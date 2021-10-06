U.S. markets closed

Veeva to Host Virtual Financial Analyst and Investor Day on Oct. 28, 2021

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) will host its financial analyst and investor day virtually on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. PT and will conclude at approximately 11:00 a.m. PT.

Veeva will broadcast the presentations live on the company's investor relations website, ir.veeva.com, where a link to the archived webcast will also be available after the event.

Event:

Veeva Systems Virtual Financial Analyst and Investor Day



Date:

Thursday, October 28, 2021



Time:

9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET)


Online event registration can be found on the company's investor relations website.



Webcast:

ir.veeva.com

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Relations Contact:

Media Contact:


Ato Garrett
Veeva Systems
925-452-6500
ir@veeva.com


Deivis Mercado
Veeva Systems
925-226-8821
deivis.mercado@veeva.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veeva-to-host-virtual-financial-analyst-and-investor-day-on-oct-28-2021-301394523.html

SOURCE Veeva Systems

