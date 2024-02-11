Veeva Systems' (NYSE:VEEV) 12% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same five-year period

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, the Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) share price is up 79% in the last five years, slightly above the market return. It's also good to see a healthy gain of 29% in the last year.

Since it's been a strong week for Veeva Systems shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Veeva Systems managed to grow its earnings per share at 20% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 12% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 61.57, the market remains optimistic.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Veeva Systems has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 29% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 12% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Veeva Systems .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

