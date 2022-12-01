Veeva Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

Cision

Total Revenues of $552.4M, up 16% Year Over Year; Subscription Services Revenues of $441.6M, up 16% Year Over Year

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, today announced results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2022.

"Consistent execution and strong innovation have us tracking a year ahead of our 2025 targets and set up for significant growth toward 2030 and beyond," said CEO Peter Gassner. "Thanks to the team's focus on customer success and product excellence, our impact and strategic partnership with the industry is increasing."

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results:

Revenues : Total revenues for the third quarter were $552.4 million, up from $476.1 million one year ago, an increase of 16% year over year. Subscription services revenues for the third quarter were $441.6 million, up from $380.7 million one year ago, an increase of 16% year over year.





Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Income (1) : Third quarter operating income was $121.4 million, compared to $132.7 million one year ago, a decrease of 9% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter was $219.5 million, compared to $199.4 million one year ago, an increase of 10% year over year.





Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income (1) : Third quarter net income was $108.5 million, compared to $105.9 million one year ago, an increase of 2% year over year. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter was $183.2 million, compared to $158.2 million one year ago, an increase of 16% year over year.





Net Income per Share and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share(1): For the third quarter, fully diluted net income per share was $0.67, compared to $0.65 one year ago, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $1.13, compared to $0.97 one year ago.

"In the third quarter, we delivered strong financial performance across the board including results above our guidance," said CFO Brent Bowman. "We are well positioned for durable and profitable growth as we execute on the large opportunities in commercial and R&D."

Recent Highlights:

Groundbreaking Strategic Partnership — Veeva established a 10-year strategic partnership agreement with Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, which builds on an existing 12-year partnership. Merck will take a Veeva-first approach to new industry-specific software and data, selecting Veeva products when they are fit for purpose. The partnership helps accelerate Merck's digital strategy and makes it more efficient to evaluate, purchase, operate, and create value from Veeva products. This agreement is the first of its kind for Veeva, supporting its vision to become the most strategic partner to the life sciences industry.





Expanding Clinical Leadership — The Veeva Vault Platform is delivering a unified suite of products that help customers manage their clinical operations more efficiently and speed drug development. These products are becoming the preferred choice among life sciences companies with more than 450 customers using Veeva Vault eTMF and more than 175 customers using Veeva Vault CTMS.





Veeva Vault Safety Reaches Critical Milestone — The first top 20 pharma customer went live with Vault Safety across their main divisions and most countries. Drug safety and pharmacovigilance is one of the most complex and critical areas for pharmaceutical companies. The successful go-live demonstrates Vault Safety's product readiness for the enterprise and Veeva's commitment to customer success and product excellence.

Financial Outlook:

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter ending January 31, 2023 as follows:

Total revenues between $551 and $553 million.





Non-GAAP operating income of about $199 million (2) .





Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $1.05(2).

Veeva is providing updated guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2023 as follows:

Total revenues between $2,143 and $2,145 million.





Non-GAAP operating income of about $820 million (2) .





Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $4.19(2).

Conference Call Information

Prepared remarks and an investor presentation providing additional information and analysis can be found on Veeva's investor relations website at ir.veeva.com. Veeva will host a Q&A conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT today, December 1, 2022, and a replay of the call will be available on Veeva's investor relations website.

What: Veeva Systems Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results Conference Call When: Thursday, December 1, 2022 Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) Online Registration: https://conferencingportals.com/event/badXudFz



Webcast: ir.veeva.com

___________ (1) This press release uses non-GAAP financial metrics that are adjusted for the impact of various GAAP items. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for details.

(2) Veeva is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating income and fully diluted net income per share for the fourth fiscal quarter ending January 31, 2023 or fiscal year ending January 31, 2023 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes on CEO stock transactions. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's expected future performance and, in particular, includes quotes from management and guidance provided as of December 1, 2022 about Veeva's expected future financial results. Estimating guidance accurately for future periods is difficult. It involves assumptions and internal estimates that may prove to be incorrect and is based on plans that may change. Hence, there is a significant risk that actual results could differ materially from the guidance we have provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such guidance. There are also numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our financial performance, including as a result of competitive factors, customer decisions and priorities, events that impact the life sciences industry, issues related to the security or performance of our products, issues that impact our ability to hire, retain and adequately compensate talented employees, the pandemic, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and general macroeconomic and geopolitical events (including inflationary pressures and impacts related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine). We have summarized what we believe are the principal risks to our business in a section titled "Summary of Risk Factors" on pages 39 and 40 in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2022 which you can find here . Additional details on the risks and uncertainties that may impact our business can be found in the same filing on Form 10-Q and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov. We recommend that you familiarize yourself with these risks and uncertainties before making an investment decision.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ato Garrett

Veeva Systems Inc.

