Vega Sicilia Celebrates 40 Years Since the Álvarez Family Acquired the Winery and a New Winery in Galicia

·2 min read

RIBERA DEL DUERO, Spain, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year the Álvarez family will be celebrating the 40th anniversary since the acquisition of Vega Sicilia. Over this 40-year period and under the aegis of the Álvarez family, Vega Sicilia has become a range of unique and world-renowned wines of undeniable quality; moreover, most of the vines planted in the mid-19th century by the founder, Eloy Lecanda, have gradually been recovered. Four new wineries have been created (Alión in 1991, Oremus in 1993, Pintia in 2001 and Bodegas Benjamin de Rothschild-Vega Sicilia in 2009), which have significantly driven the group's international expansion. Back in 1982, Vega Sicilia sold approximately 200,000 bottles and exported to five countries; today, the group is able to produce around 1.5 million bottles per year in all its wineries, sold in over 150 countries. These numbers naturally fluctuate according to the year's harvest yields and strict quality standards of the group.

The company wishes to mark this 40th anniversary with the announcement of its newly created winery, located in Rías Baixas (Galicia), designed to produce white wines from the Albariño grape, the region's classic varietal. The winery will be built in Crecente, and 24 hectares of vineyard and land have already been acquired, mainly in Condado de Tea, in the upper section of the Miño river; in Salnés, close to Cambados, O Grove and Sanxenxo; as well as in Crecente itself. The winery and the vineyard together amount to an estimated investment of close to 20 million euros.

The decision to open a new winery in Galicia was made a few years back, in the belief that Albariño is likely one of the best white wine grapes in Spain and that the character of the region of Rías Baixas is singular both in Spain and the world at large. It is a unique and historic region which already boasts excellent producers. This new endeavor enables the family to fulfill its dream of making a great Spanish white wine.

The winery will be making two wines: Deiva, with two years of aging, and Arnela, earmarked to become the group's premium white with three years of aging. Deiva's first harvest is scheduled for 2023, reaching the market in 2025. The goal is to reach a total production of 300,000 bottles between the two wines, depending on the quality and yields.

For more information, visit https://www.temposvegasicilia.com/

Media Contact:
Janet Mick
331214@email4pr.com
212-954-5595

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vega-sicilia-celebrates-40-years-since-the-alvarez-family-acquired-the-winery-and-a-new-winery-in-galicia-301496120.html

SOURCE Tempos Vega Sicilia

