VegTech™ Invest Releases No Holds Barred Video on Destructive Animal Agriculture for Earth Day

·3 min read

The Advisor to the VegTech™ Plant-based Innovation Financial Products Shares Disruptive Video

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VegTech™ Invest, advisor to the VegTech Plant-based Innovation financial products, including the VegTech™ Plant-based Innovation & Alternative Proteins Index, releases no holds barred video on destructive animal agriculture's negative environmental impact for Earth Day.

https://youtu.be/xbao9IO1Jnc

Disruptive Video: Telling It Like It Is

"Animal agriculture is the leading cause of deforestation, a major contributor to climate change, and an inefficient, resource intensive system that isn't capable of feeding a growing population of almost 10 billion by 2050. An outdated system in every way, we wanted to share these facts with the financial community at large," says CEO of VegTech™ Invest, Elysabeth Alfano.

"Plant-based Innovation and Alternative Proteins are disrupting the global food supply system."

"Made possible with plant-based innovation, alternative proteins create fewer greenhouse gas emissions, use less land and water and are cruelty-free, giving animals, people and the planet a chance at long-term survival," says Elysabeth.

The Power of Impact

According to a University of Michigan Life Cycle Analysis, a Beyond Meat burger uses 99% less water, 93% less land, emits 90% fewer greenhouse gases and uses 46% less energy.

"Impact investing is more than dollars and cents," says EATV fund manager, Dr. Sasha Goodman. "With this video we want to share the power of investing for change and the hope that this message can bring for future generations faced with unsettling facts about our climate crisis. Plant-based innovations offer game-changing, sustainable solutions. As a bonus, investing for change in the early days of a megatrend can be financially rewarding. I believe investors can do well while doing good."

Planetary Health & Personal Health

Planetary health has now surpassed personal health as a reason for shifting one's diet. In an October 13, 2021 commentary, Innova Market Insights' Global Insights Director, Lu Ann Williams, noted, "One of the biggest shifts we are seeing is that the health of the planet is now the top concern of consumers. Personal health has been the big concern for the past few years, but consumers now tell us that this has been surpassed by global issues."

Given that the interest in planetary health is on the rise, plant-based consumption and plant-based investing are expected to continue to grow.

VegTech™ Invest
VegTech™ Invest™ advises and offers several VegTech™ Plant-based Innovation products on the public markets for those interested in investment exposure to the growing plant-based trend. The investment management firm focuses on companies actively innovating with plants and plant-derived ingredients to create animal-free products for sustainable consumption. VegTechInvest.com.

The firm also provides, along with Morningstar, the VegTech™ Plant-based Innovation & Alternative Proteins Index, a global benchmark that defines and leads this disruptive new impact asset class created by VegTech™ Invest.

Headshots / Logos here. LinkedIn / Twitter. Video at https://VegTechInvest.com

Contact: Media Relations
312.391.2883
E: 334453@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vegtech-invest-releases-no-holds-barred-video-on-destructive-animal-agriculture-for-earth-day-301528998.html

SOURCE VegTech Invest