925-271-4204

ir@veeva.com

Media Contact:

Maria Scurry

Veeva Systems Inc.

781-366-7617

pr@veeva.com

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



October 31,

2022

January 31,

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 865,159

$ 1,138,040 Short-term investments 2,157,396

1,238,064 Accounts receivable, net 242,859

631,134 Unbilled accounts receivable 82,085

63,266 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,986

36,679 Total current assets 3,386,485

3,107,183 Property and equipment, net 51,135

54,495 Deferred costs, net 27,875

33,106 Lease right-of-use assets 57,249

49,640 Goodwill 439,877

439,877 Intangible assets, net 87,382

101,940 Deferred income taxes 98,573

5,097 Other long-term assets 34,141

25,127 Total assets $ 4,182,717

$ 3,816,465







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 40,926

$ 20,348 Accrued compensation and benefits 40,265

33,834 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 32,860

36,109 Income tax payable 54,466

7,761 Deferred revenue 510,098

731,746 Lease liabilities 11,665

10,981 Total current liabilities 690,280

840,779 Deferred income taxes 1,546

2,216 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 50,225

43,607 Other long-term liabilities 21,874

18,226 Total liabilities 763,925

904,828 Stockholders' equity:





Class A common stock 2

2 Class B common stock —

— Additional paid-in capital 1,438,213

1,196,547 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (45,642)

(11,958) Retained earnings 2,026,219

1,727,046 Total stockholders' equity 3,418,792

2,911,637 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,182,717

$ 3,816,465

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

October 31,

Nine months ended

October 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Subscription services(3) $ 441,569

$ 380,738

$ 1,272,850

$ 1,088,293 Professional services and other(4) 110,782

95,373

318,821

276,985 Total revenues 552,351

476,111

1,591,671

1,365,278 Cost of revenues(5):













Cost of subscription services 65,734

59,648

188,722

164,774 Cost of professional services and other 88,173

69,916

256,369

203,023 Total cost of revenues 153,907

129,564

445,091

367,797 Gross profit 398,444

346,547

1,146,580

997,481 Operating expenses(5):













Research and development 130,257

98,635

377,740

276,760 Sales and marketing 93,910

72,423

259,642

208,822 General and administrative 52,873

42,781

159,030

126,121 Total operating expenses 277,040

213,839

796,412

611,703 Operating income 121,404

132,708

350,168

385,778 Other income, net 12,458

824

23,565

7,054 Income before income taxes 133,862

133,532

373,733

392,832 Provision for income taxes 25,405

27,663

74,560

62,538 Net income $ 108,457

$ 105,869

$ 299,173

$ 330,294 Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.70

$ 0.69

$ 1.93

$ 2.16 Diluted $ 0.67

$ 0.65

$ 1.84

$ 2.03 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:













Basic 155,392

153,514

154,958

153,020 Diluted 162,295

163,034

162,189

162,663 Other comprehensive income:













Net change in unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments $ (17,499)

$ (2,741)

$ (30,722)

$ (4,044) Net change in cumulative foreign currency translation loss (808)

(308)

(2,962)

(2,686) Comprehensive income $ 90,150

$ 102,820

$ 265,489

$ 323,564















(3) Includes subscription services revenues from the following product areas:













Veeva Commercial Solutions $ 239,276

$ 223,183

$ 703,356

$ 649,156 Veeva R&D Solutions 202,293

157,555

569,494

439,137 Total subscription services $ 441,569

$ 380,738

$ 1,272,850

$ 1,088,293















(4) Includes professional services and other revenues from the following product areas:













Veeva Commercial Solutions $ 45,283

$ 41,675

$ 133,027

$ 124,241 Veeva R&D Solutions 65,499

53,698

185,794

152,744 Total professional services and other $ 110,782

$ 95,373

$ 318,821

$ 276,985















(5) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:













Cost of revenues:













Cost of subscription services 1,636

1,292

$ 4,606

3,514 Cost of professional services and other 13,227

9,616

$ 37,035

26,579 Research and development 37,415

22,311

102,139

61,463 Sales and marketing 23,576

15,102

64,500

41,772 General and administrative 17,333

13,724

48,083

39,591 Total stock-based compensation $ 93,187

$ 62,045

$ 256,363

$ 172,919