Vegans fight for right to describe non-dairy products as ‘mylk’

Dairy free milk substitute drinks and ingredients

The dairy industry should not hold a “monopoly” over the words milk and butter, vegan campaigners have said, as they fight a potential clampdown on how their products are described.

Vegan food companies are battling to retain the right to use such terms such as “mylk” and “sheese” in branding after draft guidance issued by Trading Standards and seen by The Times earlier this year raised concerns they may be too similar to legally-protected dairy terms.

A coalition of vegan brands has now launched a petition arguing the restrictions could “hinder a growing market”.

Simeon Van der Molen, the founder of plant-based brand Moving Mountains, said: “To be totally realistic, you are not going to be confused between dairy milk and plant milk.

“I think they are literally assuming that the majority of the population can’t read. Which is probably an insult, I would say.”

It is common for vegan brands to give their products names that are similar to dairy counterparts.

Examples include Mylk, a range of milk alternative drinks made from ingredients such as coconut, cashew, and oat by the brand Rebel Kitchen, and the vegan cheese brand, Sheese.

The Times said under a draft opinion produced by a group of trading standards officers, names such as these would be prohibited.

Tim Knight, head of public affairs at Oatly UK, which is not part of the coalition but supports it, said: “The science is clear – we need to shift our food system to become more sustainable. These proposals impact negatively on consumers, an emerging plant-based industry important to the UK, and ultimately the health of our planet.”

Juliet Gellatly, founder of Vegan charity Viva!, added: “The dairy industry does not hold a monopoly on the use of words such as milk or butter, or any puns related to these terms.

“Plant-based businesses are fully entitled to use these phrases, and we should be embracing their innovation – not restricting it.”

The availability of plant-based alternatives has boomed over the past decade as manufacturers seized on an increase in the number of people opting for vegan diets.

However, a string of companies have pulled products from shelves over recent years amid waning demand and a glut of competition.

Supermarket sales of meat-free products fell by £37.3m over the year to 10 September 2022, according to figures from NielsenIQ in The Grocer.

Meanwhile the number of meat alternative lines stocked by Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose fell by 10.9pc over the six months to March 20, according to Assosia data.

Michael Oakes, dairy farmer and chair of the National Farmers Union dairy board, said: “I have nothing against vegan products, I’ve got nothing against vegetarian products. But they should be clearly labelled to say what they are, rather than try and pretend to be something they’re not.”

Trading Standards declined to comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.