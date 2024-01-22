VEEM Ltd's (ASX:VEE) most bullish insider is CEO Mark Miocevich, and their holdings value went up by 14% last week

Key Insights

VEEM's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

The largest shareholder of the company is Mark Miocevich with a 50% stake

Institutions own 18% of VEEM

Every investor in VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 51% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As a result, insiders scored the highest last week as the company hit AU$162m market cap following a 14% gain in the stock.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of VEEM.

ASX:VEE Ownership Breakdown January 22nd 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About VEEM?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that VEEM does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at VEEM's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ASX:VEE Earnings and Revenue Growth January 22nd 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in VEEM. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Mark Miocevich with 50% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have significant control over the outcome or future of the company, which is why insider ownership is usually looked upon favourably by prospective buyers. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 13% and 4.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of VEEM

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of VEEM Ltd. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. So they have a AU$82m stake in this AU$162m business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 30% stake in VEEM. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

