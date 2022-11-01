U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

Vegan Sauces and Dressings Market to Grow at CAGR of 9.5% through 2030: The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights
·4 min read
The Brainy Insights
The Brainy Insights

The growing consumer inclination towards vegan dressings has prompted manufacturers to offer new products with exotic flavors. An increase in the number of vegan restaurants across the globe is also supporting the growth of vegan sauces and dressings market. Europe held the largest market share of over 37.8% of the market in 2021.

Newark, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, the vegan sauces and dressings market is expanding at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022-2030. The growing popularity of vegan food products in the US, UK, Australia, and other countries owing to growing concerns for animal welfare and the environment is anticipated to boost the demand for vegan sauces and dips in the coming year. According to a study conducted by the Ceuta Group, Google users in Spain researched veganism and its benefits 352% more often in 2019 as compared to five years ago.

Get a sample of the report from: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12983

The rising incidence of food allergies among consumers has prompted them to try or shift towards vegan products. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, around 26 million adults suffer from food allergies in the US. Further, the study revealed that a majority of food allergies came from fish, milk, wheat, eggs, and shellfish. This is likely to favor the growth of vegan sauces and dressing.

Sauces are widely used in the preparation of various dishes such as salad, pasta, sandwich, burger, etc. as it enhances the flavor and texture of the food. Furthermore, shifting consumer preference toward vegan food products including sauces & dips is likely to bode well for market growth. Moreover, the growing trend of cooking at home to maintain a healthier diet and the trend of trying new recipes shared on social media platforms, especially among millennials, are driving the demand for vegan sauces.
Manufacturers of vegan sauces and dressings are continuously launching new products with enhanced flavors and tastes to attract more customers. The key players are introducing flavors according to local tastes and preferences to gain a regional advantage among customers. Manufacturers are also heavily investing in R&D to match the consistency, and texture, and enhance the taste of vegan sauces & dressings.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/vegan-sauces-and-dressings-market-12983

With growing concerns about the environment among consumers, industry manufacturers are opting for sustainable and environment-friendly production processes. In April 2020, Follow Your Heart partnered with TerraCycle, a waste management company, to recycle its hard-to-recycle office waste. As per its sustainability plan, the company is circulating three boxes to accumulate the waste from its warehouses and offices, to collect wrappers, plastic packaging, and office supplies.

Key Players

1. Violife Foods
2. General Mills
3. Primal Kitchen.
4. Grabenord
5. CLX (Hidden Valley)
6. Panos Brands
7. Heinz
8. Follow Your Heart
9. Maustaja
10. Meridian Foods Limited
11. DAIYA FOODS INC.

Market Segmentation

• Product Insights

o Sauces
o Dressings

• Distribution Channel Insights

o Retail

 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
 Online
 Others

o Foodservice

Enquire before purchasing this report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12983

• Regional Insights

o North America

 US
 Canada
 Mexico

o Europe

 Germany
 UK
 France
 Italy

o Asia Pacific

 China
 Japan
 India
 Australia

o Central & South America

 Brazil

o Middle East & Africa

 UAE

To purchase research report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12983/single

About the report:

The global vegan sauces and dressings market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed globally, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each piece. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients’ objectives of high-quality output within a short time. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. The customized solutions are tailored to meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


