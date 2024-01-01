This Veeva Systems Insider Reduced Their Stake By 46%

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Veeva Systems Inc.'s (NYSE:VEEV ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Veeva Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Michele O'Connor, sold US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$163 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$193, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 46% of Michele O'Connor's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Michele O'Connor.

Michele O'Connor sold a total of 7.72k shares over the year at an average price of US$165. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Veeva Systems

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Veeva Systems insiders own about US$2.6b worth of shares (which is 8.4% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Veeva Systems Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Veeva Systems insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Veeva Systems insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Veeva Systems. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Veeva Systems you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

