software architecture and a comprehensive range of wired and wireless connectivity, supported by extensive cloud-based network management, monitoring and maintenance services. VeeaHub software platform's powerful Linux server runs user applications in complete isolation in secure Docker containers and supports multiple applications concurrently on one or several VeeaHub units across the mesh network installed at the retail location in a manner similar to the way last generation of Wi-Fi Access Points are installed.

VeeaHub's highly integrated platform provides enterprise-grade Wi-Fi 6, IoT and cellular connectivity solutions, including 4G and 5G SD-WAN services, as either a primary or a failover WAN connection, with a Cloud-based full security stack for TROLLEE and other applications within the store. It incorporates IoT connectivity including Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Classic, Zigbee and LoRaWAN. VeeaHub nodes installed on the local network instantaneously create a self-organizing Connectivity Mesh, called vMesh, that simultaneously provides for a Computing Mesh, a microservice-based Service Mesh, an Application Mesh and an Edge Intelligence Mesh that also supports a highly accurate indoor positioning solution.

Advertising content, special offers and/or coupons for products in the store are cached on VeeaHub units and are delivered instantaneously when a shopper is in proximity of the advertised products for unparalleled shopping experiences. Real-time downloading of this content from the Cloud wouldn't result in satisfactory user experiences due to latency and lack of tight integration with indoor positioning systems.

Shoppers can find what they need more efficiently while checkout is streamlined, reducing staffing requirements. Based on shoppers' journeys through the store, retailer's planograms can be highly optimized for most shoppers through machine learning and AI. Customers will use this virtual, personal shopping device as a concierge to seek recommendations, discounts, and product reviews to make their in-store experiences unique, memorable, immersive, fun, and, most importantly - easy.

Veea's AdEdge contextual digital advertising solution is a highly sophisticated advertising platform that intelligently and proximally micro-targets shoppers, or visitors at any venue, in the real world with interactive and immersive advertising from a global network of advertisers. It processes real-time data from multiple sources to provide holistic insights and deeper intelligence about ad performance, viewer attentiveness, demographics and shoppers' preferences. Retailers can for the first time set a full range of advertising campaign goals and constraints that are delivered locally through VeeaHub platform's Content Delivery Network (CDN) with the ability to cache the ad content for targeted, personalized advertising supported by its highly accurate indoor positioning solution.

VeeaHub powers the TROLLEE platform for delivery of ads and promotions in real-time, linked to location beacons in-store, so retailers and brands can engage customers at the perfect moment to influence their buying decisions. It leverages its on-board AI and activity monitoring data collection software to carry out simple automated decisions that enhance customers' overall retail experience and satisfaction, thus improving customer loyalty and profitability. The solution is ideal for supermarkets and "big box" retailers.

The platform may optionally be integrated with the retailer's loyalty program and/or POS to tie together all the above with customer purchase history to deliver the most satisfying shopping experience while substantially increasing the value of the in-store advertising by reporting the ad conversions.

TROLLEE trials now underway in Southeast Asia, China, and Japan are garnering positive feedback from major retailers. One of the region's largest supermarket chains has been collaborating closely in the development of TROLLEE.

"This is a revolutionary technology that truly enhances revenue opportunities for the hypermarket retailers. TROLLEE can be fitted to existing shopping cart stock, giving retailers significant cost savings and an immediate roll out that will quickly cover their initial investment," said Soh Wei Hong, CTO of iFREE GROUP. "TROLLEE is driving Martech, Edge AI, Data Intelligence, Smart iOTs, AR Spatial Computing, and Omnichannel to push smart retail technology to the next level."

"Retailers must join the digital transformation revolution in order to grow in today's hyper-competitive markets," said Allen Salmasi, Founder and CEO of Veea. "TROLLEE offers an easy-to-use, cost-effective, and impactful platform to grow profit margins through increased sales, customer loyalty and new profit centers, while eliminating overhead through decreasing hard costs and finding new efficiencies. This breakthrough innovation provides all of that in a fun, easy to use, interactive and immersive way, with the ability to share those experiences with friends and family members in real-time, which can make the in-store ads and promotions go viral and, at the same time, keep customers coming back for a more fun-filled shopping experience."

An introductory video of the TROLLEE Smart Retail Solution is available here.

TROLLEE demonstrations will be provided in Veea's Smart Cities Accelerate exhibition space today, Tuesday, September 28 and tomorrow, September 29.

Learn more about the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerate event here.

Veea solutions are available directly from Veea and the Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT marketplace. For more information, please contact marketing@veea.com.

About Veea
Veea™ is redefining and simplifying secure edge computing that improves application responsiveness, reduces bandwidth costs, and eliminates central cloud dependency. VeeaHub® Smart Computing Hubs™ integrate a full range of connectivity options, application processing power, and a full security stack to form an elastic edge computing platform with a dynamic connectivity and application mesh that can easily be deployed and centrally managed from the cloud. Veea Edge Services run across this application mesh to deliver secure remote access, IoT/IIoT/AIoT, and a wide range of smart applications. These elements along with a range groundbreaking vertical-specific applications comprise the Veea Edge Platform, serving the needs of organizations across Smart Buildings, Smart Energy, Smart Cities, Smart Construction, Smart Farming, Smart Retail, and other industry verticals. Veea's Virtual Trusted Private Networking (vTPN™) solution, based on a unique and highly secure VPN technology and cloud-managed full stack security services, makes it simple and affordable to securely connect for most smart vertical market applications including the remote and work-from-home workforce and branch offices. Veea was formed in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY, with its development activities primarily located in its engineering offices in Bath, UK, and Iselin, New Jersey, USA, along with sales and support offices located at multiple locations throughout the US, France, South Korea, and Brazil. Veea was named by Gartner as a 2021 Cool Vendor in Edge Computing. For more information, visit veea.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About iFree Group
iFREE GROUP is a global, diversified smart technologies company with a mission to improve the future of humanity by delivering cutting-edge IoT & connectivity solutions, ground-breaking product innovations, revolutionary experiences and technology enhanced services. iFREE GROUP's business units encompass Travelution™, Investment Banking, Property Development, Product Research & Development, Intelligent Education, Connected Homes, Augmented Theme Parks, Smart City Solutions, Smart Security Management, Smart Social & Community Enhancement, and Oncology and Cancer Research & Development. With worldwide operations in 34 countries, 24 regional offices and 6 dedicated in-house R&D teams located in China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, United Kingdom, and the United States, iFREE GROUP's vision is to build a connected future for a smarter and better world.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veea-and-ifree-group-launch-trollee-smart-retail-solution-to-transform-the-shopping-experience-301386829.html

SOURCE Veea Inc.

