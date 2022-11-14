U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,991.25
    -9.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,727.00
    -36.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,797.00
    -51.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,880.60
    -6.20 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.05
    -0.91 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.70
    -6.70 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.09 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0326
    -0.0030 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.96
    +0.43 (+1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1789
    -0.0051 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2340
    +1.4790 (+1.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,983.21
    +343.04 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.53
    -0.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,345.70
    +27.66 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Veggie Grill Named "Brands That Matter" from Fast Company

·3 min read

The annual program recognized the plant-based leader for its impact

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veggie Grill, the world's leading destination for conscious eaters is pleased to announce it has been selected as one of Fast Company's 2022 Brands That Matter in the midsize company category. Honoring brands with 100 - 999 employees that communicate and demonstrate brand purpose, three brands were selected across a wide spectrum of candidates. The fast-casual, plant-based restaurant aims to inspire consumers to make better choices for themselves and the planet.

Veggie Grill is the world's leading destination for conscious eaters.
Veggie Grill is the world's leading destination for conscious eaters.

Recognized as a brand that forges an emotional connection with customers, the purpose-driven brand estimates that its guests saved 95,149,692 gallons of water and 180,693 animals from slaughter in 2021, among other successes. Veggie Grill continues to drive awareness through deliciously fulfilling, plant-based menu offerings while building an aspiring restaurant brand for the future that allows like-minded consumers to do good for the planet while enjoying themselves.

"This year, we've expanded the Brands That Matter program to evaluate honorees in the context of how they matter within the category in which they compete for people's attention or loyalty. The result is a wide-ranging list of honorees that are making their mark on culture, and through social impact," said Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company's editor-in-chief.

"It's an honor to share that Veggie Grill has been selected by Fast Company as one of their "Brands That Matter 2022"," said T.K. Pillan, Veggie Grill Co-Founder and Chairman. "In 2006, we opened our first restaurant with a singular focus on being changemakers. We're extremely proud of what our incredible team has accomplished in the past 16 years, and we're grateful to our purposeful guests who support our mission to bring plant-based eating to the forefront of culture."

Veggie Grill was one of the first fast-casual, plant-based restaurants to open in Southern California. Founders T.K. Pillan, Ray White and Kevin Boylan were united by a common vision and passion to bring plant-based foods to more people. After experiencing the tremendous health benefits of a plant-based diet and learning about inhumane factory farming methods used to produce most meat and dairy products, Pillan, White and Boylan founded Veggie Grill, which has grown to be the largest vegan restaurant company in the U.S.

The Veggie Grill family of brands also includes plant-based burger concept, Stand-Up Burgers, vegan Mexican cuisine, Más Veggies Vegan Taqueria, and newly launched, health-focused, Vegan Bowls For All.

For more information about Veggie Grill, follow the brand online and on Instagram.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Veggie Grill

Veggie Grill is the leading 100% plant-based fast-casual restaurant brand in the United States whose mission is to bring plant-based eating to the forefront of culture. The purpose-driven brand unites eaters of all kinds by offering deliciously fulfilling, innovative, chef-inspired food that leaves you feeling better. Opened in 2006, Veggie Grill has 34 locations in California, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, Massachusetts and New York City. For more information, locations and the full menu, please visit www.veggiegrill.com.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veggie-grill-named-brands-that-matter-from-fast-company-301676066.html

SOURCE Veggie Grill

Recommended Stories

  • One of the greatest financial writers alive has been embedded with FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried for six months and has a book on the way

    Michael Lewis’ next book is about crypto's disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, according to The Ankler.

  • 'Fixer Upper' Fans Rally Around Joanna Gaines After Seeing Her New Emotional Interview

    Joanna Gaines sat down with Hoda Kotb on the "Today Show" for an emotional interview about her childhood, future and new memoir.

  • Jeff Bezos gives Dolly Parton $100m

    ‘I’m going to do my best to do good things with this money, thank you Jeff,’ said the country music icon upon receiving the funds

  • 5 Christmas gifts for bookworms

    Stuck on what to get your bookish relatives for Christmas? Check out these fun, creative, and affordable gifts for readers this holiday season.

  • The Crown 's Elizabeth Debicki says recreating Princess Diana's recordings for her biography was a 'challenge'

    Diana: Her True Story was published in 1992 and revealed the royal family member's profound unhappiness.

  • The Serious Behind-the-Scenes 'Big Bang Theory' Drama Between Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons

    In the new book 'The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series' it was revealed that Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons didn't see eye to eye over the decision to end the show after 12 seasons.

