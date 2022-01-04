VeeMost Technologies, LTD Announces Launch Date for VeeShield Cloud Security and Provides Operational Update.

Red Bank, NJ, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VeeMost Technologies, LTD is pleased to announce the launch of its own innovative VeeShield Cloud security products on January 24, 2022. VeeShield will be offered in three packages: Pro, Pro+, and Cloud hybrid next-generation firewall. VeeShield will initially be available only to VeeMost’s corporate customers as part of their Managed Services bundle. It will then be publicly available for all enterprise users at date to be announced shortly.



As cyber security incidents continue to ramp up around the world, organizations are now beginning to understand the importance of security. Their data, applications, and work boundaries, now distributed more than ever, face attacks and compromise from all over the world. VeeMost Technologies intends to continue to position itself as a trusted adviser and partner to assist organizations navigate the security threat landscape. In addition to developing our own products, we are committed to making acquisitions where and when necessary and will also continue to incorporate more products and solutions from other vendors to add to the security portfolio of products and services offered to organizations.

To achieve our goals of being a dominant player in the technology arena, VeeMost Technologies recently began the process of upgrading our Cisco partnership to become a Cisco Gold partner. VeeMost is poised to meet the rigorous standards set forth by Cisco in networking competency, service, support, and customer satisfaction to achieve this certification. This includes having a validated 24x7x365 support system in place and specialized expertise in at least 4 advanced technology sectors. This opens new opportunities for VeeMost and allows us to maintain our aggressive growth trajectory. In addition to beginning this process, VeeMost is also working on closing the first of a series of deals with a Global client that should be announced shortly.

As part of our aggressive growth plan, VeeMost is closing in on the first of our 2 planned acquisitions for 2022. The progress has been positive, and we hope to make an announcement on this soon. Our initial acquisitions will be focused on the U.S market. However, future acquisitions will target emerging markets such as Africa and India and will allow VeeMost to be competitive on a global scale.

Mr. Melvin Ejiogu, CEO of VeeMost, concludes by noting that VeeMost Technologies is poised to make significant inroads in the U.S market which will be the focus of our first few acquisitions. “VeeMost is a real company with a global and diverse vision,” Mr. Ejiogu says, “and sometimes building a real company is not automatic and doesn’t happen overnight. But with determination, proper planning, and timely execution, we will achieve our goal. I am particularly excited about our acquisitions, especially in emerging markets, because they will put us on a path to possibly achieving a global presence.”

About VeeMost Technologies and JPX Global, Inc.

JPX Global, Inc. (OTC Pink: JPEX) and VeeMost Technologies, LTD has executed an agreement in an all-cash transaction, in which VeeMost purchased a majority control of JPX Global, Inc. VeeMost is an innovative cloud/cybersecurity global solutions and digital transformation services provider with locations in the United States, India, and West Africa. VeeMost specializes in architecting, deploying, and managing secure digital solutions and platforms for customers to accelerate and enhance business efficiencies for increased profitability. A name change from JPEX Global, Inc to VeeMost Technologies, Inc will be filed with FINRA. The company will be re-domiciled in Delaware at the conclusion of the transaction as it continues to work towards its goal of up-listing to the OTCQB or other more prestigious exchanges, subject to satisfying all relevant listing qualifications for the exchange.

