Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Global Market Report 2023: Growing Awareness of Natural Ingredients and Development of Sustainable Cosmetic Products to Drive Sector

PR Newswire
·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market by Application (Color Cosmetics, Skin Care, Hair Care), Nature (Conventional, Organic), Type (Coconut, Sweet Almond, Jojoba, Argan, Apricot, Pomegranate, Avocado) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global vegetable oils in beauty and personal care market is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2027 from USD 4.4 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period in terms of value.

Skin care products with functional ingredients are gaining demand among consumers. Vegetable oils are used as base ingredients for skin care products because of their positive therapeutic and cosmetic effects on skin health. Vegetable oils contain linoleic acid and retain moisture, especially avocado oil for dry skin. Chemical components inflict damage with usage over a significant period. Hence, there has been a gradual shift towards adopting natural ingredients.

By application, the hair care is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The essential fats in vegetable oils are beneficial for damaged hair. They also help retain moisture, protect hair from breakage, condition the hair, and minimize dryness. Many cosmetic formulations contain vegetable oils as they help improve hair cuticle strength and naturally increase softness. Lauric acid, present in coconut oil, is known for nourishing and repairing damaged hair. A study, 'Association of Malassezia species with dandruff' published in Indian J Med Res in 2014, found that those who applied coconut oil to the scalp had less dandruff. Coconut oil may help prevent the growth of Malassezia, a yeast-like fungus that causes dandruff. Baobab oil has an antioxidant effect and promotes growth and fights hair loss and dehydration. These oils are used to develop products such as hair shampoos, cleansers, and conditioners.

By type, the sweet almond oil is widely used due to the presence of the high amount of linoleic acid, an Omega 6 essential fatty acid.

Sweet almond oil has up to 30% linoleic acid, an Omega 6 essential fatty acid. Linoleic acid content helps to reduce water loss from the skin's outermost layer (TEWL, Trans-Epidermal Water Loss), resulting in better moisture retention, which is essential for maintaining healthy skin. Sweet almond oil also contains vitamins A, B1, B2, and B6, as well as trace amounts of E and D. Topical vitamin E has been shown to have numerous skin benefits like helping to reduce the symptoms of psoriasis and erythema, may help reduce the risk of skin cancer. Vitamin E also aids in the reduction of wound scarring and the appearance of stretch marks on the skin. SOPHIM (Peyruis, France), Silverline Chemicals (Haryana, India), and Pure Oils India (Noida, India) are a few of the major companies that provide sweet almond oil for cosmetic use.

The Asia Pacific market is being driven by an increase in demand for domestic products

Consumer preference for natural oil ingredients such as argan and jojoba oil and the rising awareness of the benefits of vegetable oils for beauty and personal care are major factors responsible for driving market growth in the region. Vegetable oils are increasingly used in applications such as skin care, hair care, cosmetics, makeup, color, infant care, body care, and oral care. The Asia Pacific region is one of the largest vegetable oil-producing regions; the availability and affordability of these oils and the growing awareness of health benefits in beauty and personal care are expected to drive the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Awareness of Natural Ingredients in Personal Care Products

  • Sustainable Development of Cosmetic Products

  • Rising Demand for Premium Quality Products

Restraints

  • Rising Vegetable Oil Prices to Affect Final Product Pricing

  • Excessive Land Usage for Production of Vegetable Oils

Opportunities

  • Environmental-Friendly Substitute for Mineral Oils

Challenges

  • Issues Related to Oxidization

  • Mislabeling of Skin & Hair Care Products

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Sweet Almond Oil
7.3 Coconut Oil
7.4 Sesame Oil
7.5 Avocado Oil
7.6 Argan Oil
7.7 Macadamia Oil
7.8 Castor Oil
7.9 Shea Oil
7.10 Apricot Oil
7.11 Pomegranate Oil
7.12 Evening Primrose Oil
7.13 Borage Oil
7.14 Baobab Oil
7.15 Jojoba Oil
7.16 Other Types

8 Vegetable Oils in the Beauty and Personal Care Market, by Nature
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Conventional
8.3 Organic

9 Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Color Cosmetics
9.3 Hair Care
9.4 Skin Care
9.5 Other Applications

10 Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Adjacent Markets

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

  • SOPHIM (France)

  • ADM (US)

  • Maverik Oils (US)

  • Australian Botanical Products (Australia)

  • Zapach International (India)

  • Ernesto Ventos S.A. (Spain)

  • Louis Dreyfus Company (Netherlands)

  • Cargill, Incorporated (US)

  • Vantage Specialty Chemicals (US)

  • OLVEA (France)

  • All Organic Treasures GmbH (Germany)

  • Gustav Heess GmbH (Germany)

  • PRODIGIA (Morocco)

  • Jayant Agro-Organics Limited (India)

  • Sigma Oil Seeds B.V. (Netherlands)

  • ConnOils LLC (US)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z53ith

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vegetable-oils-in-beauty-and-personal-care-global-market-report-2023-growing-awareness-of-natural-ingredients-and-development-of-sustainable-cosmetic-products-to-drive-sector-301777510.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

