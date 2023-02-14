U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,120.11
    -17.18 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,023.68
    -222.25 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,864.08
    -27.71 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,930.89
    -10.25 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.89
    -1.25 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.70
    -5.80 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0727
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7760
    +0.0590 (+1.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2167
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1800
    +0.7720 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,047.25
    +567.69 (+2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.90
    +9.48 (+1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,953.85
    +6.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Vegan Food Global Market Report 2023

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the market are Amy's Kitchen, Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd., Beyond Meat, Tofutti Brands, Plamil Foods Ltd., Danone S.A., Vbites Foods Ltd., Eden Foods Inc., Whitewave Foods Company Inc, Sun Opta Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284487/?utm_source=PRN

The global vegan food market will grow from $16.05 billion in 2022 to $18.27 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The vegan food market is expected to grow from $29.19 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.4%.

The vegan food market consists of sales of vegan fruits and vegetables, legumes such as vegan peas, vegan beans, plant protein-based tofu, and plant protein-based meat.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Vegan foods are foods that are produced without the use of animal ingredients or animal-derived ingredients.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the vegan food market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the vegan food market.

The regions covered in the vegan food market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

An increase in concern about the environment among the population is driving the growth of the vegan market.Rearing and breeding livestock such as pigs, hens, cows, and goats on farms contributes to the greenhouse effect.

Greenhouse gases are released from the agriculture of livestock such as cows, and the gases are released to block the atmospheric heat from escaping, which increases the overall temperature.The demand for animal meat requires the excess practice of animal farming.

Thus, an increase in the number of consumers of vegan food eliminates the demand for excessive animal farming, following a decrease in greenhouse gas emissions in the environment.According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, a US-based independent executive agency for the environment, in 2020, total greenhouse gas emissions were 5,981 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

Thus, an increase in concern about the environment among the population is driving the growth of the vegan market.

Certain vegan food products lack certain nutrients.Vegan products do not contain any animal ingredients or animal-derived ingredients.

Vegan food doesn't contain an adequate amount of high-quality protein and fats.Both vegan and vegetarian diets lack many very important minerals, such as calcium, iron, and zinc.

According to a study published in 2020 by BMC Medicine, vegans have a higher fracture risk as compared to meat-eaters, fish-eaters, and vegetarians.The strongest associations were observed for hip fractures, for which fish eaters, vegetarians, and vegans all had higher risks.

This is due to an inadequate calcium intake in a vegan diet. Therefore, the lack of essential nutrients impacts the growth of the vegan market.

One of the trends in the vegan market is the production of meat through cell-based technology.The cell-by-cell identical meat is produced in factories without involving the killing of animals.

Production of cell-based meat involves feeding the animal cells with nutrients and proteins, thus eliminating the need for dependence on animals for meat.For instance, in October 2022, a US-based pet food manufacturer introduced the cellular-based meat broth topper for dogs known as chicken broth topper, which will replace factory-framed products with cruelty-free cell-based meet to challenges related to the low quality and contamination of pet food.

Other major players such as Tyson Foods., an U.S.A. based processor and marketer of chicken, beef, and pork, are also investing in Memphis Meats in order to support the cell -based meat production.

The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The vegan food research report is one of a series of new reports that provides vegan food statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with vegan food share, detailed vegan food segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the vegan food industry. This vegan food research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284487/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vegan-food-global-market-report-2023-301745495.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Recommended Stories

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • I’m retired with about $1 million invested. Paying my adviser 1% would cost me $10K a year — no thanks. I’d rather pay someone hourly for help a couple times a year. Is this reasonable?

    While the 1% of assets under management fee has become the norm in the financial industry, it’s a) not always in the best interest of clients, and b) plenty of advisers will charge you in ways that may make more sense for you. Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one?

  • Nvidia’s stock could win big amid ‘AI arms race,’ says BofA analyst

    Instead of placing bets on which companies will rise to the top in artificial-intelligence-powered search, perhaps investors should look below the surface.

  • IBM Sues Former Thai Executive for Return of $470,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- IBM Corp. is suing the former top executive in its Thailand subsidiary, claiming she should pay back nearly half a million dollars in bonus awards for taking a job at a rival company.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?These Are the $439,000 Missiles the US Is

  • Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins

    Meticulously crafted over decades as a major revenue stream for the Kremlin, Moscow's gas trade with Europe is unlikely to recover from the ravages of military conflict. After President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine began almost a year ago, a combination of Western sanctions and Russia's decision to cut supplies to Europe drastically reduced the country's energy exports. Russia's gas trade with Europe has been based on thousands of miles of pipes beginning in Siberia and stretching to Germany and beyond.

  • Oil Prices Slide As White House, OPEC Give Markets A Stir

    Oil prices fell Tuesday as the White House prepared another Strategic Petroleum Reserve sale, and as OPEC hoisted its demand forecast.

