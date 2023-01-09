U.S. markets closed

Veeva to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

·1 min read

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Peter Gassner, founder and CEO, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 2:15 p.m. PT in San Francisco.

The presentation will be webcast. Links to the live and archived webcast will be available on Veeva's investor relations website at https://ir.veeva.com.

About Veeva Systems 
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor Veeva's investor relations website in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Relations Contact: 
Ato Garrett 
Veeva Systems Inc. 
925-271-4204 
ir@veeva.com

Media Contact: 
Maria Scurry 
Veeva Systems Inc. 
781-366-7617 
pr@veeva.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veeva-to-present-at-the-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301717101.html

SOURCE Veeva Systems

