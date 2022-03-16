VEGAN FAST FOOD CHAIN TAKES FLIGHT--OPENS NO. 11 IN THE CITY OF ANGELS

Plant Power Fast Food opens flagship Los Angeles restaurant in the heart of iconic Hollywood, CA

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant Power Fast Food, the country's fastest growing 100% plant-based fast food restaurant chain has announced the opening of its new Los Angeles location in the heart of Hollywood, California.

Located near the intersection of Vine Street and Melrose Avenue and around the block from Paramount Studios, this location features indoor and outdoor dining, plentiful parking, traditional counter service, a self-order kiosk, mobile order and pick-up, and local third-party delivery. This is the eleventh Plant Power location and a company spokesperson shared that four additional units are slated to open by the end of the year.

Plant Power Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Harris said, "We're absolutely thrilled to finally land in L.A. and we're especially excited to be in the heart of this creative community. In the short time since opening this location, we've received a warm welcome from local residents as well as the many musicians, actors and studio professionals who commute into Hollywood for work."

Plant Power Fast Food is a 100% vegan version of traditional fast food brands and features a menu ranging from burgers, fries, shakes and 'chicken' nuggets to salads, fresh juices, a children's menu and full breakfast selection. Keeping to its sustainable ethic, tables, booths and furnishings at the new location are constructed from renewable bamboo and chairs are made from recycled plastic. Disposable cutlery is all plant-based and compostable as is the majority of takeout packaging.

Plant Power Co-founder, President and Chief Operating Officer Zach Vouga shared that the majority of Plant Power customers are neither vegan nor vegetarian. "Most of our guests are omnivores who are exploring new choices. Over the past few years, most everyone has become aware of the negative impact of animal agriculture on the environment and its role as a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change. They also know that eating plant-based is much better for their health. So, imagine chomping down on a delicious 'bacon' 'cheese' burger with zero cholesterol and no artificial ingredients and then realizing that this is actually better for the planet too. This really is groundbreaking."

The company has garnered attention in recent months for a number of top industry hires from large international restaurant brands such as Chipotle Mexican Grill, Del Taco, Yum Brands, Starbucks, and others. According to Harris, this is all part of the company's plan to accelerate its lead in this rapidly evolving market segment. "The opportunity for a 100% plant-based fast food brand like ours is huge. In addition to our emphasis on the development of a transformational team culture and an extraordinary guest experience, we're laser focused on fusing passionate, mission aligned industry talent with strategic capital partners to execute on a growth strategy powerful enough to meet the moment and deliver healthier, sustainable plant-based food to an increasingly larger audience."

ABOUT PLANT POWER FAST FOOD

Headquartered in San Diego, California, The Plant Power Restaurant Group, LLC ("Plant Power", "the Company") is a privately held company founded by Mitch Wallis, Jeffrey Harris and Zach Vouga. The Company is on the cutting edge of plant-based fast food with a goal of driving a convenient, healthier option without sacrificing taste and satisfaction. To learn more, see menu options and learn about the food truck, visit plantpowerfastfood.com

