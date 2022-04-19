Vegan Champions Retail/FMCG Market Research Report 2022: Plant-Based Foods Poised for Explosive Growth?
During the Coronavius lockdowns a novel thesis emerged about the consumer societies of the West moving towards "peak meat". This argument rested on a number of assumptions, of concerns about climate change coming together with technical innovations in the plant based food sector creating a new dynamic vegan food sector. The idea was that consumers cut back on meat and become flexitarians or become fully fledged vegetarians and vegans for health reasons (with Covid as a diffuse driver of all kinds of fitness and health trends) and to protect the environment (by reducing emissions from the meat industry).
The poster boy of this development were Beyond Meat and Impossible as well as Oatly in the plant based milk sector. Oatly and Beyond Meat launched multi billion IPOs, but at the same time as lockdowns have eased valuations have crashed back down to earth.
From Boom to Bust
A combination of too high price points and also of the product not satisfying consumer demands and needs quite yet has led to this "bust". Much of the ebbing of the sales surge was down to products failing to meet taste expectations. Buying in large quantities during the lockdowns highlighted the shortcomings of next-generation plant-based meats.
Price, alongside taste and health credentials, is now the key factor in the companies' efforts to widen the consumer base. Only when these companies hit a certain price threshold, all kinds of retail channels will be available to them. A lower price will enable them to be compared and to get in front of consumers.
Another related issue concerns the actual health benefits of these products. Especially in the case of plant based meat, current product offerings are highly processed foods with a number of additives often with high salt levels. This makes the product look like highly processed food and acts as another barrier to repeat purchases.
So was the plant based craze all hype? We do not think so, we believe that froth has come out of the market and a more realistic view has set in among the investor community about where the vegan or new food sector is headed (and with it its champion companies). We do not think this development is just a fad, but rather a long term trend. As of 2022 plant-based meat substitute sales accounted for about 1% of the total meat market. So there is all to play for still. This view and analysis of the sector is backed up by the big multi nationals muscling in aggressively into the space.
Vegan or new food represents big chance to conquer the "centre of the plate" which had previously always been off limits for the likes of Unilever and Nestle. Plant-based protein appeals because it is branded, not commodified, enabling the FMCGs to tap into their marketing strengths and create price differentiation between premium and everyday versions of the product. In many markets meat is almost all private label, and has for decades been dominated by meat processors and farmers.
Now, multinationals are racing to build a business in plant-based protein alternatives, as well as investing for the future in labgrown meat. According to their view, every animal protein will over time have a plant-based alternative. Meat cultivated in bioreactors avoids the issues of bacterial contamination from animal waste and the overuse of antibiotics and hormones in animals. Challenges include getting regulatory approval and increasing production.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Sizes
Plant-Based Foods Poised for Explosive Growth?
New Food to Reach Parity in Taste, Price Over Next Decade
Consumption of Alternative Proteins by Protein Source 2020-2035
Global Consumption of Protein Products 2020-35
Meat Giants Moving In
Us Market Size, Growth
Us Market Snapshot
The FMCG Giants
Targeting the Centre of the Plate
Unilever to Make €1.0Bn Out of Alternative Meat and Dairy
Nestle: Vegan/Vegetarian Foods Revenues Reach Sfr1Bn
Danone Acquires Plant-Based Brand Follow Your Heart
Danone: Alpro Adds Production Capacity in the Alsace
Plant Based Meat
Meat Causing Twice the Pollution of Plant-Based Foods
The Case for Plant Based Meats
Alternative Protein Market - the State of Play
Price Cuts and Efficiencies to Come - a Bright Future?
Us Plant-Based Meat Sales Hitting the Buffers. Temporarily?
As Innovators Launch 3D Printed Cuts
Gentle UK Slow Down - Concerns About Ingredients and Clean Labels
So Where Are We Then? Going Through the Hype Cycle
Big Brands to Displace Unbranded and Private Label Meat
Green Storytelling and Supply Chain Security
Venture Funding, Angels and Big Food Investment in 2021
Plant Based Investment Outperforms Cultivate - for Now
Impossible
Impossible Foods - Going for Foodservice First
Impossible Foods, Spac or Ipo?
Impossible Foods - Eyes $7Bn Valuation in Fundraising
Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat Being Heavily Shorted
Beyond Meat'S Profit Warning
Beyond Meat - 2021 An Aberration?
Beyond Meat, Bad News from Maple Leaf
Meatless Farm, Launching into Germany
Lab Grown Meat
Curated Meat - the Next Big Thing
Singapore First to Approve Cultured Meat for Sale
Upside Foods - Lab Grown Meat
Redefine Meat: 3D Printed Vegan Cuts to Restaurants
Redefine Meat, Novameat, Aleph Farms
Aleph Farms Develops Steak in a Laboratory
Eat Just
Eat Just Raises Us$100M
Eat Just Leading a Global Push Toward Lab-Grown Meat
Eat Just, from Hampton Creek to Eat Just Via Just Egg
Eat Just - Prices Are Coming Down, But Fast Enough?
The Problems Inherent in Scaling Up Lab Grown Production
Next Gen Foods Raises Us$100M, Chicken Alternative
Plant Based Dairy
The Battle for the Future of Milk
The Decline of Soy and Rise of Oats and Almond
Venture Capital Investment in Plant-Based Dairy Soared to $1.6Bn
Targeting High-End Coffee Shops
Dairy Companies Introducing Their Own Alternatives
90% Who Drink Milk Alternatives, Also Consume Cow's Milk
Oatly
Oatly - $10Bn Valuation. Far Too High and Not Sustainable
Despite Rapid Growth, Health Trends, Being a Pioneer Still Loss Making
Oatly - Shares Crash as Supply Chain Challenges Lead to Revenue Warning
Dug Drinks - Potato Milk at Waitrose
Dug Drinks - Super Sustainable, But Pricey
Retailers
UK Veganuary
Tesco'S Range Optimisation Work
Tesco and Beyond Meat Launch Ready Meal Range
Tesco's Plant-Based Food Journey to Date
Asda - a Fully Vegan Butchers Counter
Sainsbury's, Rudy'S Vegan Butcher
Aldi - Plant Menu Range
Lidl, Edeka - New Vegan Umbrella Brands
Migros Introduces Vegan Eggs
Veganz - a Weak Start to Trading as a Public Company
Veganz - Getting into Football Stadiums
