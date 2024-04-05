Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Veeva Systems:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.091 = US$429m ÷ (US$5.9b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

Thus, Veeva Systems has an ROCE of 9.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Healthcare Services industry average of 5.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Veeva Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Veeva Systems for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Veeva Systems Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Veeva Systems, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 18% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On Veeva Systems' ROCE

In summary, Veeva Systems is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 58% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

