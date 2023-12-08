Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript December 6, 2023

Veeva Systems Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $1.34, expectations were $1.28.

Operator: Good day. My name is Krista, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Veeva Systems Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I will now turn the conference over to Gunnar Hansen, Director, Investor Relations. Gunnar, you may begin your conference.

Gunnar Hansen : Good afternoon, and welcome to Veeva's fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call for the quarter ended October 31, 2023. As a reminder, we posted prepared remarks on Veeva's Investor Relations website just after 1:00 PM Pacific today. We hope you have had a chance to read them before the call. Today's call will be used primarily for Q&A. With me today for Q&A are Peter Gassner, our Chief Executive Officer; Paul Shawah, Veeva Commercial Strategy; and Brent Bowman, our Chief Financial Officer. During this call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding trends, our strategies and the anticipated performance of the business, including guidance regarding future financial results. These forward-looking statements will be based on our current views and expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Our actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the risks listed in our earnings release and the risk factors included in our most recent filing on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements made during the call are being made as of today, December 6, 2023, and based on the facts available to us today. If this call is replayed or viewed after today, the information presented during the call may not contain current or accurate information. Veeva disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. We may discuss our guidance on today's call, but we will not provide any further guidance or updates on our performance during the quarter unless we do so in a public form. On the call, we may also discuss certain non-GAAP metrics that we believe aid in the understanding of our financial results.

A reconciliation to comparable GAAP metrics can be found in today's earnings release and in the supplemental investor presentation, both of which are available on our website. With that, thank you for joining us, and I'll turn the call over to Peter.

Peter Gassner: Thank you, Gunnar, and welcome, everyone, to the call. We have solid Q3 with revenue and operating income ahead of guidance, including total revenue of $617 million and GAAP operating income of $235 million. As I shared in our prepared remarks, we had a number of great milestones and new product announcements in the quarter as we progressed in building our industry cloud for life sciences. With the growing set of high-value applications, data and services in R&D and commercial, we can help the industry become more efficient and effective across the even broader of areas. We have a significant opportunity ahead. And with a focus on product excellence and customer success, we're becoming an essential strategic partner to the industry. Now I'll open up the call to your questions.

