Vegas, Hawaii business summit coming to Waikiki

Apr. 21—The Vegas Chamber, the largest business association in Nevada, and three chamber organizations in Hawaii are holding a business exchange Tuesday and Wednesday in Honolulu to share expertise on mutual community and business issues.

The Vegas Chamber, the largest business association in Nevada, and three chamber organizations in Hawaii are holding a business exchange Tuesday and Wednesday in Honolulu to share expertise on mutual community and business issues.

It's the second time the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii, the Maui Chamber of Commerce, and the Kaua 'i Chamber of Commerce (which has a sister city agreement with the Vegas Chamber ), have gathered in Honolulu for a Hawaii Business Exchange Summit.

Vegas Chamber President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the first summit was held in October as an offshoot of a sister city chamber agreement with the Kaua 'i Chamber.

"We share so many similarities. We are both driven by tourism and because of that we were impacted by COVID. We both struggle with issues like workforce and actually the Las Vegas contingent didn't realize the degree to which workforce is an issue in Hawaii. Water is another issue, " Sewald said. "You know Vegas is the ninth island, obviously, so we have so many visitors and residents from Hawaii, too. That connection (means there are ) many business opportunities between both states as well."

This time some 36 people from Nevada are traveling to Honolulu, including elected officials, Vegas Chamber trustees, and Las Vegas business leaders to meet with Hawaii chamber and political and community leaders to build stronger relationships and to learn from each other.

Paul Anderson, senior vice president of government and industry relations for Boyd Gaming, and a Vegas Chamber trustee and former chamber chair, said "I think it's a relationship between the chambers that will continue to growth and through that relationship both destinations will find opportunities."

The summit, which take place at the Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort, will focus on shared concerns, including : workforce development, expansion of business between the states, local government economic development, leveraging small business resources, health care initiatives and its contributions to the Hawaiian community, the economic case for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District, tourism's economic impact and community leadership development.

Sewald said gambling is not a topic on the agenda, but if there's interest it could be raised given Las Vegas' expertise in that arena.

Story continues

Sewald will be among the sessions' speakers and panelists, which include : Betsy Fretwell, COO, Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ; Nevada Secretary of State Franciso Aguilar ; Paul Anderson, senior vice president of industry and government affairs, Boyd Gaming Corporation ; Kelly Knox, Corporate Responsibility Advisor, Southwest Airlines ; and Michelle Sewell, director of development, MCON (in partnership with Military Times ) are among the out-of-state speakers.

Mark Perriello, president and CEO Kaua 'i Chamber of Commerce, said many Hawaii leaders also are expected to attend the summit, including state Senate President Ron Kouchi, who is slated to provide a legislative update. State business officials and community business leaders and chamber members also will attend, he said.

"We have had a sister city relationship since 2021 with the Vegas Chamber of Commerce. Really (the summit ) is all about helping build our already strong relationship between our state and their city and making it even stronger economically and culturally, " Perriello said. "Most important is our businesses now have more contacts in Vegas. So if they are shipping a product or trying to expand their markets in area, there are people that they can pick up the phone and call who are knowledgeable about the economy there and the business community and help them get to market."

Ryan Woodward, Vegas Chamber trustee and CEO of National Technical Institute, said he traveled to Hawaii for the inaugural summit and because of its value and productivity is returning to this one.

"There was great understanding around understanding the economy of Hawaii and how similar it is to the Vegas market, " Woodward said. "I'm loving coming back to meet with leaders again and to talk more about what we can do together."

Woodward runs a trade school that offers accelerated HVAC, plumbing, and electrical training in Nevada, Arizona and Texas. He said he is interested in expanding to Hawaii, where an accelerated training program could be helpful to Maui's recovery.

Woodward said his interest is both practical and personal given that he spent two years as a missionary for his church in Hawaii, which included time in Kula, Maui.

"If it makes sense I would love to open a trade school in Hawaii, " he said. "We aren't putting out journeyman electricians, but we are putting out people who have enough skills where they can go to work and others can teach them."

Anderson said Boyd Gaming provided a donation to Lahaina during last year's conference and continues to look for ways to support the community.

"One of the big issues that was going on when we were there last year was the Lahaina fire, which was very recent and top of mind for everyone, " he said. "Boyd Gaming has very strong ties to the islands. Mr. (Bill Boyd ) and his father (Sam Boyd ) were the ones that started a lot of the tours into Vegas from Hawaii and now Vegas is known as the ninth island in large part because of their efforts. (It ) meant a lot to us to try and figure out a way to participate (in supporting Maui.)."