  • Whatever Next? by Anne Glenconner: darker confessions from Princess Margaret’s Lady in Waiting

    Three years on from Lady in Waiting, it’s great to have another memoir from Lady Glenconner who, at 90, says she’s loving her new literary career. It started at a lunch with friends in Norfolk where she met a publisher called Tom Perrin. She’d just read a biography of Princess Margaret which she thought was unfair, so she was talking about her own experiences as the Princess’s Lady in Waiting. Perrin said she should write a book about it and sent her to meet the team at Hodder. She told them tha

  • Shares and bonds chastened as Fed urges caution

    Shares steadied and bond yields remained close to multi-year highs on Monday after a top U.S. central banker warned investors against getting carried away over a single data point showing signs of success in the battle against inflation. A modest miss on U.S. inflation was enough to see two-year Treasury yields dive 33 basis points for the week and the dollar lose almost 4% - the fourth biggest weekly decline since the era of free-floating exchange rates began over 50 years ago. However, the resulting easing in U.S. financial conditions was not entirely welcomed by the Federal Reserve, with Governor Christopher Waller saying on Sunday it would take a string of soft reports for the bank to take its foot off the brakes.

  • Binance's CEO Warns Crypto Crisis Is Not Over

    The demise and bankruptcy of crypto brokerage FTX will not be the last downfall in the industry, Binance's CEO predicts.

  • China Dials Back Property Restrictions in Bid to Reverse Economic Slide

    Partial easing of housing-sector rules comes as Beijing also seeks to lessen economic toll of strict Covid controls.

  • FTX confirms 'unauthorized transactions' as $1B in crypto reportedly vanishes

    Cryptocurrency exchange FTX said Saturday that it was moving money into offline storage as at least $1 billion of customer funds reportedly disappeared.

  • For Coinbase, FTX’s Bankruptcy Has Its Pluses and Minuses

    FTX’s collapse may turn off some investors from putting money into crypto altogether, but it could be an opportunity for Coinbase to pick up market share.

  • Strong loan demand boosts Q2 profits at Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui, Mizuho

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc and Mizuho Financial Group on Monday reported strong second-quarter profits on demand from overseas clients looking to lock in loans ahead of higher interest rates. Sumitomo Mitsui, Japan's second-largest bank by assets, lifted its net profit forecast for the full year to March by 5% to 770 billion yen ($5.51 billion) after posting an 8% profit increase for July-September. "Expectations for higher interest rates drove overseas clients, mainly in the United States, to lock in loans," Sumitomo Mitsui CEO Jun Ohta told a press briefing.

  • FTX Trading’s Liabilities Dwarfed Liquid Assets, FT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Trading exchange held $900 million in liquid assets against $9 billion of liabilities the day before Friday’s bankruptcy filing, the Financial Times reported Saturday, citing investment materials the newspaper had seen.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto Markets‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack P

  • New processors to reshape North Dakota's export-focused soy sector

    North Dakota's soybean industry is at the forefront of what could be a once-in-a-generation transformation in coming years, with two new processing plants set to open in 2023 and 2024 to meet rising domestic biofuel production. U.S. soybean crush capacity may swell by as much as 30% over the next four years, with more than a dozen planned new facilities or expansions that are part of a nationwide wave of investment in processing the main U.S. export crop, largely to supply vegetable oil to renewable diesel makers. The surge would upend traditional trade flows as exports of whole soybeans to markets like China give way to more domestic demand and greater overseas shipments of soymeal, a product that China typically does not import.

  • One way to look at crypto from a macro investor perspective

    Stocks rallied last week, with the S&P 500 surging 5.9%.

  • Stock market rally meets retail sales and retail earnings: What to know this week

    U.S. stocks are coming off of their best week since June, and Wall Street's ability to extend the winning streak likely hinges on news out of the retail sector in days ahead.

  • Iraq Seeks Stable Oil Prices as It Rebuilds, Premier Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, seeks to keep oil prices near current levels to ensure market stability as the country rebuilds, according to new Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto Markets‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryBig Investors Are

  • Rising cost of living forcing retirees back to work, says Britain’s biggest recruiter

    The deepening cost of living crisis is driving workers back into the jobs market, Britain’s biggest recruitment firm has said, as inflation forces early retirees to reevaluate their finances.

  • Here's the latest on the FTX fiasco

    The latest developments surrounding the collapse crypto exchange.