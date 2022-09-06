U.S. markets closed

Vegan Supplements Market to grow by USD 3.43 billion with 37% of the Contribution from Europe - Technavio

·14 min read

FORGE Supplements, FUTURE KIND, and Jarrow Formulas Inc. will emerge as major vegan supplements market

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Vegan Supplements Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8.1%. Technavio categorizes the global vegan supplements market as a part of the global packaged food and meat under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Vegan Supplements Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Read a FREE Sample Report for Insights on the Market Scope and Value Chain Analysis

Vegan Supplements Market Segmentation Highlights

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

View PDF Sample for Segment-wise Insights and Regional Contributions

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 5 Vegan Supplements Market Participants:

FORGE Supplements

The company offers a range of supplements for daily health, workout pump, fat burning, and focus. The company offers SOLAR 2.0 thermogenic fat burner which has been designed to speed up metabolism, thermogenically burn calories, and suppress appetite/cravings

FUTURE KIND

The company is involved in offering clean, sustainable, and plant-based nutrient products to complement health supplements for humans. The company offers vegan chocolate protein powder which helps the body to build muscle, repair tissue and meet protein goals.

Jarrow Formulas Inc.

The company is involved in offering a wide range of products in the category of amino acids, antioxidants, brain health, bone nutrition, and many more. The company offers saccharomyces boulardii vegan supplement that helps to protect and maintain intestinal microflora and support healthy microflora balance.

Kikkkoman

The company offers MAX for Vegans supplements in the form of capsules that contain vitamin B12, iron supplements, and amino acids, thus designed as certified vegan and gluten-free for health purposes.

Natrol LLC

The company offers vitamins, minerals, hormones, and supplements for a wide category of health and wellness applications. The company offers vegan supplements such as Natrol Easy C tablet which has high potency antioxidant and contains vitamin C supplements essential for optimal nutrition, thus designed to support immune health.

Request for a FREE Sample PDF for Vendor-Specific Insights and Investment Opportunities

Vegan Supplements Market Dynamics

  • Expanding global vegan population base to Influence Market Growth Positively

With the rising awareness about the various health benefits of vegan diets, the number of people adopting vegan lifestyles is increasing across the world. Vegan diets provide more fibers, antioxidants, and beneficial plant compounds. Furthermore, vegan diets help improve kidney function and lower blood sugar levels. The number of vegan consumers is growing in countries such as the US and Canada. The number of people adopting a vegan lifestyle is growing in countries such as the UK, Germany, and France. Thus, the growing global vegan population will help in the growth of the global vegan supplements market during the forecast period.

  • Growing prominence of Online Shopping Likely to Trend

E-commerce enables customers to access regional and global brands of vegan supplements. Brand-owned online portals and pure-play e-retailers are among various types of e-commerce platforms offering vegan supplements. E-commerce vendors allow customers to collect information and compare various vegan supplements available on the portal. With the increasing online retailing, the sales of vegan supplements through this channel are expected to increase significantly.

Download Sample PDF for More Market Dynamics and their Impact

Reports that might interest you:

Vegan Supplements Market in North America by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Supplements Market in US by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Probiotic Supplements Market in Canada by Type and Disease Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Dietary Supplements Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Protein Supplements Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vegan Supplements Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.1%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 3.43 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.7

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amway Corp., Deva Nutrition LLC, Du Pont De Nemours Inc., FORGE Supplements, FUTURE KIND, Glanbia Plc, HTC Health, Jagzee Enterprises, Jarrow Formulas Inc., Kikkkoman, Natrol LLC, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Nuzest Life Pty. Ltd., Pure Encapsulations LLC, Sakara Life Inc., Solgar Inc., Unived, Vital Amine Inc., and Wonder Laboratories

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 FORGE Supplements

  • 10.4 FUTURE KIND

  • 10.5 Jarrow Formulas Inc.

  • 10.6 Kikkkoman

  • 10.7 Natrol LLC

  • 10.8 Nestle SA

  • 10.9 NOW Health Group Inc.

  • 10.10 Pure Encapsulations LLC

  • 10.11 Vital Amine Inc.

  • 10.12 Wonder Laboratories

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vegan-supplements-market-to-grow-by-usd-3-43-billion-with-37-of-the-contribution-from-europe---technavio-301617191.html

SOURCE Technavio