  • They're Draining the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Again, and More

    The U.S. is selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and that's affecting oil prices, and we also look at moves being made at Amazon and Ford. The Biden administration plans to sell another 26 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and that news is weighing on oil prices. Next week brings the February Flash PMI data from S&P Global (SPGI), which could either support or conflict with Bank of America's findings we mentioned earlier.

  • U.S. gas producers skimped on price hedges and now face a reckoning

    A rout in natural gas prices will hurt first-quarter earnings and cash flows at gas producers as hedges - the industry's version of price insurance - were inadequate to offset the expected losses, analysts and industry experts said. Producers starting the year with fewer hedges than historically will have to sell more gas at the market rate of about $2.45 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), below the breakeven prices for producing gas in some regions, and that may force some companies to reduce drilling and put off completing wells. Hedges, or contracts that lock in prices for future output, help producers protect cash flows against price swings, helping them drill and complete wells - crucial at a time when Europe has looked to the United States for gas.

  • Gas Traders on Edge as Texas Export Plant Gets Closer to Restart

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas traders and buyers around the world are watching to see when a crucial US exporter of the fuel will fully recover from a June explosion. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?Freeport LNG on the Te

  • Microsoft is trying to use ChatGPT to cut Google out of way more than just the search engine market, ARK Invest says

    The loss of profits in Google’s search engine business may force it to cut investments in cloud computing, a high-growth market in which it competes with Microsoft’s Azure.

  • Here's How I'd Approach Palo Alto Networks

    Goldman initiated coverage of security software company Palo Alto Networks on Tuesday with a $205 price target. In this daily bar chart of PANW, below, I can see that prices made a "V" bottom in January. PANW has rallied above the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines.

  • Coca-Cola CEO Gives Upbeat Earnings Outlook, Says Price Increases Are Coming

    The soft-drinks company said comparable adjusted earnings will be 4% to 5% higher than the $2.48 per share reported in 2022.

  • Airbus Plans to Boost Production of Biggest Jets Amid Rebounding Demand

    LONDON— Airbus SE buoyed by its latest deal to sell widebodies to Air India Ltd., is planning to boost production rates of its two biggest models as it tries to capitalize on resurgent demand for long-haul travel, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Coca-Cola to push ahead with price hikes as PepsiCo hits pause

    (Reuters) -Coca-Cola Co said on Tuesday it would raise soda prices further in 2023 to combat stubbornly high costs, in sharp contrast to a halt at rival PepsiCo Inc, as the beverage giants bet on different paths to boost sales for the year. Coca-Cola also forecast annual profit growth above Wall Street expectations, while PepsiCo had delivered a more somber forecast last week. A near duopoly in the global carbonated drinks market has made it relatively easy for the companies to undertake multiple cost inflation-induced price hikes over the last year without demand drying up.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Gas Pipeline Restart Is Set to Bring Price Relief to California

    (Bloomberg) -- A key pipeline supplying natural gas to California is returning to service, signaling some price relief after an 18-month interruption that helped propel a surge in heating and power costs in the state. Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?These Are the $439,00

  • Apple faces obstacles in move to boost India manufacturing - FT

    The Cupertino, California-based company has been shifting production away from China after the country's strict COVID-related restrictions dented supply chains across industries and as trade and geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington escalated. At a casings factory in southern India run by conglomerate Tata Group, only about half of the components from the production line are in good enough shape to be sent to Apple's supplier Foxconn, FT reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. This 50% 'yield' does not meet Apple's goal for zero defects, FT reported, adding that the company's process of expanding in India has been slow in part due to challenges in logistics, tariffs and infrastructure.

  • Once-Hot EV Metals Fragile as China Warning Follows Goldman

    (Bloomberg) -- Battery-metals prices are set to retreat from highs this year as surging supplies trigger gluts, a leading Chinese industry group warned following a similar note of caution from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons

  • Delta workers' lawsuit over Lands' End uniforms narrowed to property damage claims

    Proposed settlements are expected by next month in the lawsuit against Lands’ End Inc. over the uniforms it supplied years ago for Delta Air Lines Inc. Employees of Delta (NYSE: DAL) began suing Dodgeville-based Lands’ End (Nasdaq: LE) in May 2019. The collection included approximately 100 garments that were worn by about 64,000 Delta employees, court documents state. The retailer received more than 2,000 complaints from Delta employees since the uniform rollout began in 2018, the records show.

  • Coca-Cola Has a Sports-Drink Problem as BodyArmor Stumbles

    Coca-Cola paid $5.6 billion to buy a fast-growing sports drink—and then fumbled it, Coke Chief Executive James Quincey said Tuesday. BodyArmor’s sales declined in the latest quarter, as the soda company integrated the startup brand with Coke’s other sports drink, Powerade, Mr. Quincey said. Coca-Cola’s U.S. sports-drink market share has slipped in recent months, according to a Goldman Sachs analysis of Nielsen data.