VeeOne Health Earns Full URAC Accreditation

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VeeOne Health, a US-based provider of a complete telehealth platform and services for the full continuum of healthcare, today announced that the URAC Accreditation Committee has granted full Provider-to-Provider (P2P) accreditation to VeeOne Health for its dedication to quality management principles. An independent, non-profit accreditation agency focused on improving the quality of healthcare, provides health care organizations with renowned accreditation and certification programs that set the highest standards in quality and safety.



"Independent accreditation demonstrates that VeeOne Health can provide value-based care to more people while meeting performance standards conceived by a broad array of telehealth stakeholders,” said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. "By earning Telehealth Accreditation from URAC, VeeOne Health has demonstrated a rigorous commitment to quality telehealth care."

URAC accreditation requires applicants to submit policies, procedures, and other organizational information for a full review. The URAC Accreditation Committee voted to grant VeeOne Health full accreditation pursuant to Telehealth Accreditation Program P2P, Version 3.0 Program. This award is effective from February 1, 2022, to February 1, 2025.

“URAC Accreditation validates our customer commitment to quality, safety and security,” said Dr. Khursheed Haider, Vice President of Clinical Operations at VeeOne Health. “This is an affirmation of what our teams that have been committed to since 2016.”

About VeeOne Health Inc. (formerly VeeMed Inc.)

Based in Roseville, CA, VeeOne Health is a global leader in the Virtual Care as-a-Service (VCaaS) space, focused on virtual technology, physician services, and operations. Founded in 2016, VeeOne Health has the most advanced telemedicine solutions for the entire continuum of care — from acute care settings to outpatient and remote patient monitoring. For more information about VeeOne Health’s vision for the future of telemedicine see http://veeonehealth.com/.

