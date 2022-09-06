Vegan Supplements Market to grow by USD 3.43 billion with 37% of the Contribution from Europe - Technavio

FORGE Supplements, FUTURE KIND, and Jarrow Formulas Inc. will emerge as major vegan supplements market

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Vegan Supplements Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8.1%. Technavio categorizes the global vegan supplements market as a part of the global packaged food and meat under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Vegan Supplements Market Segmentation Highlights

Distribution Channel

Geography

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 5 Vegan Supplements Market Participants:

FORGE Supplements

The company offers a range of supplements for daily health, workout pump, fat burning, and focus. The company offers SOLAR 2.0 thermogenic fat burner which has been designed to speed up metabolism, thermogenically burn calories, and suppress appetite/cravings

FUTURE KIND

The company is involved in offering clean, sustainable, and plant-based nutrient products to complement health supplements for humans. The company offers vegan chocolate protein powder which helps the body to build muscle, repair tissue and meet protein goals.

Jarrow Formulas Inc.

The company is involved in offering a wide range of products in the category of amino acids, antioxidants, brain health, bone nutrition, and many more. The company offers saccharomyces boulardii vegan supplement that helps to protect and maintain intestinal microflora and support healthy microflora balance.

Kikkkoman

The company offers MAX for Vegans supplements in the form of capsules that contain vitamin B12, iron supplements, and amino acids, thus designed as certified vegan and gluten-free for health purposes.

Natrol LLC

The company offers vitamins, minerals, hormones, and supplements for a wide category of health and wellness applications. The company offers vegan supplements such as Natrol Easy C tablet which has high potency antioxidant and contains vitamin C supplements essential for optimal nutrition, thus designed to support immune health.

Vegan Supplements Market Dynamics

Expanding global vegan population base to Influence Market Growth Positively

With the rising awareness about the various health benefits of vegan diets, the number of people adopting vegan lifestyles is increasing across the world. Vegan diets provide more fibers, antioxidants, and beneficial plant compounds. Furthermore, vegan diets help improve kidney function and lower blood sugar levels. The number of vegan consumers is growing in countries such as the US and Canada. The number of people adopting a vegan lifestyle is growing in countries such as the UK, Germany, and France. Thus, the growing global vegan population will help in the growth of the global vegan supplements market during the forecast period.

Growing prominence of Online Shopping Likely to Trend

E-commerce enables customers to access regional and global brands of vegan supplements. Brand-owned online portals and pure-play e-retailers are among various types of e-commerce platforms offering vegan supplements. E-commerce vendors allow customers to collect information and compare various vegan supplements available on the portal. With the increasing online retailing, the sales of vegan supplements through this channel are expected to increase significantly.

Vegan Supplements Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.7 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., Deva Nutrition LLC, Du Pont De Nemours Inc., FORGE Supplements, FUTURE KIND, Glanbia Plc, HTC Health, Jagzee Enterprises, Jarrow Formulas Inc., Kikkkoman, Natrol LLC, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Nuzest Life Pty. Ltd., Pure Encapsulations LLC, Sakara Life Inc., Solgar Inc., Unived, Vital Amine Inc., and Wonder Laboratories Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

